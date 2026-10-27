About the author
Just a few weeks after its release, a clear meta has emerged in EA FC 27. We’ve selected seven cards that form a solid backbone in a 4-2-1-3 formation. Six of these feature in the community’s current meta recommendations; one has a history with RB Leipzig, and one is a base card that justifies its place.
From your sofa and your uni all the way to Miami: take part in the Red Bull Wings Cup in EA FC 27 and qualify via the University League and the Open League for the National Final on 14 November in Hamburg! A place at the World Final in Miami is up for grabs there. Do you have what it takes to be the Wings Cup champion in EA FC 27?
01
Yan Diomande (RW, Real Madrid – Rating: 84)
Yan Diomande moved from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid in August 2026. In the 2025/26 Bundesliga season, he scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 33 matches, and the Bundesliga named him Rookie of the Season. His base card in EA FC 27 reflects this with 93 pace and 87 dribbling, plus Quick Step+, Rapid and Technical, as well as four-star skills and a four-star weak foot. With a shooting rating of 77, he still lacks the finishing quality of the top cards, but he’s still worth picking as a sprint option on the right wing of a 4-2-1-3 formation.
02
Emiliano Martínez (GK, Chelsea FC – Rating: 85)
Emiliano Martínez moved from Aston Villa to Chelsea FC in August 2026. In EA FC 27, he has an 85 rating, with his strongest attributes being 85 Reflexes and 85 Positioning. Crucial to his game is his PlayStyle+ ‘Far Reach’, which triggers long saves and neutralises long-range shots. With 82 in Goal Kick and Long Ball Pass, the Argentine also initiates quick counter-attacks.
03
Abdukodir Khusanov (CB, Manchester City – Rating: 82)
Abdukodir Khusanov has the lowest overall rating on the list and is a quick, budget-friendly option for centre-back. With 88 Pace, the Uzbek can catch up with almost any striker, whilst 83 Defence and 80 Physicality make him solid in one-on-one situations. His weakness lies in build-up play: 64 Passing and two-star Skills mean he needs simple balls played to the central midfielders.
04
Ona Batlle (RB, Arsenal – Rating: 87)
Ona Batlle joined Arsenal from FC Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2026 and, at right-back, embodies everything EA FC 27 demands of a full-back. An 88 Pace and 82 Defence rating are enough to cope with fast wingers, whilst an 82 Dribbling and 80 Passing rating make the Spaniard a viable option in build-up play. Playing behind Diomande, she covers for his runs forward and gets involved in the attack herself.
05
Rose Lavelle (Attacking Midfielder, Gotham FC – Rating: 87)
Rose Lavelle occupies the number 10 position in the 4-2-1-3 formation. The American boasts 87 Dribbling, 84 Passing and 85 Pace, along with four-star Skills and four-star Weak Foot. Her card lists her as left-footed, which allows her to open up passing angles that right-footed players in this position struggle to find. Through the NWSL, she is linked to Chawinga and Debinha, meaning three of the four attacking players are in the same league.
06
Temwa Chawinga (LF, KC Current – Rating: 89)
Temwa Chawinga has the highest overall rating on this list. 91 Pace, 83 Shooting, 86 Dribbling and 84 Physical make the Malawian one of the most complete wingers in FC 27. Her performances in Kansas City have already earned her a 90-rated TOTW card. She shares a club with Debinha, which makes chemistry easier for both cards.
07
Debinha (ZOM, KC Current – Rating: 87)
Debinha scores 87, two points less than her team-mate Chawinga. Five-star Skills and a five-star Weak Foot make her the most unpredictable card in this line-up. Added to this are 89 Dribbling, 85 Passing and 85 Pace, as well as Trickster+, Acrobatic, Game Changer and Inventive. Standing at 155 centimetres tall with a 57 Physique rating, she avoids aerial duels; her strength lies in tight spaces. A strong week in Kansas City has already earned the Brazilian an 88-rated TOTW card.
08
EA FC 27 Meta Cards: Our verdict
All six cards have a Pace rating of at least 85, and four of them play in women’s football. EA FC 27 rewards acceleration and ball control in tight spaces, and that is precisely where the NWSL players deliver the strongest stats. As for Yan Diomande, it’s worth taking a look at his new Real Madrid team-mates, who provide him with club chemistry.