Formula 1: technical changes ahead of the 2026 season

Aerodynamics

In Formula 1 , today's single-seaters reach breakneck speeds, even in corners . They have exceptional grip thanks to the downforce generated mainly by exploiting the ground effect. The floor, profiled to create a channel that narrows and then widens again, enables them to tackle corners at very high speeds. But this effect also causes porpoising, which complicates the task of the drivers and makes tuning particularly tricky for the engineers. From the 2026 season onwards, the floors will once again be flat. The ground effect will disappear, the cars will no longer bounce , and the drivers will be able to control their single-seaters better.

As a result, cornering speed will fall, which could mean slower lap times than today. However, this is not guaranteed: the aerodynamic changes will also affect the wings, which could make up for lost time in a straight line. Active aerodynamics will allow the flaps to be adjusted between two modes: X mode for straights and Z mode for corners. It is estimated that single-seaters in X mode could reach speeds of up to 400 km/h on certain straights - a speed never before seen in Formula 1. To date, the official F1 speed record is 378 km/h (set by Valtteri Bottas during qualifying for the 2016 European GP). A specially modified car, stripped of its rear wing and tested in non-racing conditions, reached 397 km/h on the Bonneville salt lake in 2006. If all goes to plan, a new record could well be set - but nothing is certain yet.

Opportunity or risk?

Active aerodynamics have existed in Formula 1 for years, but their use remains very limited. The most obvious example is the DRS system, which can only be activated in certain areas and at certain times. From 2026, this will change. The front and rear wings will be able to be set in X or Z mode, with the switch to X mode having to be made after a precise trigger point, and the return to Z mode at another predetermined point. The problem is that such a sudden change in aerodynamics will instantly alter the car's behaviour.

Simulator tests have already resulted in a number of virtual accidents, and the drivers themselves remain sceptical about this device. So this will be a new challenge for them to adapt to. It should also be noted that braking will be more difficult than at present, as the brake discs will have to be reduced in size.

Dimensions and shape of the 2026 single-seaters

Today's F1 cars are often considered huge and heavy - and rightly so. The 2026 models will be more compact: the wheelbase will be reduced from 3.6m to 3.4m, and the width from 2m to 1.9m. The maximum width of the floor will be reduced by 150 mm and it will no longer narrow towards the rear, as is the case today.

The minimum weight of the new single-seaters will be set at 768 kg (i.e. 722 kg for the car with the driver and 46 kg for the tyres), around 30 kg less than at present. Aerodynamic downforce will be reduced by around 30%, while aerodynamic drag will be cut by 55%.

The tyres will also be modified: 25 mm narrower at the front and 30 mm narrower at the rear, which will reduce grip and therefore speed. Among the less visible changes: the diffuser will be smaller and the monocoque reinforced to withstand higher loads. The front absorption structure will change from a single to a two-stage structure to provide better protection in the event of a double impact.

The deflectors above the front wheels will disappear, while the beam wing (the element connecting the rear wing to the gearbox) will be simplified. The rear wing will have simpler ends and three flaps instead of two. At the front, the spoiler will have completely redesigned ends and will once again have supports fixed under the nose, as in the past.

Powertrain

Another crucial aspect is the change to the powertrain. The current single-seaters develop around 1,000 bhp, of which some 800 come from the combustion engine and 200 from the hybrid system. From 2026, the split will be roughly 50/50. The power of the combustion engine will decrease, but that of the MGU-K system - responsible for recovering energy during braking - will increase threefold. Recoverable energy per revolution will double to 8.5 MJ. The MGU-H system, which recovers heat from exhaust gases, will be withdrawn. In addition, the combustion engines will be powered entirely by synthetic fuels. Another notable change is that, from 290 kph, electric power will be progressively reduced until it disappears completely at 355 kph.

Drivers will have a new tool at their disposal to fight and overtake: the Override system, a mode of increased power activated by a button on the steering wheel. It will replace DRS, which has been used for more than a decade. In practical terms, when a driver exceeds 290 km/h, he or she will be able to release an extra dose of electrical energy to accelerate. In this mode, maximum battery power will remain available up to 337 km/h, with an additional 0.5 MJ of energy. But drivers will have to manage their reserves, as the battery can run down quickly. It will be recharged using energy recovered during braking. According to the engineers, this could encourage drivers to brake harder before bends, where until now they have been content to slow down slightly - in order to generate more energy for the restart on exiting the bend.

Without DRS, overtaking is very difficult © Red Bull Content Pool

The year 2026 will mark a turning point in the history of F1. Let's hope that Red Bull's engineers and drivers can adapt as well as possible to this new technical era.