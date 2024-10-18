Productivity
Red Bull Winter Edition: Iced Vanilla Berry
A sweet blueberry and vanilla mocktail featuring the new Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry.
The highly anticipated 2024 Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry, a new seasonal offering that delivers the wiiings of Red Bull Energy Drink with the taste of blueberry and vanilla. For the first time in the Red Bull Editions lineup, this Winter Edition will be available with and without sugar nationwide starting October 21.
As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, Red Bull’s Winter Edition is your go-to for adding a refreshing twist to your cold-weather adventures. While you’re hitting the slopes, braving an early morning run, or powering through the holiday hustle, Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry is the ultimate winter companion. Enjoy it solo or in a festive winter mocktail to share with friends.
01
Polar Splash Mocktail with Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry
Ingredients:
- 1 handful blueberries
- 4 sage leaves
- 3/4oz lemon juice
- 2 oz monk fruit syrup
- 2 oz of Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry
Instructions:
Add the handful of blueberries and sage leaves to a shaker and muddle. Add the lemon juice and monk fruit syrup. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a glass over fresh ice. Top off with Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry. Garnish with additional sage leaves and/or blueberries.
Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry with regular sugar and sugarfree is available in glacier blue-colored 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz cans. Learn more here!