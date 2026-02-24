Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 Red Bull Ford on track during day three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
F1

F1: Winter testing wraps ahead of 2026 season kick-off

With the Formula One season just around the corner, the second winter test in Bahrain was the last opportunity to work on the new cars and power units before the first race in Melbourne.
By Nelly Pluto-Prondzyńska
4 min readPublished on

Following three days of action at the second 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain, winter preparations for the new Formula One season have now concluded, with all eyes now turning to the first race of the season in Melbourne.
For Oracle Red Bull Racing, it was another opportunity to work with the RB22 car and the all-new Red Bull Ford Powertrains. During the three days in Bahrain, the team completed 329 laps (1,780 kilometres), while more than 5,000 kilometres of driving were clocked up during the entire winter preparation period – which included two sessions in Bahrain and the shakedown in Barcelona.
I think we prepared as well as we could for the tests in Bahrain and the team did a great job there.
Max Verstappen
01

A successful session for Max Verstappen

After racking up a total of 204 laps during the final test session – one of the highest tallies in the entire field – Max Verstappen ultimately posted the fifth fastest time of 1m 33.109s. The Dutchman's programme mainly consisted of race simulations and work on car settings.
"It was a successful week. During my runs we actually completed the whole programme, so we have a lot of data to analyse. I think we prepared as well as we could for the tests in Bahrain and the team did a great job there. Obviously we still have a lot of work to do to improve our pace and that's what we'll be working on," said four-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Max Verstappen driving the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 Red Bull Ford makes a pit stop during day three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 20, 2026

Max Verstappen makes a pit stop during Bahrain testing

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during day three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 20, 2026

Verstappen prepares in the garage

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 Red Bull Ford on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 19, 2026

The Dutchman on track during day two of testing

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 Red Bull Ford on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 19, 2026

Verstappen clocked up the fifth fastest time in the final session

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

204 laps were completed by Verstappen

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen during the second F1 winter test in Bahrain 2026

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen puts the RB22 through its paces in Bahrain testing

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen prepares during testing ahead of the new season

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

02

Isack Hadjar excited for Melbourne

Isack Hadjar, who is preparing for his first season as an Oracle Red Bull Racing driver, completed a total of 125 laps during the second round of testing, posting a time of 1m 34.511s on his best lap. The Frenchman focused primarily on testing setup changes and analysing the car's behaviour during long runs with higher fuel loads.
"We made the most of the last day of testing. We tested a lot of setup changes and they all made sense, so I feel good about the direction we went in. The pace on the long runs and with plenty of fuel was also good. I'm very happy with what we learned this week and I'm looking forward to the start of the season in Melbourne," said Hadjar.
Isack Hadjar of France driving the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 Red Bull Ford on track during day three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 20, 2026

Isack Hadjar during the second F1 winter test in Bahrain 2026

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Isack Hadjar of France driving the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 Red Bull Ford on track during day three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 20, 2026

Hadjar in testing ahead of his first season as a Red Bull driver

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Isack Hadjar of France prepares for F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 20, 2026

Hadjar prepares ahead of testing in Bahrain

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Isack Hadjar of France driving the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 Red Bull Ford on track during F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 20, 2026

Hadjar puts his RB22 to the test in Bahrain

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Hadjar sitting in his RB22 ready for action in Bahrain testing

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Frenchman makes his way to the Bahrain track

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

It was a successful testing session for Isack Hadjar in Bahrain

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Hadjar crosses the line during Bahrain testing

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

03

What did the Team Principal learn?

Team Principal Laurent Mekies pointed out that this year's tests were particularly interesting due to the new generation of cars and power units.
"The three series of runs in Barcelona and Bahrain were fascinating for many reasons - from power unit technology, fuel and aerodynamics to tyre changes. We are proud of what has been achieved with the first Red Bull Ford Powertrains. After two weeks of testing in Bahrain we have a solid run behind us, which is quite an achievement for a team working on a new engine," said Mekies.
"In terms of the real hierarchy in the grid, we will only see the first clues in qualifying in Melbourne. Now the racing begins and we know that there is still a lot of work ahead of us to reach the level we are aiming for," Mekies added.
Richard Wolverson, Head of Racing Operations of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing at F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 19, 2026

Laurent Mekies (R) watches from the pit wall during Bahrain testing

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

04

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls clock up 407 laps

The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team finished the second round of testing with 407 laps - the second best in the entire field. Arvid Lindblad, who showed good pace on individual runs, was the busiest driver of the test, clocking up 240 laps, while Liam Lawson finished up with 167 laps.
The team worked on the car's stability when braking for slow corners and on energy management from the new power unit. Despite some initial difficulties, they gradually improved the car's behaviour and the data collected is expected to help further refine the package ahead of the first race of the season in Australia.
Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 03 RB Ford in the pit lane during F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 18, 2026

Liam Lawson in the pit lane at Bahrain testing

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 03 RB Ford during F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 18, 2026

Liam Lawson puts his car through its paces on the Bahrain track

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Arvid Lindblad of Great Britain and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls prepares to drive in the garage during day three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 20, 2026

Arvid Lindblad prepares ahead of testing in Bahrain

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 03 RB Ford during F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 18, 2026

Liam Lawson clocked up 167 laps at the second session in Bahrain

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Lawson in testing ahead of the new F1 season

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Lawson prepares during the final winter testing session

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The first round of the 2026 Formula One season will take place on the weekend of 6-8 March at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

