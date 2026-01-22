Road cycling: the 2026 Classics calendar

Between Primož Roglič , Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz , Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe has no shortage of leaders. While we wait to see them tackle some monstrous multi-day competitions, 2026 is just around the corner, and the Classics season is right around the corner. Over 18 races, including 5 Monuments, the riders will be pushed to the limit in one-day events, each more legendary and historic than the last. To make sure you don't miss out on these legendary clashes in epic conditions, check out the 2026 calendar.

01 The 2026 Classics calendar

The Monuments

La machine de Remco Evenepoel pour 2026 © Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool

As you may have noticed, five of the dates on the calendar are in bold. Why are they in bold? Quite simply to designate the Monuments of cycling that punctuate the year. Both old (the first editions date from 1894 to 1913), difficult and highly prestigious, they all have a very special aura.

02 Milan-San Remo

The Milan-San Remo is the first Classic of the year. Held at the end of March, it is often won by sprinters and puncheurs. Fun fact: at 298 kilometres, it is the longest single-day race.

03 The Tour of Flanders

With the Tour of Flanders, it's time to say goodbye to Mediterranean temperatures and panoramic views of the Ligurian Sea. In Belgium, the riders can take advantage of the delicious cobbles and numerous steep climbs to make their attack and strategy count. Quite simply, it's one of the most spectacular races every year. Fun fact: it's so unpredictable that no rider has managed to win it more than three times (a far cry from Nadal at Roland Garros).

04 Paris-Roubaix

Wout van Aert at Paris-Roubaix © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

Paris-Roubaix, Nicknamed La Reine des Classiques or l'Enfer du Nord (take your pick), with its huge cobbles, Paris-Roubaix is (by far) the most physically demanding race. Bonus: the riders often finish covered in mud, so it takes more than just a strong physique to cross the line. Mathieu van der Poel, monstrous in cyclo-cross, road and mountain biking, has won the last three editions (his versatility has something to do with it).

05 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Back to Belgium for the oldest race, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which dates back to 1894. With its climbs, it often works to the advantage of the climbers, unlike previous Monuments. Between 2020 and 2023, Primož Roglič (1) and Remco Evenepoel (2) won the race.

The Tour of Lombardy

Finally, the Giro di Lombardia is the only Monument to take place at the end of the season. Like Liège-Bastogne-Liège, it is a race for those who enjoy climbing. It takes place around Lake Como. Last year, for the fifth year running, it was Tadej Pogačar, followed by Remco Evenepoel, who won. Perhaps it's time to reverse the established order...