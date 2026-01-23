2018 - 2026: The History of Red Bull Dance Your Style in South Africa

Dancing is a way of life in South Africa. From the energetic footwork of isiPantsula, born in Sophiatown and Alexandra during the 1950s as a form of resistance to apartheid, to the explosive beats of Gqom from Durban's streets, to the piano-driven grooves of amapiano, South African dance is deeply rooted in expression and celebration.

"Our country has a rich and diverse heritage in dance," says Teboho "Tebza" Diphehlo. "It is often used as a form of day-to-day expression and to celebrate the past and the present."

When Red Bull Dance Your Style arrived in South Africa in 2018, it brought a revolutionary concept: let the crowd decide who's the best. No panel of judges. Just pure audience energy determining who advances. With DJs spinning unpredictable tracks, from amapiano to hip-hop, house to rock, dancers had to prove their versatility and ability to connect with the crowd on the fly.

2018: Tebza Makes History

Teboho "Tebza" Diphehlo became the competition's first South African champion in 2018. Mentored by the legendary Mada from the Shakers and Movers crew, Tebza learned that pantsula could evolve beyond tradition.

"Shakers and Movers was all about creativity, bringing something extraordinary to the dance scene," Tebza explained. "Our competition wasn't only pantsulas, but the global dance scene. We would watch videos of breakdancers, krumpers, and contemporary dancers, and wanted to do something that would match that quality."

This philosophy, competing globally, not just locally, became the blueprint for South African dancers. After representing South Africa at the 2019 World Final in Paris, Tebza became the first African dancer featured on a Red Bull can. He established a pantsula dance school in Naledi, Soweto, and has taught students from Sweden to Spain, opening doors for South African street dance on the global stage.

2019: Lee Shane's Theatrical Triumph

On the 3rd of August, 2019, the Music Factory in Newtown, Johannesburg, hosted sixteen finalists showcasing styles from krump to pantsula, sbujwa to popping. The grand finale between Soweto's Itshu Prince and Mitchell's Plain's Lee Shane became legendary when Lee Shane climbed to the top of a stage pillar and jumped back into the audience, electrifying the crowd and sealing his victory.

After being crowned champion, Lee Shane delivered a powerful message: that the government must support the arts in South Africa, an overlooked sector where cutting-edge innovation happens despite a lack of institutional support.

2020-2021: Evolution and History

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Red Bull Dance Your Style pivoted to a TikTok Challenge. By 2021, the competition returned with renewed energy.

The 2021 National Final at Cape Town's Castle of Good Hope on October 23 made history. Shannon "Shanny J" Kivido from Boksburg competed as a wildcard and became South Africa's first female national champion. Her fusion of waacking and voguing, blended with sbujwa, amapiano, hip-hop, and freestyle, combined with theatrical costume changes, won the crowd's hearts.

"I was very present and lived in the moment of every round; that for me was amazing about the final," Shanny J said after her victory.

The 2021 World Final, initially set for Johannesburg on December 4, was cancelled due to travel restrictions. Despite this, Shanny J's achievement stood tall. She became the first South African female featured on a Red Bull can, joining Tebza in this exclusive honour.

2022: The Cinderella Story and Hosting the World

The 2022 National Final at 012 Central in Pretoria delivered one of the competition's most unexpected storylines. Sandile "Sand1" Zulu was only confirmed to compete 24 hours before the event. He knocked out opponents at every round, with the crowd chanting his name, ultimately defeating Pretoria's Angel Maputla in the final.

"I still cannot believe that I won," Sand1 said. "I only found out that I will be taking part in the competition 24 hours ago."

December 10, 2022, marked a historic moment: Johannesburg hosted the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final at Montecasino. After whittling 60 dancers down to 16, Japanese wildcard The D Soraki claimed the world title. But the real victory was South Africa's and the world's recognition of Mzansi as a powerhouse in the global dance community.

2023: Verb's Persistence Pays Off

Durban hosted the 2023 National Final, and local hero Senzosenkosi "Verb" Bhengu finally claimed his crown. After participating in the competition five times, competing as a regional winner in 2021, and earning a wildcard spot for the 2022 World Final, Verb's dedication to Krumping and street dance had made him one of South Africa's premier dancers. Now, as a wildcard in 2023, he had the chance to showcase why.

"Winning in my hometown and going to the World Final again feels so amazing," Verb said after his victory. The founder of Verbz Academy went on to represent South Africa at the World Final in Germany in November 2023.

2024: Beasty's Breakthrough

September 7, 2024, saw 17-year-old Mason "Beasty" Booysen from Gqeberha make his mark. The National Final, held in his hometown, was the perfect stage for the young dancer who had started his journey at age three in his mother's garage, watching local crews rehearse.

His fusion of amapiano and hip-hop, combined with freestyle movements and raw musicality, earned him the audience's favour in a final battle against Cwenga. With his family watching, Beasty delivered performances that showcased the next generation of South African dance talent.

"I was really nervous on stage, but my brother told me not to hold back, and that's what pushed me to give it my all," Beasty said. "I'm going to rehearse every single day until I'm exhausted. This isn't a joke, I want to work hard and make South Africa proud."

He represented South Africa at the World Final in Mumbai, India, in November 2024.

2025: Aimsley's Moment

The competition returned to Cape Town's Century City Square on August 30, 2025, bringing 16 of South Africa's top dancers together once again. The lineup featured familiar faces, including 2024 winner Beasty and 2023 champion Verb, proving that Dance Your Style's best keep coming back to test themselves against new challengers.

Twenty-two-year-old Aimsley Fortuin from Mitchell's Plain emerged victorious. An all-style dancer who started at age eight and honed his craft through crews like Unexpected and Devolution, Fortuin delivered performances that fused charisma, musical precision, and freestyle mastery across multiple rounds.

"Winning this title feels surreal," Fortuin said after the crowd crowned him champion. "The level of talent on that stage was incredible, and to have the crowd behind me like that is something I'll never forget. I'm looking forward to representing my country in LA."

The Legacy

Over the years, Red Bull Dance Your Style in South Africa has become a celebration of the country's rich street dance heritage. From pantsula to krumping, waacking to amapiano, the platform has allowed dancers from all backgrounds to shine.

The competition has connected regional dance communities, created opportunities for dancers, and put South African street dance culture on the world map. The crowd-voting format remains its beating heart. A democratic celebration where the audience's energy determines who advances.

As Red Bull Dance Your Style continues to evolve, one thing remains constant: South Africa's dancers keep showing up, keep innovating, and keep proving that when it comes to street dance, Mzansi has something special to offer the world.