FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: the 7 best Icons and why they’re worth it

Almost every player dreams of adding Icons to their FC 26 Ultimate Team squad. It’s not just about the iconic card design - many Icons also deliver exceptional in-game performance. In the right hands, they can become true match-winners, capable of deciding games almost on their own.
With such a wide selection of Icons now available in FC 26 Ultimate Team, finding the genuinely elite cards isn’t easy. Some Icons command enormous prices but fail to justify the cost on the pitch. The seven Icons listed below are different: they’re worth the investment, provided you can afford them.
Note: Prices on the FC 26 Ultimate Team transfer market fluctuate daily. All prices listed are correct as of February 5, 2026.
01
FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Ruud Gullit
- Position: CAM (CM, ST)
- Best ratings: 95 finishing, 95 shot power
- PlayStyles: Finesse Shot, Tiki Taka, Power Shot, Low Driven Shot, Pinged Pass, Aerial Fortress, Rapid, Press Proven, Enforcer
- Price: 9.28m coins
It comes as no surprise that Ruud Gullit is one of the most expensive Icons in FC 26 Ultimate Team. With nine PlayStyles, elite all-round stats and the ability to play both in midfield and up front, the Dutch legend is an outrageous card. Having Gullit in your team often feels like using a cheat code - he’s incredibly difficult to defend against.
02
FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Maradona Future Stars
- Position: CAM (ST)
- Best ratings: 97 vision, 97 ball control
- PlayStyles: Finesse Shot, Rapid, Dead Ball, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Inventive, Technical, First Touch
- Price: 7.63m coins
Maradona’s Future Stars Icon is also among the very best cards in the game. Much like Gullit, he combines a wide range of top-tier PlayStyles with outstanding attributes, led by 97 Vision. His ability to operate both in midfield and attack makes him incredibly versatile. If you can justify spending nearly 8m coins, Maradona will reward you with sublime passes, dribbles and goals.
03
FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Ronaldo Nazario de Lima
- Position: ST
- Best ratings: 97 finishing, 96 dribbling
- PlayStyles: Quick Step, Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot, Technical, Trickster
- Price: 6.26m coins
Naturally, Ronaldo Nazário is once again one of the best Icons in FC 26 Ultimate Team. That’s been true for years - and it remains the case now. R9 is a pure striker who excels in every attacking situation. With 97 finishing and 96 dribbling, very few defenders will enjoy facing him.
FC 26 Icon insider tip: do it on the cheap
04
FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Paolo Maldini TOTY
- Position: CB (LB)
- Best Ratings: 98 standing tackle, 97 interceptions
- PlayStyles: Intercept, Anticipate, Precision Header, Pinged Pass, Jockey, Slide Tackle, Aerial Fortress, Quick Step, Bruiser
- Price: 6.05m coins
If any defender in FC 26 Ultimate Team is capable of stopping attackers like Ronaldo or Maradona, it’s Paolo Maldini. With defensive stats such as 98 standing tackle and 97 interceptions, combined with perfectly suited PlayStyles, the AC Milan legend is one of the strongest defensive cards in the entire game.
05
FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Zlatan Ibrahimović
- Position: ST
- Best ratings: 99 Volleys and 97 Shot Power
- PlayStyles: Low Driven Shot, Enforcer, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Acrobatic, Tiki Taka, Technical, First Touch, Bruiser
- Price: 7.42m coins
Zlatan Ibrahimović being among the top Icons in FC 26 Ultimate Team should surprise no one (least of all, Zlatan). The Swedish icon brings immense physical presence and lethal finishing to any attack. Give Zlatan space to shoot and you’re almost guaranteed to be punished.
06
FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Eusébio
- Position: ST
- Best ratings: 96 dribbling, 95 long shots
- PlayStyles: Low Driven Shot, Quick Step, Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, Tiki Taka, Technical, Rapid, First Touch
- Prize: 5.10m coins
The Eusébio Icon is another standout card in FC 26 Ultimate Team. The Portuguese legend is exceptional on the ball and a constant threat from distance. Whether it’s a low-driven finish, finesse shot or delicate chip, Eusébio offers an unpredictable and dangerous attacking profile.
07
FC 26 Ultimate Team Icons: Lilian Thuram
- Position: RB (CB)
- Best ratings: 97 slide tackle, 95 defensive awareness
- PlayStyles: Bruiser, Jockey, Tiki Taka, Block, Intercept, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Aerial Fortress
- Price: 5m coins
The French legend is one of the very best defenders in FC 26 Ultimate Team. Lilian Thuram - father of Marcus (Inter) and Khéphren Thuram (Juventus) - delivers outstanding defensive performances. His wide range of PlayStyles, combined with elite stats such as 97 slide tackle, make him a rock at the back.
