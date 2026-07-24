The Flying Bulls' DC-6 Returns to America

Not every icon is a person.

Such is the case of The Flying Bulls DC-6, the four-engine piston-powered airliner that seems to turn heads wherever it travels. If ever there was a plane superstar, it would be the DC-6. The sky is its runway and scores of crowds congregate below its flight path in the hopes of catching a glimpse or capturing a photo of the historic aircraft in motion.

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Because in 2026, witnessing a DC-6 airplane operating regularly might be as rare as witnessing big foot: it just does not happen. Which is why the DC-6 returning to the United States is such an historic moment.

“The Flying Bulls DC-6 has not been on American soil since it left the Douglas Aircraft Company’s Santa Monica factory in 1958,” said Simon Pircher, Head of Aviation Projects & Events for The Flying Bulls. “That makes its return more than six decades later a remarkable milestone in aviation history.”

Red Bull DC-6 © Colin Kerrigan / Red Bull Content Pool

After its birth, the 105.6 foot aircraft operated as a transport system, chauffeuring government officials and celebrities all across the world. In 1975, the plane was sold to Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s head of state, where it was used as a luxury airliner until it was abandoned outside the Lusaka airport.

“This particular aircraft originally served as the presidential aircraft for Josip Broz Tito, the former President of Yugoslavia,” Pircher said. “After its government service, it was sold and operated in Africa before being acquired by The Flying Bulls in the early 2000s. Following an extensive restoration, it was returned to flying condition and has since become one of the flagship aircrafts in our fleet.”

A year after The Flying Bulls acquired the plane in the summer of 2000, the airliner underwent thousands of hours of labor to become one of the most celebrated flying vintage aircrafts. Now, over 68 years later, the DC-6 has returned to American skies from Europe, affording eager spectators the opportunity of a lifetime to witness the plane in its fully operational glory.

“The journey is also a major achievement for The Flying Bulls,” Pircher said. “It marks the first time in our history we’ve crossed the Atlantic with two aircrafts - the DC-6 and the P-38 Lightning - to perform together at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, one of the world's most prestigious aviation events.”

Red Bull DC-6 and P-38 © Colin Kerrigan / Red Bull Content Pool

The EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is the largest annual gathering of aviation enthusiasts, occurring each summer at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Prior to arriving in the United States for its Oshkosh show, the DC-6 traveled through England, Iceland, Newfoundland, and Canada - captivating the hearts and minds of aviation fans along the way.

“The tour celebrates aviation heritage, strengthens the connection between Europe and the United States, and gives thousands of aviation enthusiasts the opportunity to experience these iconic aircrafts in flight,” Pircher said. “We're proud to help preserve and share this living piece of aviation history with a new generation.”

But preparing for the DC-6’s first transatlantic journey was no easy task - a mission requiring months of planning, coordination and training.

One of the key requirements was for The Flying Bulls pilots to obtain the SAC (Statement of Aerobatic Competency) Card, a mandatory certification for performing aerobatic displays at public airshows in the United States, which needed to be validated well in advance of the tour.

The entire approval process took several months and was successfully completed only a few weeks before the aircraft departed Europe.

“The project involved extensive operational planning, including flight routing, international permits, maintenance logistics, customs procedures, fuel planning, and close coordination with authorities and partners on both sides of the Atlantic,” Pircher said. “Bringing two historic aircrafts safely across the Atlantic and preparing them for a multi-week U.S. tour was truly a team effort involving every department of The Flying Bulls.”

What makes The Flying Bulls’ DC-6 especially unique is that it’s the world’s only airworthy DC-6 still certified to carry passengers, making every flight a rare opportunity for people to experience one of the true icons of aeronautics.

“We believe aircraft enthusiasts have followed the tour so closely because they share the same passion for historic flight that drives us every day,” Pircher said. “We’re preserving an important piece of aviation history for future generations.”

Helping drive both online and in-person excitement around the DC-6’s arrival in the U.S. were the Red Bull activations it participated in en route from New York to Oshkosh.

Among the highlights were an in-air soccer challenge with New York Red Bulls - tapping into global enthusiasm for the World Cup - and filmmakers using the airplane as a platform to test vintage and modern camera technology , including the esteemed 1950’s Bolex.

But beyond the unique in-air opportunities, aviation fans have been enthralled with The Flying Bulls tour because of its rarity. For ultimate aviation enthusiasts, seeing The Flying Bulls’ DC-6 is something they can cherish for a lifetime, sharing with their kids or imparting the lore to their grandchildren. It’s a moment that goes beyond the senses, an immersive experience that needs to be felt.

“Opportunities to see these two historic aircrafts flying together - especially on a transatlantic tour at major U.S. events like EAA AirVenture Oshkosh - are extremely rare,” Pircher said. “We think people not only appreciate the aircraft themselves, but also the dedication and teamwork required to preserve, operate, and share these living pieces of aviation history with audiences around the world.”

And with any luck, that appreciation will allow The Flying Bulls’ DC-6 to once again return to American skies, this time without it taking another 68 years.