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Soccer (Football)
How to watch Red Bull New York vs Club América live
Watch Red Bull New York take on Club América in an international friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Here's everything you need to know about kickoff time and streaming.
The 2026 MLS season may be over for Red Bull New York, but one final marquee matchup remains on the calendar. On November 14, Red Bull New York hosts Liga MX giant Club América in an international club friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.
The match brings together two of North America's most recognizable soccer clubs, with Club América entering as Mexico's most decorated team and Red Bull New York one of MLS's founding clubs. It also marks the first meeting between the teams since a 2016 exhibition match, when Red Bull New York earned a 2-0 victory.
Whether you're planning to attend in person or tune in from home, here's everything you need to know about watching Red Bull New York vs Club América.
01
When is Red Bull New York vs Club América?
The international friendly takes place on November 14, 2026, at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Matchday schedule
- Fan Zone opens: 4:30 p.m.
- VIP Gates open: 6:00 p.m.
- General Gates open: 6:30 p.m.
- Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Fans attending the match can arrive early to experience the Fan Zone before heading inside the stadium for what promises to be a festive atmosphere.
02
How to watch Red Bull New York vs Club América
Supporters around the world will have multiple viewing options for the match.
Tune in Saturday Nov 14th at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET on Red Bull TV to watch live
03
Can you still get tickets?
Yes, you can purchase tickets here.
04
Why this match matters
- Historic MLS vs Liga MX matchup
- Club América's decorated history
- Red Bull New York's MLS legacy
- First meeting since the 2016 friendly
While the result won't impact league standings, this friendly brings together two of North America's most historic soccer clubs.
Club América enters the match as the most decorated club in Mexican soccer history, with a record 16 league titles and seven Concacaf Champions Cup crowns. Las Águilas also became the first club to win three consecutive Liga MX championships in the short-tournament era.
On the other side, Red Bull New York has been part of Major League Soccer since the league's inaugural season in 1996. The club has won three MLS Supporters' Shields and reached the MLS Cup Playoffs in 15 consecutive seasons, an MLS record.