The 2026 Worlds are in full swing in the US and you’re seeing acronyms like LCK, LCS, MSI or First Stand pop up without really knowing where they fit in? Don’t panic. League of Legendsesports (or ‘LoL esports’ for regulars on lolesports.com ) operates like a huge global pyramid: national championships at the base, a handful of regional leagues in the middle, and international competitions right at the top.

And France is far from just making up the numbers. Many pro players hail from France, and on the team front, Kameto’s Karmine Corp is competing in its very first Worlds this year, and we’ve already seen them share the stage with the legends of T1 at the Red Bull League of Its Own. Follow our guide.

01 LoL esports leagues: a three-tier pyramid

To understand LoL esports, imagine a three-storey building. Each floor has its own staircase leading up to the one above, but the steps are incredibly high.

Floor 1: national leagues, such as the LFL

Plenty of blue at the LFL Days © Antonin Hory

At the base are the national leagues, known as ERLs (European Regional Leagues) in Europe. Here in France, it’s the LFL , the French League of Legends League: a breeding ground for young talent, academy teams from the big clubs, and local derbies that get the stands buzzing.

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The best teams from these championships then go on to compete in the EMEA Masters , a sort of Champions League for the national divisions. It’s the perfect place to catch the eye of those on the next level up.

Tier 2: the six major regional leagues

xPeke at the LEC © Lol Esports

Above these, six leagues bring together the world’s elite. It is these leagues that send their teams onto the international stage:

- LCK (South Korea): the mecca of competitive LoL. We’ll come back to this in a moment.

- LPL (China): the other superpower, Korea’s only regular rival.

- LEC (Europe, Middle East, Africa): the league home to Karmine Corp, G2 Esports, Fnatic and Movistar KOI.

- LCS (North America): the historic league of the American continent.

- LCP (Asia-Pacific): this includes, notably, Taiwan, Vietnam and Japan.

- CBLOL (Brazil): the Brazilian league, driven by one of the most vocal fanbases on the circuit.

For a detailed look at how the European league works, check out our LEC guide.

Level 3: International competitions

The MSI 2019 stage © Riot Games

At the very top, the regions compete directly against one another. And the pinnacle of it all is Worlds , the World Championship. For the 2026 edition, the LCK and LPL will each send four teams, the LEC, LCS and LCP three each, and the CBLOL two. Total: 19 teams competing for a single Summoner’s Cup.

02 LoL esports calendar: a season month by month

A LoL esports season is like a festive meal: regional starters, international main courses and a dessert called the Worlds. Here’s the menu.

January to March: early splits and the First Stand

The season kicks off in January in each regional league. The first split determines the representatives for the First Stand, the first international tournament of the year. In 2026, it took place in São Paulo, Brazil, from 16 to 22 March. Bilibili Gaming (LPL) lifted the trophy there, beating G2 3–1 in the final.

June and July: the MSI

The MSI (Mid-Season Invitational) is the big mid-season event: eleven teams, exclusively BO5s (best-of-five series), and a place at Worlds for the winner. The 2026 edition was held in Daejeon, South Korea, and Hanwha Life Esports won 3–2 against Bilibili Gaming. Yes, yet another Korea versus China final (we’re starting to get used to it).

July: the Esports World Cup

In July, LoL made an appearance at the Esports World Cup (EWC), a festival bringing together several games at the same venue. In 2026, Karmine Corp reached the final there, before losing to the Korean side Dplus KIA.

October and November: The Worlds

Red Bull Worlds Simplified streamed LoL's showpiece on Twitch and YouTube © Flickr/Lolesports

The pièce de résistance, at last. The 2026 Worlds will be held in the United States from 15 October to 14 November, with the final taking place at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. Last year, the final attracted 6.7 million viewers. Can anyone top that? Format, teams and schedule: it’s all in our guide to the 2026 Worlds.

03 Which country has won Worlds the most times?

Short answer: South Korea, by a long way. Of the 15 tournaments held between 2011 and 2025, Korean teams have won 10. China has won three (between 2018 and 2021), Taiwan has one, with the Taipei Assassins in 2012, and Europe just one, with Fnatic in 2011. In other words, Korea is playing on home turf even when the final takes place on the other side of the world.

A league established very early on

The LCK was built around teams backed by major corporations (SK Telecom, Samsung, KT, Hanwha), with full support staff and the resources of professional clubs. The result: such a wealth of talent that even a fourth-seeded Korean team can clinch the world title. That is exactly what T1 did in 2025.

A gaming culture like no other

In Korea, competitive gaming has been part of the landscape since the StarCraft era, and PC bangs (those gaming centres open day and night) have nurtured generations of players. Korean solo queue is, in fact, regarded as one of the most cut-throat on the planet: a giant training camp, open to all.

Faker, the boss

Faker at work © Daebong Kim/Red Bull Content Pool

Six world titles (2013, 2015, 2016, 2023, 2024 and 2025), ten LCK titles, and still wearing the same T1 jersey. The GOAT has made Korea the home of competitive LoL. We tell the story of his legend in our profile of Faker .

04 From solo queue to the LEC: a French player’s journey

Do you dream of seeing a French player lift the Summoner’s Cup? You’ll have to climb the entire pyramid. And Caliste, the ADC for Karmine Corp, is the perfect example.

Step 1: Shine in solo queue

It all starts in ranked. The best players on the European server climb to the Master, Grandmaster and Challenger tiers, where clubs come to scout for talent.

Step 2: Prove yourself in the LFL

Caliste joined Karmine Corp in May 2023 for the LFL Summer Split. The result: French championship title, MVP trophy, then victory at the EMEA Masters. Not bad for a first summer.

Step 3: biding his time, then moving to the LEC

One small snag: you have to be of legal age to play in the LEC. Caliste, aged 17 at the time, therefore remained in the LFL with KC Blue whilst the first team made their debut in the European elite in 2024. He finally made his LEC debut at the start of the 2025 season, aged 18.

Stage 4: the big leap onto the international stage

In 2026, he found himself at the MSI, in the final of the Esports World Cup, and then at Worlds – the very first in Karmine Corp’s history. From the LFL to the world stage in three years: the pyramid isn’t just a theory.

05 How can you follow LoL esports?

Good news: no subscription is needed. There are three ways to experience the matches, from your sofa to the stands.

Official broadcasts: lolesports.com and the official LoL Esports and LEC channels on Twitch and YouTube broadcast all matches live.

Co-streams: streamers rebroadcast the matches with their own commentary. Kameto, for example, commentates on his team’s matches on his Twitch channel, in an atmosphere that feels more like a stadium than a TV studio.

Live events: nothing beats a packed arena. Karmine Corp’s KCX events have filled La Défense Arena, and the Red Bull League of Its Own turns the end of every year into a huge celebration of European LoL.

A tip for Worlds 2026: due to the time difference, many matches will take place between 8 pm and 2 am French time. Make yourself comfortable, keep a can of Red Bull Energy Drink to hand for those never-ending BO5s, and get ready to cheer your head off in front of your screen (mind your neighbours, though).

FAQ

Who won the World Championships?

T1, the reigning three-time world champions (2023, 2024 and 2025). In 2025, Faker’s team beat KT Rolster 3–2 in the final in Chengdu, China, to clinch their sixth title.

When do the Worlds start?

The 2026 Worlds began on 15 October in the United States. The final is scheduled for 14 November at the Barclays Centre in New York.

How do you qualify for the World Championships?

You need to play in one of the six major regional leagues and finish high enough in the standings. The winner of the MSI also secures a place, provided they reach the play-offs in their league.

What is the MSI?

The Mid-Season Invitational is the mid-season international tournament, held in June and July. It is the second most prestigious trophy of the year, just behind the World Championships.