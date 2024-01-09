Red Bull Spiral: Chinese Kitty, Lay Bankz and Wynne freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Watch Episode 10 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from Chinese Kitty, Lay Bankz and Wynne.

Chinese Kitty

These haters is big mad

They be coming along for the ride like Six Flags

I told him come eat me out like Kit Kat

I’m tryna make me a quick bag

No I aint talkin bout champagne papi

But that lil Drake gotta kick back

I’m goin up and a h** cant stop me

Now she talkin bout she want get back

They keep lookin at the bag it’s Pucci

Like it 1017 I’m Gucci

Your whole squad lookin like it’s Disney

Her man a Mickey ya n**** a Goofy

I pull up and I make me a movie

You pull up and that make u a groupie

I just might act bad like Tubi

Pull up lookin like a snack a scooby

I just came for the bag then I fade out call me ombre

Queen like I’m Yoncé

Everything ice Eliantte

I’m in the A more than Andre

Pullup to the game like “Hi Bae”

I gotta see it to believe it, come eat me out like Prime Steak

Yea it’s Kitty Gang and we started from the bottom

I remember we was riding in the Honda

I remember turnin ramen into pasta

I remember turnin commas into commas

I remember drinkin Red Bull when we was tired

Up in the studio grinding

Iced out the bezel

All it took was some timing, now I’m shining

Lay Bankz

I rep my city wit pride

I’m from philly where s*** get real nitty gritty

walk around wit a glock you don’t wan get pop

for walking to pop’s tryna feed ya physique

they’ll put a 9 in ya hand

b4 giving you a pencil to learn all the principles

gotta realize that life ain’t that simple

the streets don’t love you when the judge call you criminal

hold up, I’m really black fr

I’m really Eri fr

I’m really everything Aday said that I would be, but I really rap fr

don’t get it misconstrued, the internet don’t know my values

gual asmara and I’m proud too

gotta make sure my family in the motherland eat the same way a fat kid eat cake

don’t underestimate me,

ppl be sleeping on me but they checking for me

I’m who the kids wanna be,

they hear the music I’m real so I know they relate

you ever wonder why everybody rocking they hips?

it’s cause my influence is great

rapped ona party beat one time cmon

hit it one time made the whole world shake

****head, HA hold up wait

big bankz got the world in her hand

never needed to lay wit a man to assure that I am who I am

ppl know I still be in the bity out LA they say “lay you so philly”

and I’m never gon stop til my name at the top of the charts, it’s time to get busy!

D***head, HA

f*** what a b**** said

I just know I got the big cat

Said she’s hotter than me I’m like since when

It’s an honor to me but that s*** cringe

HA

f**** what a b**** said

I just know I got the big cat

Said she’s hotter than me I’m like since when

It’s an honor to me but that s*** cringe

Wynne

U gotta watch how I do it to see how it’s done,

They want my spot like 101

They wish they could do what I do when I do what I do

On the beat like I’m Westside Gunn,

But they can’t it’s a fact any b**** tryna rap coming after me

Rly not half of me

If u wanna verse or a show it’s gonna be, g’s, I ain’t talking tragedy

But that’s how I’m stayin alive, should I let him f***, a day in the life,

I already made up my mind,

He’s at my door the next morning like amazon prime

He drives a charger I know he’s a s***,

I’m on the green, like I putt,

Imma mother******* dog, Imma mutt

Grab between his legs, like HUT,

Scared to have kids but I swallow my fears,

I got his stick up like robbing cashiers

— Y’all should stick to your model careers

Biting my style since they copped the veneers

Straight outta Portland, the queen of my city,

I’m giving em body and opportunity,

It turns u on when I’m grabbing my t****?

Get on the D like the ball cross the 50

I don’t have a day job all I do is rap now,

They gon say I ate like a half pound

smear the beat like I’m boutta get a pap now

Cats out the bag, I’m the one that they ask bout

I cannot stay the same,

I’m in their head like Meredith Grey,

They wanna eat but don’t carry a plate

Hate it or love it, I married the game