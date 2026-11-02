FIP Padel World Cup 2026: Spain and Argentina chasing gold in Doha

Six days, 32 national teams and two world titles on the line. The FIP (International Padel Federation) World Cup 2026 runs from November 2-7 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, with Spain and Argentina expected to renew their rivalry in both the men's and women's competitions.

On the men's side, Argentina are the reigning champions after overcoming Spain two years ago in Doha. They will enter this year's World Cup as huge favourites, especially after Spain's Alejandro Galán was ruled out of the tournament with an injury. When it comes to the women's event, Spain defeated Argentina 2-0 in the 2024 final and are now vying for a seventh World Cup in a row.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the FIP World Cup 2026, including how Spain and Argentina will shape up for the tournament and which other countries will be vying for medals in Qatar.

01

Ale Galán’s last-minute absence will hurt Spain’s chances of winning gold © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The World Cup sees 16 men's and 16 women's teams split into four groups of four. Every team plays the other three in its group, and each tie is decided over three doubles matches. The top two in each group reach the quarter-finals on Thursday, November 5. The semi-finals follow on Friday, November 6 and both finals are played on Saturday, November 7 on Doha's Central Court.

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The format rewards depth, teamwork, and consistency over star power. Spain's men found that out in 2024, when Arturo Coello and Coki Nieto won the opening match of the final 6-1, 6-2, before Argentina took the next two to claim the world title.

While the tournament takes place during the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour season, no FIP ranking points are on the line. Instead, it is all about securing the world title for your country.

The groups

Men

Group A: Argentina, France, Australia, Netherlands

Group B: Spain, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Paraguay

Group C : Portugal, Chile, Qatar, Germany

Group D: Italy, Brazil, United States, Mexico

Women

Group A: Spain, Brazil, Germany, Great Britain

Group B: Argentina, France, Chile, Belgium

Group C: Italy, Sweden, Egypt, Indonesia

Group D: Portugal, Netherlands, United States, Paraguay

02 Can Spain's men challenge without Alejandro Galán?

Javi Leal will sub in for Ale Galán after the Spanish legend's injury © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Coach Juanjo Gutiérrez has been dealt a major blow after it was confirmed that Galán, the world No.3 and arguably the world’s most complete player, will miss the tournament. However, there is plenty of depth in the Spanish ranks and 23-year-old Javi Leal has now been added to the eight-man squad.

Even without Galán, there is plenty of talent in the Spain squad, including two of the very best in the world. Arturo Coello is joint world No.1 with Argentina's Agustín Tapia, a position the pair have held since May 2023. The duo have won the Rome, Paris and Kuwait Majors, with Coello utilising his unrivaled aerial dominance and skills at the net to great effect.

Equally impressive is world No. 5 Juan Lebrón . The squad's most versatile right-side player, he attacks from a position most use to defend, taking the ball early and closing on the net at every chance. A former world No. 1 with a wealth of experience, he won the Brussels P2 this year alongside Leo Augsburger.

The squad also features Paquito Navarro, who is the most experienced of the eight. The current world No. 8, he plays with pace and flair at the net, and is used to big occasions, having played the deciding match of the 2024 final alongside Mike Yanguas.

Spain's men's squad in full

Arturo Coello

Juan Lebrón

Paquito Navarro

Mike Yanguas

Jon Sanz

Coki Nieto

Aimar Goñi

Javi Leal

03 Defending men's champions Argentina have experience on their side

Agustín Tapia will try to lead Argentina to a third consecutive gold medal © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Coaches Gaby Reca and Rodrigo Ovide named their squad in November and put their faith in experience, naming six of the eight men who triumphed in 2024. They will start as the favourites after winning the last two finals and naming a squad with five players inside the world's top 12.

There is little doubt that their star performer remains Agustín Tapia. The joint world No. 1 is one of the most complete players on tour thanks to his soft hands at the net and his range of shots that constantly keep opponents guessing. Two years ago, he helped Argentina defeat Spain in the final while playing alongside Federico Chingotto, who is also returning in Qatar.

Chingotto is world No.3 and one of the fastest defenders in the sport. A right-sided player who chases down smashes and turns defence into attack, he could form a formidable team alongside Tapia.

Showcasing Argentina's strength in depth, the squad also contains world No. 6 Leo Augsburger and world No. 7 Franco Stupaczuk. Augsburger is one of the hardest hitters in padel and won the deciding match of the 2024 final, while Stupaczuk is an explosive and aggressive left-sided player who likes to take the ball in the air and go for the winner.

Argentina's men's squad in full

Agustín Tapia

Federico Chingotto

Leo Augsburg

Franco Stupaczuk

Martín Di Nenno

Tino Libaak

Maxi Maple

Gonzalo Alfonso

04 The men's outsiders: Portugal, Italy, France and more

Lucas Bergamini will be the highest-ranked male outside Spain and Argentina © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

Portugal won their first World Cup medal in 2024, beating Italy 2-0 for bronze and remain the best-placed team behind the big two to take a medal. Italy finished fourth two years ago after losing 3-0 to Spain and a return to the semi-finals is a realistic target, while France have a squad full of players consistently ranked inside the top 200, led by Dylan Guichard (No. 71).

Brazil arrive without Lucas Campagnolo, world No. 15, who is skipping the event for personal reasons, so the team has been built around Lucas Bergamini, the world No. 20 and one of the most reliable, consistent defenders on tour. Meanwhile, the UAE finished fifth in 2024 and may again lean on naturalised players such as Iñigo Jofre, the world No.27.

05 Spain's women chase a seventh straight World Cup win

Bea González and Paula Josemaría form one of the world’s top teams © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Spain are clear favourites, and the numbers explain why. They have won six titles in a row, every player on the roster is in the world top 10, and three of their likely pairs play together every week. No other team in the draw can field three established pairs at that level.

The standout player in the exceptionally strong squad is Gemma Triay. The current world No. 1 alongside Argentina's Delfina Brea , she is a tall, powerful left-sided player with a punishing overhead and a long record of winning for Spain.

Another outstanding talent is Bea González , whose smash is one of the biggest weapons in the women's game. The current world No. 3, she regularly plays alongside team-mate Paula Josemaría, with the pair winning five straight titles in the spring of this year. If they are paired together in Doha, they will be a formidable force.

Spain's squad also possesses the perfect blend of youth and experience. The 29-year-old Ari Sánchez clinched the World Cup two years ago and has won the Riyadh and Valencia P1s this season, while 18-year-old Martina Calvo became the youngest champion in top-level padel history when triumphing at the London P1.

Spain's women's squad in full

Gemma Triay

Bea González

Ari Sánchez

Paula Josemaría

Claudia Fernández

Andrea Ustero

Martina Calvo

Marta Ortega

06 An Argentinean outfit built on flexibility

Delfina Brea and Gemma Triay may be on opposite sides at the World Cup © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Argentina's women reached the 2024 final and lost 2-0. Seven players from that group return and the eighth is a 16-year-old. The squad has far less ranking depth than Spain's, so the coaches will lean on players who can cover both sides of the court.

Leading the charge is Brea, the joint world No. 1 and the reason Argentina can beat anyone in a single match. Used to defending from deep and possessing plenty of patience, she has the ability to quickly go on the attack when she sees an opening. A winner of six titles by mid-September this season, she will be out for revenge after suffering defeat in the final two years ago.

Claudia Jensen was Brea's partner in the 2024 final and is the obvious choice to partner her once again. A physical and aggressive net player, she won the Bordeaux P2 in July and is used to representing her country on the big stage.

Showcasing Argentina's flexibility, Aranza Osoro is someone who can play on either side of the court at the top level. The world No. 17 has plenty of experience, which is particularly important in a squad that contains 16-year-old Victoria Vílchez. A gold medalist at the South American Games, this is her first senior call-up and there are bound to be some nerves

Argentina's women's squad in full

Delfi Brea

Claudia jensen

Aranza Osoro

Martina Fassio

Maria Laura Ferreyra

Virginia Riera

Julieta Bidahorria

Victoria Vílchez

The women's outsiders: Italy, Portugal and France

Sofia Araujo is the highest-ranked player outside Spain and Argentina © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Italy have won three straight women's bronze medals, the last of which came courtesy of a 2-1 win over Portugal in 2024. Expected to seal a fourth consecutive medal, they are led by world No. 25 Giulia Dal Pozzo and the vastly experienced Carolina Orsi.

After finishing fourth two years ago, Portugal will be hoping to go one better and will be looking to Sofia Araújo to lead the way. The current world No. 9, she is the highest-ranked player outside of Spain and Argentina.

France will also hope to challenge for a medal and have two talented players in Alix Collombon and Lea Godallier, while the Netherlands, Sweden, Brazil and Belgium qualified as top-nine finishers from 2024 and will aim for stronger showings in Doha.

07 How to watch the FIP Padel World Cup 2026

Juan Lebrón is one of Spain’s most experienced and talented players © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The FIP Padel World Cup 2026 runs from Monday, November 2 until Saturday, November 7. Women's sessions start at 2pm local time (11am UTC) and men's sessions at 6pm local time (3pm UTC). Find the full schedule, draws, and live results on the FIP website at padelfip.com .

You can watch all of the action unfold live on Red Bull TV.

About the author Who is Javier Romero? Javier is CMO at Siux Padel and a certified padel coach with deep roots in the sport, on and off the court. He previously led content and digital strategy at Babolat Padel. As a racket sports writer for Red Bull, he brings an insider's perspective on the players, events, brands, and trends shaping padel's global rise. He's also an avid player and one of the most active voices in the padel industry on LinkedIn .