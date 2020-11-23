Surfing competitions in Oahu

On the wave-rich island of Oahu, perhaps the wave-richest of islands in Hawaii, often, it can feel like there’s a surf contest running at a certain beach nearly every other week. Whether amateur series, bodysurfing classics, or full-scale World Surf League-sanctioned CT events, Oahu’s got the variety of waves — for any level of experience — to host them all. Plus, with rootsy beach towns like Haleiwa, or Kailua, to the golden shores of Waikiki, near most great surf breaks are great food trucks, cafes, and even nightlife.

Sure, surfing contests (so-to-speak) have been happening on Oahu among royal Hawaiian kings and queens for centuries before the first Westerners showed up (as documented in Hawaiian songs and lore), so consider the following a guide to a handful of the most vibrant, modern surf events one can witness, or even enter if they feel so inclined. Not all of them, of course. You’ve got to qualify for the ones in the Triple Crown.

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, aka, “The Eddie”

Break: Waimea Bay, North Shore

Type of Competition: Invite only specialty event

Level: Big Wave Experts

Commonly takes place: Dec-Feb, there is a 3-month holding period

A professional big-wave surf contest held at Waimea Bay, “The Eddie,” is far and away the most prestigious event of its kind, held to honor the memory of Eddie Aikau, the globally revered Native Hawaiian big-wave master who died in 1978, paddling his surfboard for help during an exploratory boating accident. Invite-only, (now with all genders on the list) the Eddie must have a full day of surf with 25-foot waves (50-foot faces) in order to run. Since 1984, the event has only run 9 times, with the likes of big wave masters, world champions, and local legends winning the coveted grand prize 50K check. Winners include: Kelly Slater, Greg Long, John John Florence, Bruce Irons and others. Often, in the middle of Oahu’s “winter,” the local news channels will announce if the “Bay calls the Day.” If so, get there by the crack of dawn to spectate from shore or the road hugging both sides of the bay. Any later than 6 am, and you’ll be stuck in traffic backing up for miles both ways. Regardless, The Eddie is a true sight to be seen, if you’re lucky enough to be on island, during a winter when the event runs.

The Hawaiian Pro

Break: Haleiwa (Alii Beach Park), North Shore

Type of Competition: WSL Sanctioned QS event

Level: Professional

Commonly takes place: early-November

Originally surfed by Hawaiian royalty, Alii Beach Park (when translated, Alii means royalty in Hawaiian) has been a main stay in Hawaiian surfing lore for generations. As varied of a wave as any on the North Shore, Haleiwa, also commonly known as Alii Beach Park, can play the role of seduction with her near perfect lines and open face just as easily as she can play the role of a malicious monster with her thunderous inside Toilet Bowl section and shoulder-searing currents. In the past, competitors have seen the many sides of Haleiwa take root for the Hawaiian Pro, the first stop of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing. And whether it’s10-foot and deadly or 2-foot and playful, come early November, the world’s best surfers show up to Haleiwa prepared to do battle in whatever conditions the notoriously diversified setup has on offer. An open canvas to showcase pure brute strength and rail work, surfers who place an emphasis on grit and power in their surfing have been rewarded at this venue time and again.

Vans World Cup of Surfing

Break: Sunset Beach, North Shore

Type of Competition: WSL Sanctioned QS Event

Level: Professional

Commonly takes place: mid-November

There’s not a pro surfer alive who doesn’t have a horror story about Sunset Beach and its infamous West Bowl section. As the second stop of the Vans Triple Crown, the World Cup has become synonymous for testing the physical limits of the world’s best surfers. Truly a venue for the committed, expect to see grit and determination in the eyes of competitors as they attempt to tackle one of the most complicated and potentially devastating waves on the planet. As one of the last setups in the Seven Mile Miracle, legends of Sunset’s prowess abound and even predate the 19th century, making it one of the premiere waves in surfing lore. For those looking to catch a glimpse of the action at Sunset, keep in mind when conditions hit the red, the rides will be taking places more than 100yards out to sea.

The Pipe Masters

Banzai Pipeline at the Volcom Pipe Pro in Oahu, Hawaii © Zak Noyle/Red Bull Content Pool

Break: Banzai Pipeline, North Shore

Type of Competition: WSL Sanctioned CT event

Level: Top 34 surfers in world, plus 2 trials qualifiers

Commonly takes place: early-December

Normally the final stop of the WSL World Tour and the Vans Triple Crown, the Pipe Masters is the most fabled event in professional surfing. Known as the wave all others are judged against, Pipeline has commonly been referred to as the Everest of surfing, making a win at this respected locale a feather in the cap of all pro surfers. But make no mistake, surfing Pipeline is one of the most dangerous undertakings an athlete can tackle in the sport. With its hollow lineup detonating in mere feet of water, Pipeline inflicts serious injury and even death every year. For spectators, the setups don’t get more serene than Pipeline where the world’s best surfers waltz with the world’s most famous wave just yards from the shoreline. If you’re looking to catch a glimpse into surfing’s greatest arena, there is no better time to take in Pipeline than during the Billabong Pipe Masters. As a venue primed for spectators, on a large swell, you can almost feel the raw power of the sea enveloping the beach, thumping its might upon itself. There truly is no better venue than Pipeline to see surfers take on one of the most ferocious waves in the world.

Buffalo’s Big Board Surfing Classic

Break: Makaha Beach, West Oahu

Type of Competition: Open Entry

Level: All levels

Commonly takes place: Mid-late February

Over the decades, the Westside’s gorgeous shores of Makaha became a laboratory of sorts for surf-related ocean sports and techniques. Like: the rescue jetski, rescue sleds, SUPsquatch (a standup paddleboard big enough to hold a crew of people), and ocean surf safety itself were all conceived here. Born from and still bred in Makaha, Buffalo’s Big Board Surfing Classic evolved from a grassroots open-division event with five winners who won five ‘ipu gourd trophies…into a 13-division wave-riding extravaganza stretched over two spring weekends. It’s that baker’s dozen of events that are perhaps the most unique aspect of the Classic. Beyond the normal men’s and women’s open surfing divisions, there are the hilarious five-person SUPsquatch and tandem Bullyboard divisions, the body-positive 250-pounds-and-over divisions (with weigh-ins on the beach), and the more culturally significant divisions, including those that feature traditional wooden surf craft like paipo and alaia and the event for he‘e wa‘a, or canoe surfing. All in all, a grand ole, super authentic West Oahu surf-celebration.

Duke’s Ocean Fest

Break: Kuhio Beach and Queen’s (Waikiki), South Shore

Type of Competition: Open Entry

Level: All levels

Commonly takes place: August

Centered around sharing in Duke Kahanamoku’s celebrated life and excellence, and to enrich the lives of Hawaii’s youth, the annual Duke’s OceanFest, is held on the shores of Waikiki in August of each year. The original ambassador of aloha and Hawaiian surfing, Duke’s athletic contributions and spirit continues to live on throughout the Hawaiian Islands and abroad, Duke fondly remembered as the greatest waterman who ever lived. Thus, Duke's OceanFest features a variety of lifestyle sports disciplines close to Duke Kahanamoku's heart, like: surfing, paddleboard racing, swimming, tandem surfing, surf polo, beach volleyball and other activities for the duration of the multi-day festival. Also, one of the last events of the festival is the hilarious Red Bull Party Wave, where teams of three to six perform skits, and then paddle out in homemade vessels to surf back to shore. Comedy NOT to be missed.

Kailua Shorebreak Classic

Break: Kailua Shorebreak, East Oahu

Type of Competition: Open Entry (Free of charge) Kids event

Level: Amateur, Ages 2-16 Only

Commonly takes place: Last week of August