© Brandee Allen
Music
Red Bull Rap IQ: Top hip-hop trivia games from 2024
From Emoji Riddles to Name That Lil, these fun games put your hip-hop knowledge to test.
Ready to test your Rap IQ? Dive into these videos to see if you can beat the artists’ scores.
01
Emoji Riddles
Guess a song, album or artist name based off a creative combination of emojis.
Lakeyah vs. Monaleo
Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 2
Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 3
Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 4
Cash Cobain vs. Lonny Love
Lethal Shooter vs. Arike Ogunbowale
02
Against The Clock
In 15 seconds, name as many answers as you can within a given prompt. E.g. Name as many members of Wu Tang Clan.
Lakeyah vs. Monaleo
Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 2
Lakeyah vs. Monaleo 3
Cash Cobain vs. Lonny Love
LightSkinKeisha vs. Maiya The Don
03
Name That Lil
Guess an artist whose name starts with “Lil” using a limited number of clues.