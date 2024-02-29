Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 returns with an electrifying lineup

Global, all-styles street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style, returns with its U.S. line-up that includes regional qualifiers in Chicago, Memphis, Boston, and Los Angeles.
Following these competitions, the cultural hub of Atlanta will host the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and Weekender USA on May 19th, celebrating the city’s deeply rooted culture and dance community. Atlanta, renowned as the Mecca of Southern hip-hop, is home to diverse and innovative street dance styles. From the Bankhead Bounce and Crank That to the Dab and Nae Nae, Atlanta’s Black community continues to birth dance trends that sweep the globe.
Red Bull Dance Your Style will continue its legacy of highlighting the robust street dance communities across the county. In the lead up to the regional qualifiers, 19 city auditions will be hosted throughout the U.S., giving dancers of any experience level, background, and style the chance to compete on the official Red Bull Dance Your Style stage.
Through a bracket-style competition, dancers battle one-on-one to surprise music selections, showcasing the spontaneous nature of street dance and challenging competitors to adapt their moves on the spot. With no planned choreography, pre-selected music, or a panel of judges, dancers must win the crowd’s vote in order to advance to the next round.
Additionally, seven wildcards -- dancers invited to battle at the National Final -- will join the winners of the regional Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifiers. This year's lineup of talented and renowned wildcards include dancers of varying backgrounds and styles including Kid Nimbus, Beks, Passion, Brotha-E, Son Lam, Don Soup, and Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 National Final runner-up, Daisy VMZ.
Regional qualifiers will kick off on April 20th in Chicago, and travel to Memphis, Boston, and Los Angeles, as dancers take center stage and showcase the unique styles and iconic dances born out of their city, battling for a chance to compete at the National Final. From the captivating footwork of Memphis Jookin to the raw intensity of krumping and everything in between, Red Bull Dance Your Style is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of local dance scenes and diverse talents across the country.
"Red Bull Dance Your Style is an essential platform for the dance community. It takes dance battles to the next level, giving dancers of any background a space to show off their unique style and connect with other artists from around the world. It's a genuine celebration of different cultures," says David "The Crown" Stalter, the 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA Champion. “It also allows the audience to appreciate the improvisational nature of battling and makes them feel like they are part of the experience through crowd voting.”
01
2024 RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE U.S. SCHEDULE
Following the qualifier season, the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and Weekender USA in Atlanta will set the stage for regional champions, runner-ups, and a line-up of invited dancers (wildcards) to battle it out for the U.S. national championship title and the opportunity to compete at the World Final in Mumbai, India for a chance to take home the World Championship title.