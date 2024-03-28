© MaccThaShooter
Blxst teams up with Feid on new single “Rewind” ahead of Coachella debut
Driven by an infectious melody and a Reggaeton beat, the duo bridge the best of their two worlds from LA to Medellín.
Blxst has linked with seven-time Latin Grammy-nominee and multi-hyphenate global artist, Feid, on their new single, “Rewind” out now on Red Bull Records/EVGLE. Marking Blxst’s first multilingual collaboration and a celebrated entry into the Latin music scene, the track effortlessly blends his smooth West Coast vibe with Feid’s singular paisa style.
Nothing better than two cultures colliding.
The anthem is poised to dominate summer playlists, arriving just in time to set the stage for Blxst’s highly-anticipated debut Coachella performance. “Nothing better than two cultures colliding,” Blxst shares, “This song will keep you dancing forever.”
While “Rewind” sees a departure from Blxst’s typical sound, it retains the rhythmic heartbeat of a signature Blxst hit, underscored by Feid’s dynamic fusion with hip-hop and R&B. Both artists are proud products of their respective cities, paying homage through their music to the urban landscapes that have shaped them.
“Rewind” is a testament to the duo’s global reach and natural synergy, bottled into a scorching single that fans have been waiting for.
Positioned as his generation’s leader in West Coast hip-hop, Blxst has cemented his inimitable artistry with Platinum titles, sold-out tours, and defining award wins. This year will see him exceed all expectations with new music and more groundbreaking collabs to come.