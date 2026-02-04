FC 26: Become a free-kick specialist with these tips

If you master free kicks in FC 26, you have a big advantage. Many players neglect to deal with them. You can capitalise on this and set yourself apart from the competition in set-piece situations. Here we show you how to perfect free kicks in FC 26 and soon be taking them like Marcel Sabitzer in his prime at RB Leipzig.
01
FC 26 free kicks: Efficiency and danger
If you take free kicks correctly in FC 26, many balls will go in. Not surprisingly, the closer you are to the opponent's goal, the higher the chance of scoring. RBLZ_Ebru, FC Pro from RBLZ Gaming, says: "Up to a distance of around 25 metres, you should definitely shoot free kicks directly at goal."
02
FC 26 free kicks: short distance
From a short distance (up to 25 metres), a simple method usually leads to success. It doesn't really matter whether you shoot with an instep or an outstep kick. It is more important to hit the ball at the right point. Ideally: slightly below the ball. You charge almost all the bars, three to 3.5 is best. Aim slightly next to the wall or goal with the left stick.
03
FC 26 Free kicks: Long distance
From a long distance (25 metres or more), the probability of scoring a goal with a direct free kick decreases significantly. It is therefore better to take these free kicks with a low pass to a well-positioned team-mate. Although this is anything but spectacular, it is the best way to retain possession and then create a top chance.
04
FC 26 free kicks: Choosing the shooter
Please don't underestimate how important the choice of shooter is. Your free kick taker should have the "stationary ball" PlayStyle and also have top values for taking free kicks. The decisive factors here are free kick accuracy, shooting power and the ability to kick free kicks with curve/offset.
The 5 best free-kick takers in FC 26 (normal FUT cards)
Spieler
Verein
FC 26 Rating
Freistoßgenauigkeit
James Ward-Prowse
FC Burnley
77
94
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
86
93
Parejo
FC Villarreal
82
90
Alejandro Grimaldo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
84
89
Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus Turin
82
89
05
FC 26 free kicks: Surprise your opponent
To create a surprise effect with your free kicks in FC 26, pass the ball flat into the penalty area from a short distance (up to 20 metres) instead of shooting directly at goal. If your opponent doesn't expect it, you can sometimes catch them off guard and finish directly with the first touch of the ball in the box.
About the author
Chris is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. Chris has now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 26. On redbull.com, Chris accompanies you on your way to becoming a better player and regularly gives tips on EA FC 26.