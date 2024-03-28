Blxst teams up with Feid on new single “Rewind” ahead of Coachella debut

has linked with seven-time Latin Grammy-nominee and multi-hyphenate global artist, Feid, on their new single, “Rewind” out now on Red Bull Records/EVGLE. Marking Blxst’s first multilingual collaboration and a celebrated entry into the Latin music scene, the track effortlessly blends his smooth West Coast vibe with Feid’s singular paisa style.

The anthem is poised to dominate summer playlists, arriving just in time to set the stage for Blxst’s highly-anticipated debut Coachella performance. “Nothing better than two cultures colliding,” Blxst shares, “This song will keep you dancing forever.”

