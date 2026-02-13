Street snowboarding takes center stage at Red Bull’s Heavy Metal

01 Street snowboarding: Turning cities into winter playgrounds

Winter looks different for street snowboarders compared to your average weekend warrior, backcountry rider, or contest pro. Instead of keeping tabs on snow conditions and grooming reports, those that choose to hit spots outside of the mountains scour Google Maps or drive around looking for staircases, ledges, or really any feature that would look good with a snowboard sliding on top of it. Cross-referencing the weather to see if there is enough snow to pump down a sidewalk or build a lip is just the beginning.

A stair rail at Red Bull Heavy Metal in Pittsburgh © Dave DiCello / Red Bull Content Pool

Once they find whatever is calling them, they gather a crew and some shovels, hop in a van and drive to the city, suburb or dot on the map and start to build. Often working late into the night to prep spots without getting caught by security or the cops, all of it is worth it to put their creative stamp on a place that most just walk by without thinking twice. The trick, either documented on video or in a photo, is cataloged into the history books of snowboarding, letting all the other riders with the same idea know that it has already been done and to think of something else.

02 The origin and revival of Red Bull Heavy Metal

That is where Red Bull’s Heavy Metal comes in. Originally debuting in 2002 just north of Buffalo, New York at Niagara Falls, the event put street snowboarding in front of a live audience and supported the riders with cash for tricks. The purpose was not only to showcase the talent of the boarders and give away a prize purse, but to broaden the reach of the sport for those that don’t have easy access the to the mountains. After running the contest for two years, Heavy Metal took a near 20-year hiatus until relaunching in Duluth, Minnesota in 2022. Bringing in a massive crowd of onlookers and participants alike, the new era of the rail contest was born.

Now in its fourth winter since returning with events in Detroit, St. Paul, and Boston in its wake, Heavy Metal just keeps growing. Expanding from a single invite-only stop, this year slated qualifiers in the U.S., a final in Boston coming up on Feb. 21, 2026, as well as two international stops in Canada and Finland to be held later in the winter. Not only does this event put street riders squarely in the face of the public, but it solves two of the major issues for those that choose steel over slopes. A lack of snow in a city is never a problem for the event because Red Bull will bring in as much as needed from a local resort if Mother Nature does not provide. No need to hunt for spots either, as City Hall is specially reserved for the athletes. It is all scoped out, approved, and built days before most of the riders even show up. Park crews then maintain the lips and landings throughout the contest window, allowing the riders who are normally coordinating it all to just focus on performing.

Thousands of spectators come out for the one-day contests where some of the best snowboarders in the world compete for bragging rights and a cash purse on features that are already in the city. With the addition of qualifiers this year, the Heavy Metal platform is now giving the opportunity to more riders than ever before!

03 Red Bull Heavy Metal Pittsburgh Qualifier: Liam Johnson and Emmaus Rich punch their ticket

With 5,000 fans showing up outside Acrisure Stadium for the Pittsburgh qualifier held on Jan. 31, the 2026 Heavy Metal season kicked off with a bang. Held at two massive multi-kink rails on the steps leading to the Steeler’s home field, 35 riders competed for a chance to ride in the Boston finale.

“My favorite moment was the backside 180… The crowd went crazy for me, and there was a crazy adrenaline rush after that one,” said Liam Johnson, a snowboarder from Savage, Minnesota who punched his ticket to Boston after winning the event in Pennsylvania. “I was at a spot last night in downtown Pittsburgh shoveling for my friends, stacking clips, and it got me in the right headspace for today. I’m really excited to go to Boston and ride with all my homies. I’ve never been, so it’ll be dope to check out a new place.” Johnson not only captured the win, but the spirit of the event. Land a creative and difficult trick, move on to the next city, and hopefully do it again.

Liam Johnson, winner of Red Bull Heavy Metal Pittsburgh © Mark Clavin / Red Bull Content Pool Emmaus Rich, winner of Red Bull Heavy Metal Pittsburgh © Mark Clavin / Red Bull Content Pool Host Alex Caccamo, Competition Director Joe Sexton, and LJ Henriquez © Mark Clavin / Red Bull Content Pool

Joining Johnson from the qualifier event in Pittsburgh on the women’s side will be Emmaus Rich of Brooklyn, New York. The two will have tougher competition in Boston, going against Zeb Powell and Benny Milam , as well as other pros like Sam Klein, Jaylen Hanson, and Pat Fava.

Last year, a crowd of 20,000 watched the stacked group of riders (including Team USA Olympian Jess Perlmutter) light up rails and jumps around City Hall Plaza in the center of downtown Boston. Johnson and Rich will now get their chance to make their own mark in the street series because of the qualifier expansion.

All eyes on Boston

Set to kickoff at the City Hall Plaza on Feb. 21 at 2:30pm EST with a mix of the biggest names in a snowboarding as well as plenty of up-and-comers, the Boston Finals will be the must-watch event of the season.