Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Guide - All the expansion information

The long wait is finally over: The souls-like action RPG Elden Ring, released in 2022, is one of the best-selling and most award-winning games in recent gaming history. In June 2024, From Software will bring you back to the dark fantasy world based on the lore by George R.R. Martin with the expansion Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree . We have summarised all the information about the expansion.

Get an exclusive insight with Red Bull Levels presents: Elden Ring - On 15 June, together with Bandai Namco and well-known creators, we will venture into the dangerous shadow land to take a first look at Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree in an exclusive livestream before its release. Find all the info about the event here .

01 When will Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree be released?

You won't have to wait too much longer before you can venture into the world of Elden Ring again.

Shadow of the Erdtree takes you to a new area of Elden Ring. © Bandai Namco

The first (and only) major content expansion Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on 21 June 2024 for all platforms on which the main game is available.

In addition to PC, this includes PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

02 How much will the add-on cost?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will cost 39.99 euros . This already suggests that you can expect a huge expansion for the main game that comes with lots of new game content. But more on that in a moment.

In addition to the add-on, there are also various special editions of the game. These include the Shadow of the Erdtree Edition, which includes the main game as well as the DLC.

The Collector's Edition of Shadow of the Erdtree has it all. © Bandai Namco

A special treat for fans, however, is the limited Collector's Edition. In addition to the expansion, this includes a 46 cm statue of "Messmer the Impaler", one of the main bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, an artbook and a download voucher for the original soundtrack. Bandai Namco is charging 249.99 euros for the Collector's Edition.

03 How extensive is Shadow of the Erdtree?

Shadow of the Erdtree will not be a small expansion that you can play through in 3-4 hours. The PlayStation Game Size X account has now revealed that the download of the PlayStation version will be a whopping 16.502 gigabytes in size .

The expansion offers a huge amount of new content © Bandai Namco

Series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki has already revealed in interviews that the map of the new area (the Shadowlands) will be roughly the same size as Limgrave from the main game.

The area is made up of large open-world areas, smaller linear dungeons and huge legacy dungeons. The expansion also has a lot to offer in terms of content, including

ten new bosses

a whole series of new standard enemies

ten new weapon types

a brand new progression mechanic

Souls expert and speedrunner Iron Pineapple has already been able to play the add-on for around three hours. According to his estimates, Shadow of the Erdtree should be about half as long as the main game . Realistically, he reckons with a playing time of 40 - 50 hours .

04 The gameplay of Shadow of the Erdtree

The extensive expansion introduces some new game mechanics © Bandai Namco

The most important new feature is undoubtedly the separate progression mechanic that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree introduces and which is only active in the new DLC area.

You will receive powerful buffs for defeating bosses , which will make you significantly stronger so that you can take on the biggest challenges in the game.

The system is somewhat reminiscent of the Covenants from Dark Souls and is deactivated as soon as you return from the Shadowlands to the normal world of Elden Ring.

The buffs are divided into Scadutree Fragments (provide a bonus to attack and defence) and Revered Spirit Ash Blessings (bonus to the attack and defence of your spirit summons) . Both buffs are redeemed as consumables at the Places of Mercy. The boosts they provide you with remain permanently active - but only in the DLC areas.

Ten new bosses and many more dangers to overcome. © Bandai Namco

Of course, the ten new weapon classes also have a significant impact on the gameplay. These include a shield spear and the ability to take on all kinds of enemies with your bare hands in martial arts style.

Elden Ring is so beautiful: Speedrunner David 'GrandPOOBear' Hunt had great fun with the Soulslike RPG a good two years ago. Will he try the new expansion?

05 How difficult will the DLC be?

Shadow of the Erdtree is intended as an endgame expansion . According to initial preview reports, the recommended character level is between level 130 and level 150 , meaning that the expansion is aimed at those who have already played through Elden Ring or have at least played it for a long time.

Shadow of the Erdtree is an endgame expansion and will be crunchy. © Bandai Namco

But the level is of course only half the battle. Your build and equipment should also be upgraded and customised accordingly in order to survive in Shadowlands.

06 How do you start the DLC?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is started in the main game, which is required for the expansion. The path to the add-on begins in Miquella's cocoon .

If that doesn't tell you anything, you will find it in the arena where the boss fight against Mogh, Lord of Blood , takes place. This also says a lot about the difficulty level, as Mogh is perhaps the toughest boss in the main game .

Mogh quickly causes blood loss © From Software

Miquella stretches his hand out of the cocoon. You have not yet been able to interact with it. From now on, however, it will serve as a portal into the world of the add-on.

07 The story: What is Shadow of the Erdtree about?

The DLC will introduce a completely new story to the game world, based on the lore of fantasy book author George R.R. Martin. Previous trailers and hints have been very cryptic - as is typical of From Software. So not too much is known about the story.

Not much is known about the dark and cryptic story so far. © Bandai Namco

However, we do know that the add-on will take you to the Shadowlands , where the goddess Marika first set foot in the world . Lord Miquella leads you into the strange new area, which is hidden from the Earth Tree and is full of dark secrets.

You'll have to find out everything else for yourself when Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is released on 21 June.