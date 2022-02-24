Get the lowdown on the urban downhill races in Monserrate and Valparaíso

When it comes to mountain bike racing, there are few disciplines that look as spectacular as urban downhill. The races see competitors ride with speed down a steep course set in a city or town-based mountainside environment. There's a lot to take in. You'll see racers ride down stairs, navigate past narrow lanes, jump over massive man-made jumps, go over the top of rooftops and buses, and in some cases ride through buildings!

The most well-known races are Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo in Colombia's capital city Bogotá, and Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo in Valparaíso, Chile. The 2022 editions of these races take place in February, and you can watch the races in full on Red Bull TV. Read on below for the all details on the live broadcasts, what the courses are like and who'll be riding.

01 How can I watch the races?

The high octane races from Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo and Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo will be streamed live on Red Bull TV on their respective dates. Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo has now taken place and you can watch the replay of the full broadcast of the race below. Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo takes place on Sunday, February 27.

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo – February 27

Watch the race in full from 18.30pm UTC. You can also watch the race with Spanish commentary here .

Watch the replay of Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo 2022

Live race – English Watch the best urban MTB riders in the longest urban DH race in the world: Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo.

02 Where exactly are the races taking place?

Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo takes place on the streets of Colombia's populous capital city Bogotá, which is located 2,600m above sea level. Over it looms an imposing mountain – Monserrate. The mountain can be reached by a walking path, part of which the mountain bike racers have to go down to the finish.

The UNESCO World Heritage port city of Valparaíso is the location for Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo. The Chilean city was a major trading and shipping hub in the 19th century and many of the colorful homes and buildings that sit on the hillsides were constructed during that colonial time. The barrios on the hillsides are connected by a labyrinth of narrow alleyways.

Bogotá looms in the distance © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool Valparaíso is breathtaking from above © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

03 What are the courses like?

Urban downhill courses in South America share a few characteristics that define them. They are steep, have long staircase sections and feature speedy straights as well as tight turns on incredibly narrow streets. To help boost speed the courses also feature man-made obstacles such as wood-based ramps and wallrides.

Man-made features are an important part of a South American urban DH course © Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool

The Monserrate track is 2.4km long, making it the longest of all urban downhill circuits in the world. It's step heavy and consists of 27 obstacles. Highlights on the course include the La Iglesia and La Estrella jumps, a passage through a tunnel, a 7m-high jump in La Cascada and the air gap over the turnstiles at the base of the mountain.

The top half of the Monserrate track from above © Kevin Molano/Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo course is about 2km in length. The 2022 edition will begin at the top of Cerro Cárcel before winding down past Bismarck Square and Atahualpa Street towards the fountain of Neptune at the Plaza Aníbal Pinto in the city centre, where the finishing line for the race is. On they're way down riders will ride on a rooftop of a house alongside the famous Boccaccio stairs that then leads to them going through the interior of the Hotel Faro Azul in what is considered the most iconic part of this Valparaíso track.

2 min Track guide Take a virtual tour of the notorious urban downhill track for Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2022.

04 Just like the World Cup there is practice and qualis before finals

Just like any other downhill mountain bike race, there's a small amount of practice allowed on the course as the tracks will take some getting used to. This is followed by a qualifying run so that numbers can be whittled down to a manageable number for the finals. There is just one race run, with the fastest time being declared the winner.

Watch Pedro Burns's race run from Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo to get an idea of what it is like to race down one of these urban courses:

5 min Pedro Burns's POV Take a virtual mountain bike trip with Pedro Burns down the Monserrate staircase in Bogotá, Colombia.

05 Who's racing at Monserrate and Valparaíso?

With these races taking place in the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup off-season they have usually attracted a fair few of that racing talent. Brook Macdonald , Jackson Goldstone , Bernard Kerr and Wyn Masters are just three who have dabbled. However the pandemic has made worldwide travel a bit more complicated so these races will features mainly South American riders and specialist urban downhill racers.

MTB freerider Brage Vestavik is someone who likes to dabble in these races © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool Jackson Goldstone shows you're never too young to race urban downhill © Jean Louis de Heeckeren/Red Bull Content Pool

A field of 25 will make up the races in Bogota and Valparaíso. Confirmed racing at both is enduro racer Pedro Burns from Chile. Also expect to see Chilean riders Pedro Ferraira, Felipe Agurto and Matias Nunez at both races. Urban downhill specialist and two time Valparaíso winner Tomáš Slavík of the Czech Republic will be at the Valparaíso event only.

The riders who balance stamina and skill while being brave on the course are the ones who will be rewarded with podium positions.

Pedro Burns drops in above Bogotá in the 2021 Monserrate Cerro Abajo race © Kevin Molano/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Who won last time the races were run?

Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo, in its present incarnation, has run since 2019. Previous winners include Colombian Matthias Gutierrez (2019), Tomáš Slavík (2020) and Frenchman Adrien Loren (2021). The 2022 edition of the race was won by Chile's Camilo Sánchez. Watch Sanchez's winning race run as well as those of the second and third-placed riders below:

15 min Top 3 runs Watch Marcelo Gutiérrez, Juan Vélez and Camilo Sánchez triumph at the world's longest urban downhill race.

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo was last raced in 2019 when Pedro Ferreira took the win. Slavík has previously won two editions of the race in 2017 and 2018. Watch Ferreira's run from 2019 below:

3 min Winning run – Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo 2019 Watch Pedro Ferreira fly through the tight, winding downhill course, conquering stairs and rooftops of this urban bike track.

