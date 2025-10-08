Szymon Godziek: A decade of defying gravity at Red Bull Rampage

This year’s Red Bull Rampage takes place on October 18. With a history spanning over two decades, the event is mountain biking’s ultimate test of nerve and creativity. Today, however, the spotlight is on Szymon Godziek , who returns to Utah for the eighth time. How has his freeride journey developed since that first appearance back in 2014? Read on to find out.

01 2014 – A debut in unmistakable style

2 min Rampage 2014 Qualifying Run 1: Szymon Godziek Watch Szymon Godziek's first run from the qualifying round of Red Bull Rampage 2014.

Godziek has never been a predictable rider, and his first outing at Rampage proved it. He turned heads in Utah not just for his daring approach, but for two other reasons.

First: his outfit - a loose, sleeveless jersey, no pads apart from his knees, and a helmet. A strikingly casual look for such a hardcore event.

Second: the audacious backflip he pulled over a canyon more than 20m wide. Few dared to tackle that jump, but Szymon - on debut - nailed it. It was the kind of introduction only he could make: wild, fearless, and unforgettable.

02 2018 – The first serious campaign

If his debut was impulsive, Godziek’s second Rampage appearance was far more deliberate. By 2018, he’d learned that Rampage isn’t just an individual contest - it’s a team effort where riders, diggers and builders all play vital roles.

This marked a turning point in his career, as he shifted decisively towards freeride. Arriving in Utah on a purpose-built bike and with a line perfectly suited to his strengths, he looked a different rider altogether. The progress was clear: from a wild card in 2014 to a serious contender in 2018. An impressive 8th-place finish secured automatic qualification for the following year - the start of something special.

03 2019 – The first trophy!

5 min See Szymon Godziek land the People's Choice Award at Rampage 2019 Get a glimpse into the Red Bull Rampage experience with Szymon Godziek.

By 2019, Godziek was a full-blooded freerider, and his entire season revolved around Rampage. His training, equipment and mindset were all fine-tuned for that October showdown in Utah — and the preparation paid off.

His run was one of the most spectacular of the event. While the judges found it lacking in flow and variety to reach the podium, the fans disagreed. In a landslide of support, his performance earned him the People’s Choice Award. It was proof that the podium was within reach - and the next step would be to impress the judges as much as the crowd.

04 2021 – A sketchy 360

Sometimes things just don’t go your way. After a year off due to the global pandemic, Godziek returned hungry for success in 2021. Every rider pushed their limits, and he was no exception - attempting the biggest 360 of his life.

Sadly, both of his landings were slightly off, and he walked away with nothing worse than some bruises and a sore ego. As the saying goes, “sometimes you’re the hammer, sometimes the nail” — and this time, the nail took the hit.

05 2022 - the first medal!

2 min Szymon Godziek's POV Join Szymon Godziek for a wild ride down his line on his way to second place at Red Bull Rampage 2022.

And there it was - the breakthrough. Everything came together perfectly in 2022: a brilliant course, a flawless ride, huge 360s off the drops and a massive flip over the canyon. Classic Godziek.

Only Canadian Brett Rheeder managed to edge him out for the win, with Brandon Semenuk completing the podium. There was no controversy this time - Rheeder’s run was out of this world. Still, standing alongside two freeride legends was a dream scenario for Szymon, and a proud moment for Polish mountain biking.

06 2023 – One year you’re flying, the next you’re in the medic’s van

Freeride is mountain biking at its most extreme - crashes are part of the territory. Almost every Rampage regular has picked up an injury in Utah at some point, and in 2023 it was Szymon’s turn.

Fortunately, his arm fracture was relatively minor. It was a brutal event that year, with a record number of riders making it to the finish line. No point dwelling on it - because what came next was far more exciting.

07 2024 – Agonisingly close to victory

Men's competition The world’s toughest big mountain freeride mountain bike competition continues to progress the sport.

He could almost taste it. Godziek arrived in Utah as one of the favorites, looking smooth, composed, and in total control throughout practice. When competition day came, he delivered an outstanding first run that put him in the hot seat - and for a while, it looked like the second runs might be cancelled.

But when they weren’t, Semenuk unleashed what many called the most technically demanding trick in Rampage’s 20-year history to snatch gold.

Godziek, ever the optimist, simply shrugged and said, “There’s always next year.” And if his form continues, there’s every reason to believe that this year, nobody will stand in his way.