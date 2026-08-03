Team Worldwide wins Streamer Games 2026 in Los Angeles

Gaming
The third edition of Streamer Games delivered another unforgettable weekend of competition, entertainment, and creator culture as Team Worldwide emerged victorious in Los Angeles.
Created by Red Bull Player Ludwig Ahgren and co-produced by Red Bull and Mogul Moves, Streamer Games 2026 brought together 40 of the world's most popular content creators for a two-day event that transformed traditional athletics into a creator-first spectacle. Hosted at the University of Southern California's Allyson Felix Track & Field complex, the competition challenged participants across a unique mix of track-and-field-inspired events and schoolyard favorites.
From the opening moments, the competition set a high-energy tone. Rynenzo claimed victory in the opening 100m Dash, while Cocottee showcased impressive accuracy in William Tell Archery. One of the weekend's most memorable moments came during the fan-favorite Cubert Toss, where BMS Joel thrilled the crowd by setting a new world record with his final attempt.
Beyond the results, Streamer Games continued to stand out for its ability to bring online communities into a shared real-world experience. Competitors tackled challenges such as Paper Airplane Toss, Crate Stacking, Musical Chairs, Dodgeball, Simon Says, and Cubert Toss, creating a mix of friendly rivalry, unexpected upsets, and viral moments throughout the weekend.
01
Team Worldwide crowned champions at Streamer Games 2026
When the final scores were tallied, Team Worldwide, featuring T10Nat, Develiquee, Ray, Cellbit, and rynenzo, secured the championship thanks to consistent performances, resilience, and exceptional team chemistry across both days of competition.
Reflecting on the victory, Cellbit emphasized the spirit that helped carry the team to the title.
If there's a thing I learned in the Streamer Games, it's to always support your team. Fight for your team no matter what, and keep smiling.
The event also delivered a memorable experience for fans attending in person. More than 2,100 spectators packed the venue across the weekend, taking part in Red Bull fan experiences that included photo opportunities, merchandise offerings, and community-focused activations surrounding the competition.
With creator-led events continuing to evolve, Streamer Games once again demonstrated how gaming personalities can bridge online entertainment and live sports-inspired competition. By combining creator culture, fan engagement, and playful athletic challenges, the event has established itself as one of the most distinctive annual competitions in the streaming world.
02
How to watch Streamer Games 2026
Missed the action or want to relive the biggest moments? Full event replays are available below.
Streamer Games 2026 Official Highlights (Day 1)
Streamer Games 2026 Official Highlights (Day 2)
Part of this story
Ludwig's Streamer Games 2026
Streamer Games returns with Ludwig leading the top creators in their head-to-head challenges and competitions, battling for bragging rights and victory.
*WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Ends 9/30/26. US; 18+. To redeem, click SPIN and START above to complete quiz, and provide req’d info. Std. data rates apply. Access to game and Ubisoft acct. req’d to redeem. Limit: 1 item/person. Add’l info: redbull.com/assassinscreed. Sponsor: Red Bull North America, Inc., 1740 Stewart St., Santa Monica, CA 90404.
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
For the leap of faith.
How well do you know the Credo? Take the quiz, test your knowledge, and a unique in-game reward* awaits those who complete the challenge.