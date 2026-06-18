Seeing Double: Red Bull Takes Over San Diego

Blue and silver hit the streets as Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch debut new Red Bull paint schemes ahead of NASCAR's newest street race.

For the first time in more than a decade, two fully branded Red Bull race cars will compete together in NASCAR as Red Bull and Trackhouse Racing unveil striking new paint schemes for Shane van Gisbergen's No. 97 Chevrolet and Connor Zilisch's No. 88 Chevrolet ahead of NASCAR San Diego.

San Diego paint schemes revealed © Pat Nolan / Red Bull Content Pool

Inspired by the iconic blue-and-silver design of the Red Bull Energy Drink can, the two cars bring a fresh look to the streets of Southern California. Zilisch's No. 88 features a bold blue design, while van Gisbergen's No. 97 carries a sleek silver scheme — creating a pair of cars that are impossible to miss on track.

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To reveal the new looks, Red Bull BMX athlete Garrett Reynolds delivered a moment worthy of a double take, jumping over both Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets with the San Diego skyline as his backdrop. The stunt gave fans their first glimpse of the cars before they hit the streets this weekend.

Garett Reynolds jumps the new paint reveal cars © Pat Nolan / Red Bull Content Pool

"Seeing how excited fans are reacting to two cars on track this weekend is really cool," said Connor Zilisch. "This is certainly one of the races I have circled on the calendar and I can't wait to see what we do there this weekend."

The San Diego street race also marks another opportunity for Shane van Gisbergen to continue building his reputation as one of NASCAR's premier street-course racers. Since joining Trackhouse Racing, the New Zealander has won every inaugural NASCAR street race he has entered, including his historic victory at the Chicago Street Race. With another brand-new venue on the schedule, he'll be looking to continue that streak in San Diego.

"Having silver and blue on the track is epic," said van Gisbergen. "The Red Bull Energy Station is getting set up and it's really cool to have Red Bull be back on the track in this way in San Diego."

Connor Zilisch, Shane van Gisbergen © Pat Nolan / Red Bull Content Pool

As the Official Energy Drink Partner of NASCAR San Diego, Red Bull will be energizing race weekend at Naval Base Coronado and throughout the city, bringing the world of Red Bull to fans both on and off the track.

One can. Two cars. Endless energy. San Diego is ready.