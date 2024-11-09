Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final comes to Los Angeles

Breaking
On November 9, 2024, hundreds of dancers, fans, and spectators descended upon Mumbai, India for the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 World Final. A global celebration of dance, community, and culture, hundreds of people watched as dancers battled to win the coveted World Champion title.
But for everyone who wasn't able to join in this year’s festivities, where will next year’s world final be?
In 2025, the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 World Final will come to the entertainment capital of the world: Los Angeles, California! Secure early access to your tickets here.
“Dance on the West Coast is about more than entertainment–it’s a hub for the most passionate, hardworking, and innovative communities you’ll find, which has done so much to shape the global dance scene,” says David ‘The Crown’ Stalter Jr.
“I’m excited for dancers from around the world to come to Los Angeles and experience the joy, creativity, and unique spirit the city has to offer.”
The 2025 Red Bull Dance Your Style season will be a packed year, with over one hundred qualifying events in more than fifty countries–all culminating in the anticipated World Final in Los Angeles. On the final stage, sixteen of the globe's top street dancers, both national champions and invited competitors, will go head-to-head, round after round, until finally, one dancer is crowned the 2025 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Champion. The 2025 World Final will not only continue the celebration of dance but will do so in the home of all things Hollywood, music, dance, film, and more.
Until then, as dancers, fans, and more wait patiently for the World Final to descend upon the City of Angels, take a look at the incredible, jaw-dropping moments from this year’s World Final in Mumbai.