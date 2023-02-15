See which downhillers were streets ahead at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo

Tomáš Slavík took the win, his third Valparaíso victory, from Columbian Juanfer Vélez. Slavík's winning time was 2m 16.815s, which was just under 1.5s faster than Vélez, who'd gone last down the course during finals as the fastest qualifier. Rounding off the podium was Brazilian national downhill champion Lucas Borba, who also raced after Slavík's run.
Watch Slavík's run to victory in the video below and scroll on to see the POV of that run as well as the runs of Vélez and Borba.
4 min
Tomáš Slavík's winning run
Tomáš Slavík took the first win of the 2023 Red Bull Cerro Abajo series. Watch his run through the streets.
Slavík's winning run was remarkable, given that he suffered a ligament injury to his right ankle following a practice crash before qualifying, and was unsure whether he would be able to compete, given he was unable to put any great weight on his foot. Slavík did, however, take to qualifying and finished with the third fastest time.
Speaking after his win, an emotional Slavík said it was a dream come true to win: "I'm super stoked. With the bad luck today, breaking the ligaments in my ankle. I thought this possible chance of taking a third win, it's just like, gone and I was already thinking about next year here.
"Whenever the journey is hard, then then the victory tastes better. So today tastes real good."
3 min
Tomáš Slavík's winning run POV
Get inside the action as Tomáš Slavík takes us down his run from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2023.
The Czech's previous wins in Valparaíso came in 2017 and 2018. Last year's edition saw him finish second. With this win, Slavík heads the 2023 Red Bull Cerro Abajo series overall going into the next race in Columbia at Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo on March 4.
Both Vélez and Borba were up on the Czech's time at the top of the course, but mistakes in the middle section saw them ultimately lose momentum and speed.
10 min
Top 3 runs
Watch Tomáš Slavík, Juanfer Velez and Lucas Borba in action as they took first, second and third respectively.
Take a virtual tour of the notorious urban downhill track for Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2022.
Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo is seen as a true urban downhill challenge as riders have to rattle over a rooftop and ride through an actual house, navigate down narrow staircases, take on difficult drops, and navigate man-made obstacles as they make their way down the narrow residential streets of the UNESCO city to a finish area in the centre.
Every edition that takes place sees subtle changes to the course in order to present the riders with different challenges. In this 2023 edition, the placing of a boarded wallride, and the approach in and out of it, gave athletes something to think about during practice.
Qualifying had whittled down 26 entrants to a 16-man final. Two-time Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo winner and home favorite Pedro Ferreira did not compete after crashing in practice, suffering wrist injuries.
Notable riders that qualified for Sunday's final included Chilean enduro mountain bike specialist Pedro Burns, Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo 2022 winner Camilo Sánchez, regular British UCI World Cup racer Phil Atwill and Frenchman Adrien Loren, a previous winner of Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo.
Watch the replay
If you want to see all the runs from finals or want to relive the live broadcast of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo, then watch below.
Live – English stream
Follow urban DH riders from all over the world through the narrow streets of the Chilean town of Valparaíso.