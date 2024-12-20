Arike Ogunbowale and Lethal Shooter
© Brandee Allen
Music

Red Bull Rap IQ: Top hip-hop trivia games from 2024

From Emoji Riddles to Name That Lil, these fun games put your hip-hop knowledge to test.
By Riley Hunter
1 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    Emoji Riddles
  2. 2
    Against The Clock
  3. 3
    Name That Lil
Ready to test your Rap IQ? Dive into these videos to see if you can beat the artists’ scores.
01

Emoji Riddles

Guess a song, album or artist name based off a creative combination of emojis.

Lakeyah vs. Monaleo

Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 2

Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 3

Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 4

Cash Cobain vs. Lonny Love

Lethal Shooter vs. Arike Ogunbowale

02

Against The Clock

In 15 seconds, name as many answers as you can within a given prompt. E.g. Name as many members of Wu Tang Clan.

Lakeyah vs. Monaleo

Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 2

Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 3

Cash Cobain vs. Lonny Love

LightSkinKeisha vs. Maiya The Don

03

Name That Lil

Guess an artist whose name starts with “Lil” using a limited number of clues.

Lakeyah vs. Monaleo

Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 2

Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 3

Coast Contra

Music