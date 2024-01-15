EA FC 24: 3 tips for more goals

Are you struggling to capitalise on your chances in EA FC 24 and often despair in front of the opponent's goal? Not for much longer! We'll tell you how to score more goals and get more rewards for your efforts. Specifically, we'll explain three of the most important and relevant shooting variations and how you can perfect them: Precision shooting, finesse shots and outside instep shots.

01 Precision shooting

Precision Shooting is a new setting in FC 24 that gives you full control over your shots on goal. Through semi-manual precision aiming, you have the opportunity to perfect your goal finish. This technique does take practice to master. But it is definitely worth using precision shooting. Optimised execution leads to goals more consistently.

Execution

To execute precision shooting, you must first switch the shooting assistant to "Precision" in the game settings under Gameplay. In the game, press the shoot button and move the left stick in the desired direction. You will quickly realise how precise the shots are when the stick is moved correctly. On the other hand, the shots can also be way off if you aim incorrectly.

02 Finishing shot

The cut shot has been popular and effective for many years. It is best used in one-on-one duels with the goalkeeper and for shots from distance. Outside the penalty area, finesse shots are a real weapon - especially if your chosen player has the Finesse Shot or Finesse Shot Plus playstyle. Preparation is also important for a perfect finishing shot. Ideally, you should position yourself at a 30 to 45 degree angle to the goal.

Execution

To take a finesse shot, press the shoot button + R1/RB.

03 Outside instep shot

However, there are always situations in which an optimal alignment is difficult to achieve. This is where the outside instep shot comes into play. To execute it, the ball must be closer to the weak shot. Depending on the distance, you'll have to wait two to three bars for the shot. Incidentally, this also applies to the finishing shot. Just like the finishing shot, the outside instep shot can also be effective from a distance. Make sure your players have the Trivela and Trivela+ PlayStyles - these increase the power of your outside instep shots.

Execution

Press the Shoot button + L2/LT for an outside instep shot.

If you not only have these three shooting techniques in your repertoire, but have perfected them, your scoring rate will soon improve. Have fun scoring goals!