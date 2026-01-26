Get geared up for the 2026 road cycling classics calendar

Between Primož Roglič, Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz , the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe squad has no shortage of leaders. While we wait to see them tackle some monstrous three-week Grand Tours, first up are road cycling's spring classics, which are right around the corner.

Over 18 races, including the five iconic Monuments – Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Giro di Lombardia – the riders will be pushed to the limit in one-day events that will see them battle rivals, the elements and some very mixed road conditions in what are always some the season's most exciting races. Make sure you don't miss out on these legendary clashes and check out the 2026 classics calendar below.

The cycling spring classics defined the term 'mixed conditions' © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

01 The 2026 cycling classics calendar

Name Date Location Omloop Het Nieuwsblad February 28 Belgium Kuurne–Bruxelles–Kuurne March 1 Belgium Strade Bianche March 7 Italy Trofeo Alfredo Binda March 15 Italy Nokere Koerse March 18 Belgium Grand Prix de Denain March 19 France Milan–San Remo March 21 Italy E3 Saxo Classic March 27 Belgium Gent–Wevelgem March 29 Belgium Dwars door Vlaanderen April 1 Belgium Tour of Flanders April 5 Belgium Scheldeprijs April 8 Belgium Paris-Roubaix April 12 France Flèche brabançonne April 17 Belgium Amstel Gold Race April 19 The Netherlands La Flèche Wallonne April 22 Belgium Liège-Bastogne-Liège April 26 Belgium Tour of Lombardy October 10 Italy

02 The Monuments

The five dates in the calendar above marked in bold are road cycling's famed Monuments. They're some of the oldest (the first editions date from 1894 to 1913), most difficult and highly prestigious road cycling races of all, with a very special aura for both riders and fans alike.

Milan-San Remo is both a stunning and incredibly long race at 289km © Charly López/Red Bull Content Pool

Milan-San Remo – March 21

The Milan-San Remo is the first classic of the year and also the longest. In fact, at 289km it is the longest one-day cycling race on the calendar. Held at the end of March and running, as the name says from Milan to San Remo on Italy's Ligurian coast, it's a pretty flat route and is often won by outright sprinters or punchers.

The Tour of Flanders – April 5

With the Tour of Flanders, it's goodbye Mediterranean temperatures and panoramic views of the Ligurian Sea, hello unpredictable Belgian weather, slick cobbles and short, steep climbs where attacks and race strategy really count. Quite simply, it's one of the most spectacular races every year and is so unpredictable that no rider has ever managed to win it more than three times.

Paris-Roubaix – April 12

If you only watch one cycling race all year, make it Paris-Roubaix. The most famous and brutal one-day race of them all, the iconic 'Hell of the North' is by far the most physically demanding of the spring races thanks to around 30 punishing sections of pavé cobbled road that cause punctures by the dozens and turn as slick as ice if the weather's even a little bit damp on race day.

Riders have to be incredibly fit and tough, both mentally and physically, if they want to reach the finish inside the Roubaix velodrome – usually absolutely plastered in mud or dust. Mathieu van der Poel, a world-beater in cyclo-cross, road and mountain biking, has won the last three editions and his versatility certainly has something to do with that.

Wout Van Aert powers across the pavé at Paris-Roubaix 2025 © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

Liège-Bastogne-Liège – April 26

Back to Belgium for the oldest race of them all, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which dates all the way back to 1894. An out-and-back race on a constantly undulating course across the Ardennes, it's often the Monument where true climbers and Grand Tour GC contenders triumph, like Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe riders Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel, who've both triumphed her before.

The Tour of Lombardy - October 10

Finally, the only Monument to take place at the end of the season. Like Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the storied season-ending Giro di Lombardia is a race for those who enjoy climbing. It takes place on a hilly route around Lake Como in the foothills of the Alps. In 2025, cycling's current king Tadej Pogačar won ahead of fRemco Evenepoel. Perhaps it's time to reverse the order in 2026.