FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: the 7 best Icons and why they’re worth it

Almost every player dreams of adding Icons to their FC 26 Ultimate Team squad. It’s not just about the iconic card design - many Icons also deliver exceptional in-game performance. In the right hands, they can become true match-winners, capable of deciding games almost on their own.

With such a wide selection of Icons now available in FC 26 Ultimate Team, finding the genuinely elite cards isn’t easy. Some Icons command enormous prices but fail to justify the cost on the pitch. The seven Icons listed below are different: they’re worth the investment, provided you can afford them.

Note: Prices on the FC 26 Ultimate Team transfer market fluctuate daily. All prices listed are correct as of February 5, 2026.

01 FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Ruud Gullit

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit © EA Sports

Position : CAM (CM, ST)

Best ratings : 95 finishing, 95 shot power

PlayStyles : Finesse Shot, Tiki Taka, Power Shot, Low Driven Shot, Pinged Pass, Aerial Fortress, Rapid, Press Proven, Enforcer

Price : 9.28m coins

It comes as no surprise that Ruud Gullit is one of the most expensive Icons in FC 26 Ultimate Team. With nine PlayStyles, elite all-round stats and the ability to play both in midfield and up front, the Dutch legend is an outrageous card. Having Gullit in your team often feels like using a cheat code - he’s incredibly difficult to defend against.

02 FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Maradona Future Stars

Maradona is considered one of the all-time greats © EA Sports

Position : CAM (ST)

Best ratings : 97 vision, 97 ball control

PlayStyles : Finesse Shot, Rapid, Dead Ball, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Inventive, Technical, First Touch

Price : 7.63m coins

Maradona’s Future Stars Icon is also among the very best cards in the game. Much like Gullit, he combines a wide range of top-tier PlayStyles with outstanding attributes, led by 97 Vision. His ability to operate both in midfield and attack makes him incredibly versatile. If you can justify spending nearly 8m coins, Maradona will reward you with sublime passes, dribbles and goals.

03 FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Ronaldo Nazario de Lima

Ronaldo Nazario de Lima aka R9 aka The Real Ronaldo © EA Sports

Position : ST

Best ratings : 97 finishing, 96 dribbling

PlayStyles : Quick Step, Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot, Technical, Trickster

Price : 6.26m coins

Naturally, Ronaldo Nazário is once again one of the best Icons in FC 26 Ultimate Team. That’s been true for years - and it remains the case now. R9 is a pure striker who excels in every attacking situation. With 97 finishing and 96 dribbling, very few defenders will enjoy facing him.

FC 26 Icon insider tip: do it on the cheap Tip The Robert Pires Unbreakable Icon for less than 150,000 coins has a lot going for it: top technique and finishing! Donovan "RBLZ_Tekkz" Hunt

04 FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Paolo Maldini TOTY

Paolo Maldini was part of a legendary backline for AC Milan © EA Sports

Position : CB (LB)

Best Ratings : 98 standing tackle, 97 interceptions

PlayStyles : Intercept, Anticipate, Precision Header, Pinged Pass, Jockey, Slide Tackle, Aerial Fortress, Quick Step, Bruiser

Price : 6.05m coins

If any defender in FC 26 Ultimate Team is capable of stopping attackers like Ronaldo or Maradona, it’s Paolo Maldini. With defensive stats such as 98 standing tackle and 97 interceptions, combined with perfectly suited PlayStyles, the AC Milan legend is one of the strongest defensive cards in the entire game.

05 FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Zlatan Ibrahimović

Zlatan Ibrahimović has true star quality © EA Sports

Position : ST

Best ratings : 99 Volleys and 97 Shot Power

PlayStyles : Low Driven Shot, Enforcer, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Acrobatic, Tiki Taka, Technical, First Touch, Bruiser

Price : 7.42m coins

Zlatan Ibrahimović being among the top Icons in FC 26 Ultimate Team should surprise no one (least of all, Zlatan). The Swedish icon brings immense physical presence and lethal finishing to any attack. Give Zlatan space to shoot and you’re almost guaranteed to be punished.

06 FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Eusébio

Eusébio was the first true great of Portuguese football © EA Sports

Position : ST

Best ratings : 96 dribbling, 95 long shots

PlayStyles : Low Driven Shot, Quick Step, Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, Tiki Taka, Technical, Rapid, First Touch

Prize : 5.10m coins

The Eusébio Icon is another standout card in FC 26 Ultimate Team. The Portuguese legend is exceptional on the ball and a constant threat from distance. Whether it’s a low-driven finish, finesse shot or delicate chip, Eusébio offers an unpredictable and dangerous attacking profile.

07 FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Lilian Thuram

Lilian Thuram won the 1998 World Cup with France © EA Sports

Position : RB (CB)

Best ratings : 97 slide tackle, 95 defensive awareness

PlayStyles : Bruiser, Jockey, Tiki Taka, Block, Intercept, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Aerial Fortress

Price : 5m coins

The French legend is one of the very best defenders in FC 26 Ultimate Team. Lilian Thuram - father of Marcus (Inter) and Khéphren Thuram (Juventus) - delivers outstanding defensive performances. His wide range of PlayStyles, combined with elite stats such as 97 slide tackle, make him a rock at the back.

About the author Who is Christian Knoth? Chris Knoth is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. He's now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 26.