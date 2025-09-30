WNBA vs NBA: All the different rules

Though NBA athletes like Dylan Harper and WNBA standout Arike Ogunbowale both shine on the basketball court and play the same sport, they don’t necessarily play by all the same rules.

That’s because while the NBA and WNBA both fall under the same umbrella, professional basketball, they were formed in different times, under different circumstances and have evolved with their own unique styles, structures and rules. Understanding their origins can help explain why the games look and are played a little differently.

The WNBA was established in 1996, with its inaugural season tipping off in the summer of 1997. The league’s first official game was between New York and Los Angeles.

The NBA, on the other hand, has been around much longer. It was originally founded in 1946 and was originally known as the BAA, Basketball Association of America. The NBA’s first game was in 1946 between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Huskies. It wasn’t until 1949 that the BAA merged with the National Basketball League (NBL) and then officially became the National Basketball Association (NBA), laying the foundation for what we know the league is today.

Dylan Harper in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. © Jeff Armstrong / Red Bull Content Pool Arike Ogunbowale © Sean Berry/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Team roster size and player count

One of the most noticeable differences between the NBA and WNBA is how the teams are built. The leagues differ in how many players each team is allowed to have. These differences are determined by league size, budget and salary cap rules.

NBA : Teams can have up to 15 players on the main roster, plus two additional players on two-way contracts. Two-way contracts allows players to split their time between the NBA and the G league.

WNBA: Teams are limited to 12 players total, with no two-way contracts.

Here’s where player count comes in. And that’s more about what’s actually happening at the moment. Player count refers to how many players are available or active for a game (or practice). Unexpected injuries or personal leaves can happen at any given moment and that can drop the active player count even with a full roster. In short, think about the roster size as the limit, but player count shows the real-time status of a team.

02 Season length and game count

Part of why the NBA has more players is likely because their season is twice as long as the WNBA’s.

NBA: A regular season has 82 games and takes place from October through April. If teams make it to the playoffs, they can play up to 100 games in a year.

WNBA: A regular season has 40 games and takes place from May through September. If a team makes it to the playoffs, a full postseason run can add up to about 53 games.

03 Game duration and structure

Another key difference is how long each game in each league is. Both leagues are fast-paced on the court , but the rhythm of each league can feel a little different. This reflects not just league traditions, but also bigger goals like game pacing, broadcasting schedules and also player workload management.

NBA: Four 12-minute quarters, 48 minutes total

WNBA: Four 10-minute quarters, 40 minutes total

Overtime is something both leagues have the same rules with: five-minute overtime periods if the game is tied at the end of regulation. Same with halftime: 15 minutes.

When it comes to timeouts, each team in the NBA has seven timeouts (75 seconds each) per game during regulation play, plus two additional timeouts for each overtime period. In the WNBA , each team is allowed five team timeouts, plus one reset timeout. Mandatory timeouts are timed at 2:45 and non-mandatory timeouts are 1:15. If it goes to overtime, teams have two timeouts and one reset timeout.

04 Court size and layout

One part of the sport that’s almost identical is the basketball courts. They both share the same measurements in the following:

Court size: 94 feet long and 50 feet wide

Basket height: 10 feet

Backboard size: 6 feet wide x 3.5 feet tall

Rim diameter: 18 inches

Free-throw line: 15 feet from the backboard

Lane (“the paint”): 16 feet wide

However, one small difference in this area is the 3-point line.

NBA 3-point line: 23.75 feet

WNBA 3-point line: 22.15 feet

This subtle difference can affect everything from shot selection to floor spacing and rotations.

05 Basketball size and weight

Another notable difference between both leagues is the basketball size and weight. It may seem like a small thing on paper, but it can affect dribbling, shooting, passing and grip.

NBA ball: Size 7 - 29.5 inches - weighs about 22 ounces

WNBA ball: Size 6 - 28.5 inches - weighs about 20 ounces

06 Shot clock and timing rules

Something that helps the game move at a fast pace is the shot clock. It’s the countdown that keeps the offense moving along.

Both the NBA and WNBA use a 24-second shot clock and both reset to 14 seconds if the offensive team rebounds a shot that hits the rim.

There are some more nuanced timing rules when it comes to situations like kicked balls and timeouts in the final minutes. Whereas the WNBA may streamline some of these rules to help the game maintain its quick tempo and reduce delays.

07 Personal and team fouls

Fouls are part of every basketball game, but how they’re tracked and penalized differ a little between the NBA and WNBA.

Both leagues have the same personal foul limit – six per player. And both enter the bonus after five team fouls in one quarter, allowing the opposing team to shoot two free throws on every defensive foul from that point on.

Flagrant and technical fouls are similar too: flagrant 1 still keeps you in the game, flagrant 2 means you’re ejected and two technical fouls in one game means ejection for both leagues. Though this part is mostly the same, it’s a bit more significant for the WNBA as they have a shorter season.

08 Defense rules

We all know defense plays a big role in basketball, but the way the rules are enforced can significantly impact how teams defend the paint, guard the perimeter and control space on the floor.

WNBA: Zone defenses are fully allowed. There is no defensive 3-second violation, so defenders can stay in the paint.

NBA: The defensive 3-second rule (introduced in 2001) penalizes teams if a defender stays in the lane without actively guarding an opponent. If this is violated, the offense receives a free throw and retains possession.

Arike Ogunbowale practicing basketball in Santa Monica, California. © Mike Ojo / Red Bull Content Pool

Same game, different rhythm

The NBA and WNBA both showcase elite talent and share the same foundational rules, but understanding their differences can deepen one’s appreciation for both the leagues and the athletes who make them great.

These differences don’t just change how the game is played, but they help shape how it’s coached, watched and loved. From the tempo of the shot clock to the weight of the basketball, each league has carved out its own identity.

One thing is clear, great basketball transcends the rulebook.