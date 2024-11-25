Before we introduce you to the team, we'll briefly explain the chemistry system, which has already changed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Unlike before, you can now only receive a team chemistry of 33 instead of 100 chemistry points. The team chemistry is made up of the chemistry of each individual player, which ranges from 0 to 3. If each player has a chemistry of 3, you start the game with the optimum team chemistry of 33. A player's chemistry depends on his team-mates. There are three criteria here: Nationality, league and club. For example, if you line up two players from the same league and the same club, this will have a very positive effect on the chemistry of both players. However, if all the other nine players come from other clubs and other leagues and also have a different nationality, the individual chemistry of the two players with the same nationality and club affiliation may still be weak.