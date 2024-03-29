Productivity
Newest Red Bull Summer Edition: Curuba Elderflower
The limited-time-only Red Bull Summer Edition is now available at Walmart and will be available nationwide April 29.
Flowers in bloom, picnics by the beach and road trips with friends all shout “Summer is here!” and Red Bull is celebrating the season with the introduction of its newest flavor, Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower.
This new offering delivers the benefits of Red Bull Energy Drink with a burst of curuba, citrus, melon, and an elderflower finish. It is now available at Walmart and will be available nationwide April 29.
"Summer is the time of year when I get into my best rhythm," said Red Bull Athlete and World Champion High Jumper Vashti Cunningham. "I’m a track and field athlete and summer is my peak training and competition season, but to balance that, I enjoy time with my family and friends."
Hear more of Vashti’s ideal summertime activities as well as her non-traditional approach to high jumping.
2 min
Track and field athlete Vashti Cunningham jumps into the rhythm of summer
Hear more about World Champion High Jumper Vashti Cunningham’s ideal summer.
Another great way to jump into the rhythm of summer is with the Spicy Melon Fizz mocktail featuring the new Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower. The refreshing mix of watermelon juice, pineapple juice, jalapeño slices, basil, and the pick me up of Red Bull makes for a delicious concoction that suits any summer adventure.
01
Mocktail recipe: Red Bull Summer Edition x Spicy Melon Fizz
1 min
Stay cool this summer with a refreshing drink
A Spicy Melon Fizz Mocktail with Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower.
Red Bull Summer Edition Curuba Elderflower comes in a new vibrant chartreuse can and will be available as an 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz can, and as a single serving or in a 4-pack, while supplies last.