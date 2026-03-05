Red Bull BC One 2026 USA Header Image
Breaking

Red Bull BC One returns for 2026 season

Red Bull BC One is the biggest 1v1 breaking competition in the world. Learn about the cyphers and everything you need to know for 2026 here.
By Emmanuel Adelekun
2 min readUpdated on

Summary

  1. 1
    What is Red Bull BC One?
  2. 2
    2026 Red Bull BC One schedule
  3. 3
    Where is the Red Bull BC One World Final?
01

What is Red Bull BC One?

Red Bull BC One is an international breaking competition for solo B-Boys and B-Girls that's been running since 2004 and is one of the biggest and most respected breaking events in the world. The world's largest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition makes its annual U.S. return, with regional cyphers in Denver, CO and Seattle, WA
The contest is judged by respected, experienced breakers from the worldwide scene.
B-Girl Logistx competing at Red Bull BC One USA National Final 2025

B-Girl Logistx competing at Red Bull BC One USA National Final 2025

© Carlo Cruz / Red Bull Content Pool

On the Red Bull BC One stage, you'll see some of the most legendary breakers, but also discover the next wave of talent that will go on to define the culture.
Logistx
02

2026 Red Bull BC One schedule

Red Bull BC One will bring elite competition to two of the country's most vibrant breaking communities, hosting regional cyphers in Denver, CO and Seattle, WA. Top B-Boys and B-Girls from across the country will go head-to-head in 1v1 elimination rounds, competing for the regional title and a coveted spot at the National Cypher in San Diego.
Red Bull BC One Cyphers:

Events

Date

Venue

Location

Red Bull BC One Cypher Denver

Friday, April 3

Boettcher Concert Hall

Denver, CO

Red Bull BC One Cypher Seattle

Sunday, May 31

Showbox SoDo

Seattle, WA

All roads lead to the Red Bull BC One USA National Cypher in San Diego, CA. The top 16 B-Boys and top 8 B-Girls – made up of regional champions and elite wildcards from across the country – will face off for the National title and a place on the sport's biggest international stage, the Red Bull BC One World Final. An esteemed panel of judges, made up of legendary figures in the breaking community, will crown one B-Boy and one B-Girl as USA National Champions.
Red Bull BC One USA National Final:

Event

Date

Venue

Location

Red Bull BC One USA National Final

Saturday, August 22

Port Pavilion

San Diego, CA

Replay the 2025 Red Bull BC One USA National Final

Red Bull BC One Cypher USA livestream

The top 16 b-boys & b-girls will battle 1v1 in Denver, CO, at the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA.

03

Where is the Red Bull BC One World Final?

For the first time ever, the Red Bull BC One World Final is coming to Canada, bringing together the best breakers on the planet for a night where legends will rise.
For a B-Boy or B-Girl to earn a spot in the Red Bull BC One World Final top 16, they must first win Red Bull BC One Cypher USA National.
Replay 2025 Red Bull BC One World Final, Japan:

Red Bull BC One World Final Japan

Feel the energy of Tokyo as the world’s greatest b-boys and b-girls battle for the ultimate title.

