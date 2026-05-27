Unlock every house in Forza Horizon 6 – locations, prices and perks

Anyone exploring the Land of Smiles in Forza Horizon 6 can also put down roots thanks to the game’s player-owned houses. Here’s everything you need to know about all eight homes, including how to unlock them, how much they cost and the perks they provide.

01 How do houses work in Forza Horizon 6?

Welcome to Japan. After hectic festival events, long drift sessions and cross-country races, player houses in Forza Horizon 6 give you somewhere to relax, customise your cars and show off your favourite vehicles. Each property also comes with a unique perk that can significantly improve your progress in both the single-player career and online modes. This guide explains where to find every house, how much they cost and what you unlock by buying them.

Houses in Forza Horizon 6 are more than simple fast travel points that let you move quickly between the game’s 10 regions. Every property includes a permanent perk that activates as soon as you purchase it, whether you set the house as your home base or not. Bonuses range from daily Wheelspins and credit boosts to discounts at the Autoshow. Players who buy all eight houses can benefit from every perk at the same time.

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Each property also includes its own garage area, allowing you to display favourite cars and personalise the space with your own designs.

Most houses are not available immediately. To unlock more properties, you’ll need to increase your Discover Japan progress in the Collector’s Journal and earn additional stamps. As your stamp level rises, more houses become available to purchase. Players who focus early on story missions, Touge races, mascot activities and regional exploration will unlock homes much faster.

02 All houses in Forza Horizon 6

Property collectors can own a total of eight player houses in Forza Horizon 6. Your first home is unlocked very early in the game, but the remaining properties quickly become expensive.

Forza Horizon 6 offers a lot for collectors © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Here’s an overview of every house in Forza Horizon 6, including prices and perks:

# House Region Stamp Price Perk 1 Mei's house Ohtani Yellow Free Wheeler Dealer (trading cars in the car show) 2 Tokyo House Tokyo City Yellow 3,000,000 CR (free with VIP) Daily Wheelspin 3 Yashiki House Hokubu Yellow 10,000 CR Estate Builds 4 Minka House Ito Green 450,000 CR +10 percent Credits at Horizon Stunt Party Events 5 Hakusan Mountain Lodge Sotoyama Blue 635,000 CR Additional garage slot +10 percent credits at Horizon Life Events 6 Funji Unkai House Shimanoyama Orange 830,000 CR +10 percent Credits upon completion of Horizon Jobs 7 Soko 78 Tokyo City Purple 980,000 CR Import/Export: 5 percent discount when buying cars at the Autoshow 8 Vision House Ohtani Gold 1.500.000 CR Driving With Friends: +10 percent Skill Score in LINK Skills + Additional Garage Space (+1 Display Car Space)

03 Mei's house

Mei's house comes as a gift at the start © Xbox Game Studios

Region: Ohtani

Stamp: Yellow

Price: Free

Perk: Wheeler Dealer – trade cars at the Autoshow

Mei's house is located north of Tokyo © Xbox Game Studios

Mei’s House becomes your first home base in Japan and is unlocked near the start of the campaign. Simply progress through the solo story to receive it for free. The Wheeler Dealer perk is available immediately and unlocks car trading at the Autoshow. If only getting a free house in real life were this easy.

04 Tokyo House

The Tokyo House comes free with the Premium Edition © Xbox Game Studios

Region: Tokyo City

Stamp: Yellow

Price: 3,000,000 CR (free with VIP Membership of the Premium Edition)

Perk: Daily Wheelspin – receive one free Wheelspin every day you log in

Players who buy the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 6 receive the game’s most expensive house completely free. Everyone else will need to save up a huge 3,000,000 credits for the luxury city property. In return, you’ll receive a free daily Wheelspin.

Tokyo House is located in the west of Tokyo © Xbox Game Studios

It’s worth investing in Tokyo House early if possible, as lucky Wheelspin rewards can eventually recover a large portion of the purchase price.

05 Yashiki House

The Yashiki House in Forza Horizon 6 © Xbox Game Studios

Region: Hokubu

Stamp: Yellow

Price: 10,000 CR

Perk: Estate Builds - build your own areas or race tracks.

The Yashiki House can be found in the north-west of the map © Xbox Game Studios

Players who enjoy building systems in games such as Minecraft, Fortnite or Cities: Skylines should buy Yashiki House as soon as possible. It is the cheapest property in Forza Horizon 6, but also one of the most useful.

For only 10,000 credits, you unlock the Estate Builder feature, which allows you to create custom race tracks, drift routes, stunt parks and car meet areas. Anyone interested in the game’s creative tools should pick this house up immediately.

06 Minka House

Can you feel the sea breeze? © Xbox Game Studios

Region: Ito

Stamp: Green

Price: 450,000 CR

Perk: Credit Stunts - earn 10 percent more credits from Horizon Stunt Party events

Minka House is located in a picturesque fishing village © Xbox Game Studios

Minka House is unlocked via the green stamp progression path. Players who regularly compete in Stunt Party events online will benefit from the permanent credit bonus. For dedicated multiplayer players, it’s a worthwhile investment that can generate a substantial amount of extra income over time.

07 Hakusan Mountain Lodge

Hakusan Mountain Lodge affords a great view of Mount Fuji © Xbox Game Studios

Region: Sotoyama

Stamp: Blue

Price: 635,000 CR

Perk: Extra garage space and Cool Credits – earn 10 percent more credits from Horizon Life events

You'll find the mountain lodge in the far north of the map © Xbox Game Studios

Players who love scenic mountain cabins will probably consider Hakusan Mountain Lodge one of the best-looking homes in Forza Horizon 6. Located high in the Sotoyama Mountains, it’s also the first property that offers two perks at once.

Alongside the additional garage slot, the lodge permanently increases credit rewards from Horizon Life events. Anyone spending a lot of time in the game’s online open world will recover the investment fairly quickly.

08 Funji Unkai House

The Funji Unkai House is one of the most beautiful residences in the game © Xbox Game Studios

Region: Shimanoyama

Stamp: Orange

Price: 830,000 CR

Perk: Career Driver – earn 10 per cent more credits from Horizon Jobs

Delivering food around Tokyo with Raku Raku Express is one of the more entertaining side activities in Forza Horizon 6. Reaching the highest rank, however, can take a very long time.

Funji Unkai is located in the north-west of the map © Xbox Game Studios

Funji Unkai House helps speed things up by increasing rewards from Horizon Job missions by 10 percent. That makes progressing through delivery jobs much easier while also helping you earn back the house price faster.

09 Soko 78

A hangar? As a house? Why not? © Xbox Game Studios

Region: Tokyo City

Stamp: Purple

Price: 980,000 CR

Perk: Import/Export – receive a 5 percent discount on Autoshow purchases

Soko 78 is located in eastern Tokyo © Xbox Game Studios

Soko 78 is the second property available in Tokyo City and one of the best houses for collectors. Players who regularly buy new cars from the Autoshow will save credits on every purchase thanks to the Import/Export perk.

Five per cent may not sound like much at first, but the savings quickly become noticeable once you start buying expensive vehicles.

10 Vision House

If you own the Vision House, you've made it © Xbox Game Studios

Region: Ohtani

Stamp: Gold

Price: 1,500,000 CR

Perk: Driving With Friends – earn 10 percent more LINK Skill score, plus an additional garage space

Vision House is arguably the most impressive property in Forza Horizon 6. The luxury villa has strong Hollywood Hills energy and offers spectacular views across the surrounding landscape.

The Vision House sits in the west of the Forza Horizon 6 map © Xbox Game Studios

As the final and most expensive house in the game, Vision House includes two valuable perks. The LINK Skills bonus is especially useful for multiplayer sessions and players working towards the Master Explorer gold badge. You’ll just need plenty of credits before you can afford it.

11 How the estate system works in Forza Horizon 6

The Yashiki House estate is the only property in Forza Horizon 6 that allows you to customise not just the garage, but the entire outdoor area as well.

You can rebuild the Yashiki House estate however you like © Xbox Game Studios

To open Builder Mode, park near the ramp outside the house. Your current estate value and the Estate Options menu will appear in the top-left corner of the screen. From there, you can access the Estate Builder.

Builder Mode lets you remove objects, place props and redesign the landscape freely, as long as you stay within the object limit. Additional props can be purchased directly from the Prop Library using credits.

Race tracks, stunt parks or car clubs? The choice is yours © Xbox Game Studios

Players who don't want to build their own layouts can also browse Community Estates. Open the 'My Estates' menu and select 'Browse Community Estates' to download creations from other players and apply them to your own property. Just remember that you’ll still need enough credits to buy the required props.

If you want to start again from scratch, open the 'My Estates' section inside the 'My Horizon' menu and select 'Empty My Estate'. This removes every placed prop instantly.

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil Briel is a former esports professional in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. In recent years, he has also acquired extensive expertise in technology and gaming peripherals. He has been reporting on the entire gaming world since the 1990s and works as a hardware editor.