The Atlantis Dunes don't care about your PBs. They don't care how many road races you've won, how many trail ultras you've banked, or how well you tapered. On Saturday, 21 February 2026, as 350 runners descended on Cape Town's iconic white sands for Red Bull Dune Dusters, the terrain made that clear from the first step.

Sand doesn't give. It shifts, it saps, and it finds every weakness in your form and your head. That's exactly why they run here. No Flat. No Mercy.

The course: a 5km loop, deceptive on paper, relentless on foot. Deep sand sections bled pace. Steep dune faces demanded everything from calves, quads and lungs simultaneously. And just as runners adjusted to one stretch of terrain, the dunes shifted the equation entirely.

What made Red Bull Dune Dusters truly savage was the format. A multi-stage elimination structure meant there was no banking energy for later — athletes had to recover fast, reset faster, and go again. Every round, the field narrowed. Every round, the pressure climbed. By the time the finalists were standing at the start line, their legs already had hours of sand in them.

Red Bull athlete and ultra-trail legend Ryan Sandes — a man who has crossed some of the planet's most punishing terrain — was among those who lined up. He didn't sugarcoat it.

"Dune Dusters is a challenging event, it really drains your energy," Sandes said. "But that's what makes it so much fun. The vibe out here this year has been absolutely incredible."

Ryan Sandes claims podium at Red Bull Dune Dusters, Atlantis Dunes 2026 © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Racers charge through Red Bull Dune Dusters at Atlantis Dunes 2026 © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dune Dusters adrenaline rush at Atlantis Dunes, Cape Town 2026 © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Louise Dippenaar celebrates Red Bull Dune Dusters victory at Atlantis Dunes © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Athletes conquer Cape Town's dunes at Red Bull Dune Dusters 2026 © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

01 The Men's Final

AJ Calitz arrived at Atlantis as a newcomer to the event — a professional trail runner who'd somehow never crossed paths with Dune Dusters before. By the end of the day, he was its champion.

"I honestly don't know how I missed it before," Calitz said. "This was my first time competing and it turned out to be an absolutely stunning day. The course was tough as nails, but also really, really fun."

What made his run all the more electric was who was breathing down his neck. Calitz held off Sandes all the way to the finish — the pressure of one of South Africa's most decorated trail athletes forcing him to find another gear deep into the final.

"Being chased by Ryan Sandes right to the end kept the pressure on, and I loved every moment of it," he said. "Great energy, great company, and an unforgettable experience."

02 The Women's Final: Winning by Not Stopping

Louise Dippenaar didn't come to Atlantis expecting to win. She came to compete. That distinction matters out here. Dune Dusters has a way of exposing the athletes who are chasing a result and rewarding the ones simply refuse to quit. Dippenaar — a first-time entrant — ran the latter race, and it was enough to take everything.

"I honestly can't believe I won," she said. "When I signed up, winning wasn't even on my mind, so this feels completely surreal." Her mental strategy was pure Red Bull Dune Dusters logic: no heroics, no blowing up, just constant forward motion through the suffering.

"Mentally, I just kept telling myself to keep going — take small steps, stay light, and stay focused." She did. And when the dunes made their final demand, she had more left than anyone else.

Red Bull Dune Dusters has never been a race that rewards the fastest. It rewards the most complete. Road runners, trail runners and ultra athletes have all arrived at Atlantis convinced their specific discipline gave them the edge — and the dunes have humbled most of them.