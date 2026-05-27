Sundowns fired up for German duel

1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain Neil Tovey, who coached Mamelodi Sundowns across two stints, says the Chloorkop-based club has created a legacy of dominance within SA football.

Tovey, who had his first coaching tenure with Sundowns in 2000, rejoined the club for the 2005/06 season and won the Premiership title that term alongside Argentinian co-coach Miguel Gamondi.

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Two decades later, and the team, nicknamed The Brazilians owing to their flamboyant style of play, are ready to welcome German heavyweights, RB Leipzig to African shores for the first time.

Tovey is in favour of European teams travelling to play in Africa and Red Bull Diski Last Namba is a ground-breaking initiative in that regard. The Germans previously played in the USA in 2024 and Brazil in 2025 but 2026 is a watershed year for the African continent with the imminent visit.

“I believe Sundowns will give RB Leipzig a really good go,” says Tovey, ahead of the one-off clash before players will begin to assemble for their national teams ahead of 2026 Fifa World Cup which kicks off next month and will be co-hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

01 Skill Factor to Sundowns’ Advantage

Sundowns have a blend of talent from around the world and you can see where it’s coming from,” says Tovey. “The skill factor in South America works to Sundowns’ advantage and I expect them to give the Germans a very good game at the Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium on Friday night.” Tovey underlines that he backs the concept of European teams playing against Africans.

“I like the idea of Europe coming to play our teams in Africa,” says the man, who etched his name into the history of South African football 30 years ago. At the time, a beaming Nelson Mandela stood next to Tovey with the trophy and celebrated the ‘96 Afcon title after a 2-0 win over Tunisia.

02 A Coach with Continental Flair

53-year-old Portuguese, Miguel Cardoso, took over at Mamelodi Sundowns in December 2024 after vacating his role as manager of Esperance de Tunis. The man, who was born in Trofa, Portgual has confounded critics with his pragmatic approach, disciplined ways and street smarts.

The team has maintained its high standards under the guidance of the Portuguese manager. Cardoso previously managed in Portugal, Ukraine, France, Spain, Greece and Tunisia. As such, the seasoned tactician knows how to blend diverse cultures and divergent styles to create unity.

‘When it comes to Cardoso, he’s got that continental flair that runs through the spine of his side,” says Tovey. “It’s not easy to come into a club like Sundowns and achieve the success he’s had so he’s done very well. I expect the club’s supporters to come out in their numbers on 29 May.”

03 Fifa Club World Cup Next Big Goal

The freshly-minted Caf Champions League winners made history by winning their second continental title after a 2-1 aggregate win over Morocco’s AS FAR in the final. After Sundowns won the first leg 1-0 on home soil, the sides drew 1-1 at the Prince Moulay Stadium on Sunday, which handed ‘Masandawana’ a second African star after a decade of waiting for another title.

“It’s important they won the competition again because they will compete at the next Fifa Club World Cup,” says Tovey of the 2029 edition. The success of the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup, hosted in the USA and won by Chelsea, underscored Sundowns’ capability to compete on a global front.

Sundowns narrowly missed out on progressing to the knock-out stages and lost a seven-goal thriller against German giants Borussia Dortmund at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati last June.

04 African Success Gives Sundowns Wings

Sundowns’ continental success will give them wings when they take on RB Leipzig, who have named a competitive traveling squad for their South African tour. The likes of Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Warren Ngana, Brajan Gruda, Samba Konate and Johan Bakayoko headline the bill. RB Leipzig completed their domestic season with a third-place finish on the Bundesliga table.

Sundowns, meanwhile, finished as runners-up in the Betway Premiership, after eight consecutive seasons as domestic champions but are still on a veritable high after Champions League glory.

“Sundowns have been fighting on many fronts this season but it was clear that their concentration was on the Caf Champions League because it’s the biggest prize,” says Tovey, who enjoyed a decorated playing and coaching career within SA football. “That is what you chase and it’s about claiming continental glory because it’s the highest honour you can reach on your own continent.”

05 The Hottest Ticket in Town

For one night only, Pretoria will become the global stage for a clash of continents at Red Bull Diski Last Namba . It pits African champions against Bundesliga heavyweights. Two giants defined by speed, precision and a fearless obsession with attacking football. Mamelodi Sundowns, kings of the continent, welcome one of Germany’s most exciting sides for a high-tempo tactical battle.