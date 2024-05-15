If you own an Apple iOS mobile device of any sort, you might not actually know there are a lot of fantastic games to play. And many of which aren't just 'basic' or 'mid', but rather in-depth and worthy of being placed alongside more traditional platforms like console and PC. Whether you're into role-playing games, racing games, strategy or action, you're guaranteed to find the right game for you in the App Store . Here's a choice list of games that have stood the test of time, and some that you might not have ever heard of!

01 Offroad Unchained

Released a few years back, Offroad Unchained , is an obvious one for us to spruik but with good reason -- it's really very, very good. Dedicated to the entire world of off-road motorsport, which we can't lie and say we don't know much about (because we do), the game is not only addictive, deep and fun, but it's also stunning!

Compete in thrilling multiplayer races with players from all over the world or venture into Career Mode, in which racing greats such as Nasser Al-Attiyah , Stéphane Peterhansel or Sebastien Loeb provide you with helpful tips and tricks, just for an added sense of authority and authenticity.

This one is strictly for fans of racing games, and in particular, those of the off-road kind.

02 Alien: Isolation

The dark sci-fi survival horror, Alien Isolation , was released for PC and consoles back in 2014, but is now also available on iOS -- highlighting just how far the mobile platform has come. In this nerve-wracking game, you take on the role of Amanda Ripley and explore the Sevastopol Space Station to solve the mystery of your mother's disappearance. Unfortunately, you're not alone there.

The original was already extremely well received by fans and critics, and it hasn't lost many of them in its shrunken down port to iOS thanks to a clever and intuitive interface and development that understands both the platform and how best to use it. Be weary of playing during a commute to work or school, though, as the jump scares in this gem are vocally legit!

03 Battlecruisers

Battlecruisers is a 2D real-time strategy game set in the 28th century that appears simple at first glance, but is surprisingly complex under the bonnet. Your task here is to use your battleship to fight for control of the flooded planet. (Grim, we now.)

Exciting, extremely tactical and also beautiful to look at, the title has already been showered with numerous awards and might just be among the better tactical-style games on mobile platforms going around.

04 Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins

Whovians, this one's going out to you: Fans of the iconic sci-fi series should definitely open the TARDIS up to this thrilling puzzle game based on the story about the Weeping Angels . In this game, you'll be investigating the mysterious disappearance of a person in London, solving challenging puzzles and gradually piecing together clues.

The game is also available for the PC, but as you are travelling with a randomly-found phone, the title cuts a much better figure on the smartphone.

05 Fantasian

Do you like Japanese-style role-playing games and don't want to do without them on your smartphone? Then you should take a closer look at Fantasian . Developed by Mistwalker of Lost Odyssey fame (on Xbox 360 ), the design and trope pedigree is here in spades making it absolutely well and truly worth your JRPG love on-the-go.

Hironobu Sakaguchi , who is probably not only known to Final Fantasy fans, but myriad gaming peeps had a hand in producing the game, helping cement that 'pedigree' mentioned earlier. Fantasian is a beautiful, complex RPG that is over 20 hours long and should not be missed by fans of the genre.

Oh: Did we mention that the soundtrack was composed by mastermind Nobuo Uematsu ? Yet another reason to buy the game. However, it is exclusively available in the Apple Arcade subscription service, Apple's mobile counterpart to the Xbox Game Pass .

06 MasterChef: Let's Cook!

You can find out whether you have what it takes to be a star chef in the Apple Arcade game MasterChef: Let's Cook! to prove it. Here you compete against other chefs in an online duel to create the perfect menu under time pressure. You know, just like the show, only with cute avatars!

Who makes the best sushi rolls? Who can slice the tomato the fastest? Who can stand the proverbial heat from that place you, you know, work in? Take on various challenges, rise in rank and unlock new recipes, utensils and kitchen equipment as you take on the competitive culinary world in this addictive game.

07 Pokémon UNITE

What do you get when you combine the iconic pocket monsters with the gameplay of a MOBA game in the style of League of Legends or DOTA 2? The answer is: Pokémon UNITE . In this free multiplayer game, two teams of five players face each other and fight for supremacy on the map from within the massive world of the Pokémon franchise.

Of course, each Pokémon has its own unique abilities, which makes the game quite tactical. And if things don't go your way, you can choose from particularly effective manoeuvres to turn the tide with the UNITE attacks that give the game its name.

Thanks to cross-play, you can also play together across platforms between mobile devices and Nintendo Switch consoles. The title has also ironed out the biggest problems since its release last year, making it one of the best iOS multiplayer games of from the past few years.

08 League of Legends: Wild Rift

Speaking of MOBAs. League of Legends: Wild Rift , which was released in 2020, continues to enjoy enormous popularity on iOS and is still one of the best games of the past few years, such is the *legacy* of the evergreen multiplayer genre.

The main advantage of this mobile spin-off is the short playing time, as a game rarely lasts longer than 20 minutes. In terms of scope, the MOBA no longer has to hide behind the more traditional release meaning it now effectively lives in its own air. In addition, Riot continues to add to the game and treat it as its own platform which means its teeth could wind up being log and sharp for fans and newcomers alike.

09 Retro Goal

Football fans who grew up in the 1990s will have fond memories of classic football games from the NES and SNES era. Retro Goal , a wonderfully old-school arcade soccer/football game, follows in exactly these footsteps.

And if NFL/gridiron is more your thing, then the equally good Retro Bowl from the same developer is also worth a look.

10 Tetris Beat

Come on. Tetris simply belongs on a leaderboard, doesn't it? The latest instalment, Tetris Beat, combines classic block stacking with elements from rhythm games. Yep, it plays just as crazy as it sounds and gives the cult classic a whole new shine. It's also a good place to start if you want to introduce the iconic title to the little ones as its more contemporary presentation is likely more palatable to newer generations.

