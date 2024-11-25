It's not easy to put together a strong team, especially at the start of the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team season. Especially if you don't invest any real money and only build up your team with the coins you generate through match success - which we definitely recommend!
Here we present a starter team from the Bundesliga that costs less than 200,000 coins, but is still competitive and can lead you to many victories. Included are some stars from RB Leipzig and inform cards from players who have been particularly impressive in the first few weeks of the new season. Don't have 200,000 coins yet? No problem - then put this team together step by step.
01
Briefly explained: The chemistry system in EA FC 25
Before we introduce you to the team, we'll briefly explain the chemistry system, which has already changed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Unlike before, you can now only receive a team chemistry of 33 instead of 100 chemistry points. The team chemistry is made up of the chemistry of each individual player, which ranges from 0 to 3. If each player has a chemistry of 3, you start the game with the optimum team chemistry of 33. A player's chemistry depends on his team-mates. There are three criteria here: Nationality, league and club. For example, if you line up two players from the same league and the same club, this will have a very positive effect on the chemistry of both players. However, if all the other nine players come from other clubs and other leagues and also have a different nationality, the individual chemistry of the two players with the same nationality and club affiliation may still be weak.
So you need to make sure that there are links between different players throughout the team in terms of their origin, league or club. Finally, another important piece of information: there are no longer any links between players to ensure better chemistry. So it is no longer important that players from the same club or league play next to each other to optimise chemistry. It is enough if they are both lined up. A left winger and a right-back from the same club can also improve your chemistry.
02
Starter Team Bundesliga for 200,000 coins
The most important facts about this team
- Bundesliga squad with players from 5 clubs and 8 nations
- 3 players each from RB Leipzig, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Bayern Munich as well as one player each from VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt
- Cost: 199,200 coins (as of 6 October 2024 - prices vary greatly on a daily basis)
- Team chemistry: 33/33
- Overall rating: 84
- Formation: 4-4-2
03
Goalkeeper and defence
RB Leipzig keeper Péter Gulácsi stands between the posts. The Hungarian international is once again one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga 1 in FC 25. Scores such as 82 Hechten and 83 Positioning make the Red Bulls' keeper a reliable back-up.
Robin Koch from Eintracht Frankfurt and Min-jae Kim from FC Bayern Munich play in front of Gulácsi in the centre of the back four. Both have already been included in the Team of the Week and have received an Inform card from EA. German international and European Championship participant Koch impresses with ratings such as 86 Defence and 83 Physicality. Bayern's Min-jae Kim also has top ratings of 87 Defence and 85 Physicality. David Raum from the Red Bulls plays on the left side of defence. The German international is fast (85 pace) and has a strong physicality value (78). Jeremie Frimpong from German champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen completes the defence. 93 pace and 86 dribbling make the Dutchman a great right-back for your Bundesliga starter team in FC 25 Ultimate Team.
04
Midfield
The midfield is led by Jamal Musiala. The dribbling artist from FC Bayern Munich is the player with the highest overall rating in our FC 25 Bundesliga Starter Team. With values such as 90 dribbling and 84 pace, the star of the DFB team will give you great pleasure. In addition to Musiala, we rely on the inform version of Aleix Garcia in the centre of midfield. The Spanish newcomer from Bayer 04 Leverkusen is a classic all-rounder - with almost exclusively values from 80 upwards.
On the right side of midfield is another Bundesliga newcomer who has already proven his class in the first weeks of the 2024/25 season: Michael Olise. The inform version of the Frenchman, who moved to FC Bayern from Crystal Palace in the Premier League, impresses above all with 86 dribbling, 84 passing and 83 pace. On the left flank, we have opted for Maximilian Mittelstädt from VfB Stuttgart in the FC 25 Bundesliga Starter Team. The German international's inform card is impressive - especially his defence (84) and dribbling (82) stand out.
05
Attack
The attack is led by an RB Leipzig star. Loïs Openda, who received a +3 upgrade in FC 25, impresses with 93 pace and 84 shooting. The Belgian is a huge asset to your offence! Next to Openda, Victor Boniface from Bayer 04 Leverkusen is a striker. The Nigerian is the sixth player in our FC 25 Bundesliga starter team with an Inform card. With 87 shooting and 86 physicality, Boniface is the perfect complement to the lightning-quick Openda.
With this Bundesliga Starter Team, you'll be competitive in FC 25 Ultimate Team, and not just in the first few weeks. Maybe you'll just be inspired and bring a few of our players into your team. Whatever you do, we wish you a successful start to the season in FC 25 Ultimate Team!
About the author
Chris is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. Chris has now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 25. On redbull.com Chris accompanies you on your way to becoming a better player and regularly gives tips on EA FC 25.