Unlock every house in Forza Horizon 6 – locations, prices and perks

Anyone exploring the Land of Smiles in Forza Horizon 6 can also put down roots thanks to the game’s player-owned houses. Here’s everything you need to know about all eight homes, including how to unlock them, how much they cost and the perks they provide.
01
How do houses work in Forza Horizon 6?
Welcome to Japan. After hectic festival events, long drift sessions and cross-country races, player houses in Forza Horizon 6 give you somewhere to relax, customise your cars and show off your favourite vehicles. Each property also comes with a unique perk that can significantly improve your progress in both the single-player career and online modes. This guide explains where to find every house, how much they cost and what you unlock by buying them.
Houses in Forza Horizon 6 are more than simple fast travel points that let you move quickly between the game’s 10 regions. Every property includes a permanent perk that activates as soon as you purchase it, whether you set the house as your home base or not. Bonuses range from daily Wheelspins and credit boosts to discounts at the Autoshow. Players who buy all eight houses can benefit from every perk at the same time.
Each property also includes its own garage area, allowing you to display favourite cars and personalise the space with your own designs.
Most houses are not available immediately. To unlock more properties, you’ll need to increase your Discover Japan progress in the Collector’s Journal and earn additional stamps. As your stamp level rises, more houses become available to purchase. Players who focus early on story missions, Touge races, mascot activities and regional exploration will unlock homes much faster.
Property collectors can own a total of eight player houses in Forza Horizon 6. Your first home is unlocked very early in the game, but the remaining properties quickly become expensive.
Here’s an overview of every house in Forza Horizon 6, including prices and perks:
#
House
Region
Stamp
Price
Perk
1
Mei's house
Ohtani
Yellow
Free
Wheeler Dealer (trading cars in the car show)
2
Tokyo House
Tokyo City
Yellow
3,000,000 CR (free with VIP)
Daily Wheelspin
3
Yashiki House
Hokubu
Yellow
10,000 CR
Estate Builds
4
Minka House
Ito
Green
450,000 CR
+10 percent Credits at Horizon Stunt Party Events
5
Hakusan Mountain Lodge
Sotoyama
Blue
635,000 CR
Additional garage slot +10 percent credits at Horizon Life Events
6
Funji Unkai House
Shimanoyama
Orange
830,000 CR
+10 percent Credits upon completion of Horizon Jobs
7
Soko 78
Tokyo City
Purple
980,000 CR
Import/Export: 5 percent discount when buying cars at the Autoshow
8
Vision House
Ohtani
Gold
1.500.000 CR
Driving With Friends: +10 percent Skill Score in LINK Skills + Additional Garage Space (+1 Display Car Space)
03
Mei's house
Region: Ohtani
Stamp: Yellow
Price: Free
Perk: Wheeler Dealer – trade cars at the Autoshow
Mei’s House becomes your first home base in Japan and is unlocked near the start of the campaign. Simply progress through the solo story to receive it for free. The Wheeler Dealer perk is available immediately and unlocks car trading at the Autoshow. If only getting a free house in real life were this easy.
04
Tokyo House
Region: Tokyo City
Stamp: Yellow
Price: 3,000,000 CR (free with VIP Membership of the Premium Edition)
Perk: Daily Wheelspin – receive one free Wheelspin every day you log in
Players who buy the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 6 receive the game’s most expensive house completely free. Everyone else will need to save up a huge 3,000,000 credits for the luxury city property. In return, you’ll receive a free daily Wheelspin.
It’s worth investing in Tokyo House early if possible, as lucky Wheelspin rewards can eventually recover a large portion of the purchase price.
05
Yashiki House
Region: Hokubu
Stamp: Yellow
Price: 10,000 CR
Perk: Estate Builds - build your own areas or race tracks.
Players who enjoy building systems in games such as Minecraft, Fortnite or Cities: Skylines should buy Yashiki House as soon as possible. It is the cheapest property in Forza Horizon 6, but also one of the most useful.
For only 10,000 credits, you unlock the Estate Builder feature, which allows you to create custom race tracks, drift routes, stunt parks and car meet areas. Anyone interested in the game’s creative tools should pick this house up immediately.
06
Minka House
Region: Ito
Stamp: Green
Price: 450,000 CR
Perk: Credit Stunts - earn 10 percent more credits from Horizon Stunt Party events
Minka House is unlocked via the green stamp progression path. Players who regularly compete in Stunt Party events online will benefit from the permanent credit bonus. For dedicated multiplayer players, it’s a worthwhile investment that can generate a substantial amount of extra income over time.
07
Hakusan Mountain Lodge
Region: Sotoyama
Stamp: Blue
Price: 635,000 CR
Perk: Extra garage space and Cool Credits – earn 10 percent more credits from Horizon Life events
Players who love scenic mountain cabins will probably consider Hakusan Mountain Lodge one of the best-looking homes in Forza Horizon 6. Located high in the Sotoyama Mountains, it’s also the first property that offers two perks at once.
Alongside the additional garage slot, the lodge permanently increases credit rewards from Horizon Life events. Anyone spending a lot of time in the game’s online open world will recover the investment fairly quickly.
08
Funji Unkai House
Region: Shimanoyama
Stamp: Orange
Price: 830,000 CR
Perk: Career Driver – earn 10 per cent more credits from Horizon Jobs
Funji Unkai House helps speed things up by increasing rewards from Horizon Job missions by 10 percent. That makes progressing through delivery jobs much easier while also helping you earn back the house price faster.
09
Soko 78
Region: Tokyo City
Stamp: Purple
Price: 980,000 CR
Perk: Import/Export – receive a 5 percent discount on Autoshow purchases
Soko 78 is the second property available in Tokyo City and one of the best houses for collectors. Players who regularly buy new cars from the Autoshow will save credits on every purchase thanks to the Import/Export perk.
Five per cent may not sound like much at first, but the savings quickly become noticeable once you start buying expensive vehicles.
10
Vision House
Region: Ohtani
Stamp: Gold
Price: 1,500,000 CR
Perk: Driving With Friends – earn 10 percent more LINK Skill score, plus an additional garage space
Vision House is arguably the most impressive property in Forza Horizon 6. The luxury villa has strong Hollywood Hills energy and offers spectacular views across the surrounding landscape.
As the final and most expensive house in the game, Vision House includes two valuable perks. The LINK Skills bonus is especially useful for multiplayer sessions and players working towards the Master Explorer gold badge. You’ll just need plenty of credits before you can afford it.
The Yashiki House estate is the only property in Forza Horizon 6 that allows you to customise not just the garage, but the entire outdoor area as well.
To open Builder Mode, park near the ramp outside the house. Your current estate value and the Estate Options menu will appear in the top-left corner of the screen. From there, you can access the Estate Builder.
Builder Mode lets you remove objects, place props and redesign the landscape freely, as long as you stay within the object limit. Additional props can be purchased directly from the Prop Library using credits.
Players who don't want to build their own layouts can also browse Community Estates. Open the 'My Estates' menu and select 'Browse Community Estates' to download creations from other players and apply them to your own property. Just remember that you’ll still need enough credits to buy the required props.
If you want to start again from scratch, open the 'My Estates' section inside the 'My Horizon' menu and select 'Empty My Estate'. This removes every placed prop instantly.
About the author
Phil Briel is a former esports professional in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. In recent years, he has also acquired extensive expertise in technology and gaming peripherals. He has been reporting on the entire gaming world since the 1990s and works as a hardware editor.