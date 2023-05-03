The great thing about running is that you can do it anywhere and at any time – it doesn’t need any preparation, right? Well, that’s great if you’re going for a leisurely jog around the block, but if you’re taking running more seriously for an event like the Wings for Life World Run , then good preparation is the way forward.

Here we’re taking a look at some of the things you should be avoiding before running, so put your best foot forward and optimize your training with these seven tips.

01 Not getting enough sleep

Those who sleep well can perform better © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Runners love to compare the distances they cover, their average pace and the frequency of their training sessions. But they might focus less on the amount of sleep they get, even though this is one of the most important parts of training for runners. Sleep not only allows the body and mind to recuperate but also activates the immune system. It also releases growth hormones that are important not only for building up muscles but also for repairing and regenerating the body. Without sufficient regeneration, your body won’t be able to perform at its best, so get plenty of sleep – before and after you go running.

02 Hydrating without a plan

There’s a right way and a wrong way to drink © Desmond Louw/Red Bull Content Pool

There’s a right way and a wrong way to hydrate yourself – especially before going running. It’s never a good idea to knock back liters of water right before running or to drink carbonated mineral water at the last minute. Your body won’t thank you for either. A better way to stay hydrated is to ingest enough liquids over a longer period of time, even on days when you’re not training. This way, your body will also remain sufficiently hydrated when you need to perform at your best.

03 Eating the wrong things

Eating right before a run puts a strain on your stomach © Bazzoka Creative GmbH/Red Bull Content Pool

Trying to load up on carbs by having a big meal right before a run is a big no-no for runners. Eating right before a run puts a strain on your stomach and causes your body to divert valuable energy to digesting food rather than propelling you forward. Instead, you should always wait at least two hours before you go running. As well as sugary food, it’s best to avoid fatty or high-fiber foods – this is because fat is difficult to digest, and fiber stimulates digestion.

04 Static stretching

Static stretching before going for a run is counter-productive © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Static stretching before going for a run is counter-productive in two ways. Firstly, stretched muscles have lower performance capability – in other words, static stretching reduces speed and muscular strength. And secondly, lower muscle tension increases the risk of injury, given that a stretched muscle has less elasticity and maximum strength – all of which reduces performance. This means that your warm-up should consist of dynamic stretching, such as swinging your legs. Try some static stretching after running instead!

05 Forgetting to go before your run

Don't forget to go to the restroom before the start! © Philip Platzer for Wings for Life World Run

You really don’t want to train on a full bladder or bowel, so it’s always best to go to the toilet just before going on a run. Ignoring it won’t help, so be sure to pay one last visit to the bathroom, even if you’re not sure you need to. Also, you might need to work on your hydration and nutrition if you need frequent toilet trips during runs.

06 Running without socks

Don't forget your socks © Greg Poissonnier/Red Bull Content Pool

It won’t be long before summer is here again – and with it, temperatures that invite us to go without socks. While socks should never be allowed anywhere near sandals, they’re necessary when it comes to running. Functional running socks, in particular, not only help to avoid blisters and chafing on your feet, but they’re also breathable and let out sweat, just like a functional running shirt. But you should make sure that your socks are a perfect fit and aren’t wrinkled.

07 Wearing new running shoes for a race

Never use new running shoes for an event © Phil Pham/Red Bull Content Pool

You’ve followed your training plan, taken heed of all the above no-nos and are ready for the big day. What could be wrong with wearing new running shoes? Quite a lot, in fact! New shoes should always be broken in before being used on long runs or at events – even if it’s exactly the same model of shoe that you had before, you could still be in for a nasty surprise. The material has to stretch, and your feet need to get used to new shoes, so stick to the shoes you know and trust for the runs that matter most.

If reading this has put you in the mood for running, why not sign up for the 10th Wings for Life World Run on May 7, 2023, and put yourself to the test?