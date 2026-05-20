The football match to unite Europe and Africa

Bundesliga titans RB Leipzig will touch down on South African soil for the very first time when they tackle African heroes Mamelodi Sundowns at the historic Lucas Moripe Stadium on 29 May.

The fixture, which has been billed as the ‘Clash of the Continents’ is a must-watch match for avid local football supporters. Sundowns and 16-time capped Bafana central defender Grant Kekana is urging supporters to purchase their tickets and come out in numbers later this month in Pretoria.

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The man, who has played for Mamelodi Sundowns since joining from SuperSport United in 2021, is of the view that the match is one where Masandawana will return to their proverbial roots which is the townships. “It will be lovely for people in the township to experience such an occasion on the day,” he says. “My message to the supporters is to come out in their numbers wearing yellow and, with their support behind us, I believe that they will give us wings and we will be able to fly.”

01 Paying Homage to a Local Legend

The late Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe, after whom the stadium in Atteridgeville is named, was a legendary figure within South African football and he remains revered by the current generation.

“‘Masterpieces’ was apparently one of the best players of his generation,” says Kekana. “I obviously wasn’t alive when he was doing his thing but the stories you hear about him are good.”

The experienced defender, who was part of the Bafana side which clinched the bronze medal at Afcon 2023, says this fixture is something he wants to see more of in the future. “It will be a nice spectacle and one for our supporters to enjoy. It’s a good collaboration and long may it continue.”

The ground breaking fixture will pit African flair against German precision. Sundowns have a wealth of playing talent from which to draw but will be tested by a side who are currently in third place on the 2025/26 Bundesliga standings -- above VfB Stuttgart and below Borussia Dortmund.

“The match is a good initiative bringing Africa and Europe together. Red Bull has given us wings which is why we have been flying high this season and it’s a game I’m looking forward to,” says Kekana. “Our supporters must come sing their lungs out so we can finish the season in style.”

Mamelodi Sundowns © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

02

The Fifa Club World Cup, which was staged mid-2025, also opened up a huge number of doors for Mamelodi Sundowns who many experts rated as the most impressive African team at the tournament. Kekana says people got to see what South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns is about.

“It has created a lot of interest in many parts of the world and it’s about us riding that wave and continuing to show that there is massive talent on this side, along with a team with world stars.”

The Mamelodi Sundowns squad is a melting pot of countries with players hailing from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Namibia, Portugal, Uganda, Zimbabwe and South Africa. “We are a rainbow team and, with the cultural differences, we learn about each other and make it one. But even in doing that, we are all focused on winning matches and putting Mamelodi Sundowns on the map.”

03 A Mother Who Believed in the Dream

Kekana says that the unconditional support his mother Pinky Kekana, who is the Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration, has offered him over the years has meant the world and he doesn’t feel as though he would have reached the heights he has if it wasn’t for her huge impact.

“She believed in the dream, bought me soccer boots and took me to trials,” he says. “And no matter how many times I failed, she kept believing. For her to see where I am today is a testament to her belief in me and my dream, and all I can do is pay her back by continuing to do my best.”

At the age of 33, Kekana attributes his longevity in the game to staying true to his professionalism. “We are not part-time footballers but 24/7 professionals,” says Kekana, of the evolution of the modern professional era. Kekana, who last played for the senior national team in 2024, has been working on honing his aggression when it comes to defending with Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso. It’s likely to stand him in good stead against the Germans who are physically-imposing.

“When it comes to RB Leipzig, they are a very athletic team and have very good and aggressive players,” he notes. Kekana predicts that it will be an intriguing contrast of styles with Mamelodi Sundowns, who are nicknamed the Brazilians, renowned for their flair and technical ability on the ball. The catchphrase ‘shoe shine and piano’ is one which is synonymous with the serial winners.

04 Coming to Different Continents

RB Leipzig toured the USA in 2024, Brazil in 2025 and now South Africa in 2026. Kekana says the fact that Leipzig are touring different continents is about expanding their reach. “It’s a good thing for their growth as a club and it shows how big they want to be within different continents.”

Mamelodi Sundowns’ club ambassador, Hlompho Kekana, visited RB Leipzig in April and received a No.8 Leipzig jersey with his surname emblazoned on the back. His namesake Grant says that visiting Germany would be a logical next step in the two clubs’ developing relationship.

“Hopefully next year we get to go that side,” he says, in reference to a second fixture. “Travelling overseas is where you get to learn about different nations and the history of other football clubs.”

Kekana says that if his professional playing career had unfolded differently, and he had plied his trade in the Bundesliga, he would have been a bigger defender. He also stresses that he would have been far more aggressive as a centre back owing to the physical nature of the Bundesliga.

05 The Hottest Ticket in Town

For one night, Pretoria becomes the global stage for a clash of continents at Red Bull Diski Last Namba . It pits reigning giants of South African football against one of Germany’s most dynamic clubs. Two teams defined by speed, precision and a fearless obsession with attacking football.