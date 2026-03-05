Red Bull BC One World Final Toronto The Red Bull BC One World Final is coming to Canada for the first time ever on November 29, 2026, where the best breakers from around the world will look to redefine what can be done on the floor.

Red Bull BC One Cypher USA National Final Red Bull BC One USA Cypher lands at San Diego’s Port Pavilion for an elite 1v1. Top B-Girls and B-Boys battle for a coveted spot at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Toronto.

Red Bull BC One Cypher Seattle Red Bull BC One Seattle Cypher hits Showbox SoDo for a high-energy 1v1. Watch the top 3 B-Girls and top 3 B-Boys earn spots to advance to the Red Bull BC One USA Cypher in San Diego.

Red Bull BC One Cypher Denver The top breakers from across the region come together for an epic 1 v 1 showdown at the Red Bull BC One Denver Cypher.

Red Bull BC One Red Bull BC One is the biggest one-on-one b-boy and b-girl competition in the world. Every year, thousands of dancers battle for a chance to represent at the World Final!

competition for solo B-Boys and B-Girls that's been running since 2004 and is one of the biggest and most respected breaking events in the world. The world's largest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition makes its annual U.S. return, with regional cyphers in Denver, CO and Seattle, WA

On the Red Bull BC One stage, you'll see some of the most legendary breakers, but also discover the next wave of talent that will go on to define the culture.

Red Bull BC One will bring elite competition to two of the country's most vibrant breaking communities, hosting regional cyphers in Denver, CO and Seattle, WA. Top B-Boys and B-Girls from across the country will go head-to-head in 1v1 elimination rounds, competing for the regional title and a coveted spot at the National Cypher in San Diego.

