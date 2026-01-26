Primož Roglič, Florian Lipowitz and Remco Evenepoel of the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team are photographed during a training session in Palma de Mallorca, Spain on December 8, 2025.
© Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool
Cycling

Get geared up for the 2026 road cycling classics calendar

It's time to focus on 2026, but before the Grand Tours kick-off, it's Spring Classics season. These are the classic one-day races you need to know about, when they are and what to expect from them.
By Red Bull France
4 min readUpdated on

Summary

  1. 1
    The 2026 cycling classics calendar
  2. 2
    The Monuments
Between Primož Roglič, Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz, the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe squad has no shortage of leaders. While we wait to see them tackle some monstrous three-week Grand Tours, first up are road cycling's spring classics, which are right around the corner.
Over 18 races, including the five iconic Monuments – Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Giro di Lombardia – the riders will be pushed to the limit in one-day events that will see them battle rivals, the elements and some very mixed road conditions in what are always some the season's most exciting races. Make sure you don't miss out on these legendary clashes and check out the 2026 classics calendar below.
Wout van Aert riding over the cobbles of the 120th Paris-Roubaix 2023.

The cycling spring classics defined the term 'mixed conditions'

© Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

01

The 2026 cycling classics calendar

Name

Date

Location

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

February 28

Belgium

Kuurne–Bruxelles–Kuurne

March 1

Belgium

Strade Bianche

March 7

Italy

Trofeo Alfredo Binda

March 15

Italy

Nokere Koerse

March 18

Belgium

Grand Prix de Denain

March 19

France

Milan–San Remo

March 21

Italy

E3 Saxo Classic

March 27

Belgium

Gent–Wevelgem

March 29

Belgium

Dwars door Vlaanderen

April 1

Belgium

Tour of Flanders

April 5

Belgium

Scheldeprijs

April 8

Belgium

Paris-Roubaix

April 12

France

Flèche brabançonne

April 17

Belgium

Amstel Gold Race

April 19

The Netherlands

La Flèche Wallonne

April 22

Belgium

Liège-Bastogne-Liège

April 26

Belgium

Tour of Lombardy

October 10

Italy

02

The Monuments

The five dates in the calendar above marked in bold are road cycling's famed Monuments. They're some of the oldest (the first editions date from 1894 to 1913), most difficult and highly prestigious road cycling races of all, with a very special aura for both riders and fans alike.
Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe performs during Milano - San Remo (289 kilometers) in Italy on March 22, 2025.

Milan-San Remo is both a stunning and incredibly long race at 289km

© Charly López/Red Bull Content Pool

Milan-San Remo – March 21

The Milan-San Remo is the first classic of the year and also the longest. In fact, at 289km it is the longest one-day cycling race on the calendar. Held at the end of March and running, as the name says from Milan to San Remo on Italy's Ligurian coast, it's a pretty flat route and is often won by outright sprinters or punchers.

The Tour of Flanders – April 5

With the Tour of Flanders, it's goodbye Mediterranean temperatures and panoramic views of the Ligurian Sea, hello unpredictable Belgian weather, slick cobbles and short, steep climbs where attacks and race strategy really count. Quite simply, it's one of the most spectacular races every year and is so unpredictable that no rider has ever managed to win it more than three times.

Paris-Roubaix – April 12

If you only watch one cycling race all year, make it Paris-Roubaix. The most famous and brutal one-day race of them all, the iconic 'Hell of the North' is by far the most physically demanding of the spring races thanks to around 30 punishing sections of pavé cobbled road that cause punctures by the dozens and turn as slick as ice if the weather's even a little bit damp on race day.
Riders have to be incredibly fit and tough, both mentally and physically, if they want to reach the finish inside the Roubaix velodrome – usually absolutely plastered in mud or dust. Mathieu van der Poel, a world-beater in cyclo-cross, road and mountain biking, has won the last three editions and his versatility certainly has something to do with that.
Wout Van Aert from Visma Lease a Bike races on the cobblestones during the Paris-Roubaix 2025.

Wout Van Aert powers across the pavé at Paris-Roubaix 2025

© Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

Liège-Bastogne-Liège – April 26

Back to Belgium for the oldest race of them all, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which dates all the way back to 1894. An out-and-back race on a constantly undulating course across the Ardennes, it's often the Monument where true climbers and Grand Tour GC contenders triumph, like Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe riders Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel, who've both triumphed her before.

The Tour of Lombardy - October 10

Finally, the only Monument to take place at the end of the season. Like Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the storied season-ending Giro di Lombardia is a race for those who enjoy climbing. It takes place on a hilly route around Lake Como in the foothills of the Alps. In 2025, cycling's current king Tadej Pogačar won ahead of fRemco Evenepoel. Perhaps it's time to reverse the order in 2026.
Cycling