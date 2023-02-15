Tomáš Slavík in action during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo In Valparaiso, Chile On February 12, 2023.
MTB

See which downhillers were streets ahead at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo

Daredevil feats are all but guaranteed at Chile's famous Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo urban downhill mountain bike race. Find out who won and watch the best of the action.
By Rajiv Desai
3 min readUpdated on

Summary

  1. 1
    An urban downhill course like no other
  2. 2
    Watch the replay
  3. 3
    Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2023 results
The steep streets of Valparaíso in Chile once again played host to Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo this past weekend. The 19th edition of the urban downhill mountain bike race forms part of the new Red Bull Cerro Abajo urban downhill series that also includes the Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo and Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo races in Columbia and Mexico, respectively.
Tomáš Slavík took the win, his third Valparaíso victory, from Columbian Juanfer Vélez. Slavík's winning time was 2m 16.815s, which was just under 1.5s faster than Vélez, who'd gone last down the course during finals as the fastest qualifier. Rounding off the podium was Brazilian national downhill champion Lucas Borba, who also raced after Slavík's run.
Watch Slavík's run to victory in the video below and scroll on to see the POV of that run as well as the runs of Vélez and Borba.

4 min

Tomáš Slavík's winning run

Tomáš Slavík took the first win of the 2023 Red Bull Cerro Abajo series. Watch his run through the streets.

English

Tomáš Slavík
Slavík's winning run was remarkable, given that he suffered a ligament injury to his right ankle following a practice crash before qualifying, and was unsure whether he would be able to compete, given he was unable to put any great weight on his foot. Slavík did, however, take to qualifying and finished with the third fastest time.
Speaking after his win, an emotional Slavík said it was a dream come true to win: "I'm super stoked. With the bad luck today, breaking the ligaments in my ankle. I thought this possible chance of taking a third win, it's just like, gone and I was already thinking about next year here.
"Whenever the journey is hard, then then the victory tastes better. So today tastes real good."

3 min

Tomáš Slavík's winning run POV

Get inside the action as Tomáš Slavík takes us down his run from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2023.

Tomáš Slavík
The Czech's previous wins in Valparaíso came in 2017 and 2018. Last year's edition saw him finish second. With this win, Slavík heads the 2023 Red Bull Cerro Abajo series overall going into the next race in Columbia at Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo on March 4.
Both Vélez and Borba were up on the Czech's time at the top of the course, but mistakes in the middle section saw them ultimately lose momentum and speed.

10 min

Top 3 runs

Watch Tomáš Slavík, Juanfer Velez and Lucas Borba in action as they took first, second and third respectively.

Tomáš Slavík
01

An urban downhill course like no other

2 min

Track guide

Take a virtual tour of the notorious urban downhill track for Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2022.

English

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo is seen as a true urban downhill challenge as riders have to rattle over a rooftop and ride through an actual house, navigate down narrow staircases, take on difficult drops, and navigate man-made obstacles as they make their way down the narrow residential streets of the UNESCO city to a finish area in the centre.
Every edition that takes place sees subtle changes to the course in order to present the riders with different challenges. In this 2023 edition, the placing of a boarded wallride, and the approach in and out of it, gave athletes something to think about during practice.
Tomas Slavik performs during Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo, Valparaíso, Chile on February 12, 2023

The crowds were back at Valparaíso for the first time since 2019

Tomáš Slavík performs during Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo in Valparaíso, Chile on February 11, 2023.

Tomáš Slavík on his way to winning Valparaíso for a third time

Pedro Burns performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile on February 12, 2023.

Pedro Burns on the top part of the Valparaíso course

Lewis Buchanan competitors perform during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, Valparaiso, Chile on February 12, 2023

Britain's Lewis Buchanan made his urban downhill debut at this race

Tomas Slavik Celebrating During Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo In Valparaiso, Chile On February 11, 2023

The rewards of victory

Qualifying had whittled down 26 entrants to a 16-man final. Two-time Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo winner and home favorite Pedro Ferreira did not compete after crashing in practice, suffering wrist injuries.
Notable riders that qualified for Sunday's final included Chilean enduro mountain bike specialist Pedro Burns, Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo 2022 winner Camilo Sánchez, regular British UCI World Cup racer Phil Atwill and Frenchman Adrien Loren, a previous winner of Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo.
Juanfer Vélez, Tomáš Slavík and Lucas Borba celebrating during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo In Valparaiso, Chile On February 12, 2023.

The 2023 Valparaíso podium: Juanfer Vélez, Tomáš Slavík and Lucas Borba

02

Watch the replay

If you want to see all the runs from finals or want to relive the live broadcast of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo, then watch below.

Live – English stream

Follow urban DH riders from all over the world through the narrow streets of the Chilean town of Valparaíso.

03

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2023 results

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo

Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo 2023 Finals

12

Feb

Rank

Person

Country

Time

1

Tomáš Slavík

Czech Republic

2m 16.815s

2

Juanfer Vélez

Columbia

2m 18.300s

3

Lucas Borba

Brazil

2m 18.387s

4

Camilo Sánchez

Columbia

2m 19.920s

5

Felipe Agurto

Chile

2m 20.135s

6

Matías Nuñez

Chile

2m 22.210s

7

Gabriel Giovannini

Brazil

2m 22.614s

8

Alberto Nícolas

Chile

2m 23.112s

9

Phil Atwill

Great Britain

2m 23.531s

10

Gonzalo Gajdosech

Argentina

2m 23.830s

11

Pedro Burns

Chile

2m 24.158s

12

Lewis Buchanan

Great Britain

2m 28.144s

13

Milciades Jaque

Chile

2m 31.828s

14

Lorenzo Guarello

Chile

2m 37.291s

15

Adrien Loron

France

2m 53.143s

16

Mario Jarrín

Ecuador

DNF

MTB
Bike