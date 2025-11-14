The calendar for the 2026 Formula 1 season has been announced!

Red Bull Motorsports
While we are only halfway through the 2025 season and McLaren are well on their way to snatching the world title from Max Verstappen, next season's calendar has already been unveiled by the FIA. For 2026, 24 Grand Prix races are still planned, as for this year, but many changes are imminent.
01
Cancellation of the Imola GP in favour of the Madrid GP
The most significant announcement concerns the introduction of a second race in Spain. In addition to the traditional Barcelona Grand Prix on 14 June, fans will get to know the new city circuit in Madrid, where the monopostos will race on 13 September. This modern circuit, located close to the IFEMA exhibition centre and Barajas airport, offers a unique combination of fast and technical sections over 5.47 km.
However, this reinforcement of the Spanish calendar comes at the expense of the GP of Emilia-Romagna in Imola, Italy, which will be dropped from the programme after several seasons since its return in 2020. The decision is based on logistical and environmental considerations, with F1 pursuing its goal of reducing its carbon footprint.
02
Adjustments to the calendar
Another important change: the Canadian Grand Prix, historically held in June, will be brought forward to 24 May. It will take place immediately before the Miami GP in order to optimise the teams' travel on the American continent. The Monaco Grand Prix is scheduled for 7 June and its future is secured until 2031 by a new multi-year contract.
Zandvoort will host the Dutch Grand Prix in sprint format for the last time on 23 August before possibly disappearing from the calendar from 2027.
03
The complete 2026 Formula 1 calendar:
- 6-8 March: Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)
- 13-15 March: Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai)
- 27-29 March: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)
- 10-12 April: Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)
- 17-19 April: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)
- 1 - 3 May: Miami Grand Prix
- 22-24 May: Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)
- 5-7 June: Monaco Grand Prix
- 12-14 June: Catalan Grand Prix (Barcelona)
- 26-28 June: Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)
- 3-5 July: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)
- 17-19 July: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)
- 24-26 July: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest)
- 21-23 August: Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)
- 4-6 September: Italian Grand Prix (Monza)
- 11-13 September: Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid)
- 25-27 September: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)
- 9-11 October: Singapore Grand Prix
- 23-25 October: US Grand Prix (Austin)
- 30 October-1 November: Mexican Grand Prix (Mexico City)
- 6-8 November: Brazilian Grand Prix (São Paulo)
- 19-21 November: Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 27-29 November: Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail)
- 4-6 December: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)
04
Rule changes
The 2026 Formula 1 season also marks a technical milestone. The monoposti will be lighter, more compact and will have new active aerodynamics, replacing the traditional DRS. The cars will have two different downforce modes ("Z" for corners and "X" for top speed), with the aim of making overtaking manoeuvres easier and the races more spectacular. The hybrid drive takes centre stage with twice as much electric power and 100% sustainable fuels. The complex MGU-H element has been omitted in order to simplify the drive units. The reduction of the ground effect is intended to increase safety, reduce maresouinage effects (goose bumps) and improve vehicle control, particularly on urban circuits.
05
New teams
New season, new teams! Cadillac joins as an independent manufacturer and becomes the eleventh official team, with the aim of developing its own engine by 2028.
Audi also announces its entry from 2026 and will transform the Sauber team into a genuine works team, including its own engine development.
Whether you're a fan of Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda, Isack Hadjar or Liam Lawson, you're in for a treat.