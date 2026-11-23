After 91 main missions, the credits roll in GTA 6 . But don't put the controller down just yet. Once the story is complete, Rockstar reveals the game's 100 percent completion checklist, setting out 35 requirements to fulfil in order to earn the Gold ‘A Long Road’ trophy.

It might sound like a daunting task, but reaching 100 percent doesn't mean doing absolutely everything in Leonida. Many requirements only ask you to complete a certain proportion of an activity, and nothing on the checklist is missable. In other words, you can take your time, enjoy the game and mop up anything you've missed afterwards. Here's everything you need to know.

01 This is how the GTA 6 100% checklist works

Jason and Lucia: A former soldier turned drug runner and an ex-con fighter © Rockstar Games

The checklist remains hidden until you've completed the main story. Once the credits roll, you'll find it in the menu under Progress > Stats > 100% Completion . Don't worry if you've already ticked off some of the requirements along the way – all your progress counts retroactively. There's no need to start again; you can simply see what's left to do.

The 35 requirements are split into three categories: Story & Tasks, Exploration & Activities, and Discovery. The good news is that Rockstar is fairly generous with its completion criteria. Many tasks only require you to complete a proportion of the available activities, rather than everything on offer. You don't have to see every corner of Leonida or experience every activity to reach 100 percent.

Even better, nothing required for the checklist is permanently missable. Everything you need remains accessible after the main story, so you can enjoy the campaign at your own pace and return to mop up any outstanding tasks afterwards.

Reward : ‘A Long Road’ trophy/achievement (Gold, 100 Gamerscore)

Main missions: 91

Requirements: 35 across three categories

Unlock: After completing the story

Missable: Nothing; everything can be caught up on in Free Roam

Time required: Roughly estimated at 100 to 120 hours, including the story

02 Part 1: Story and tasks

What happens in Vice City stays in Vice City © Rockstar Games

This is about the core business: finishing the story, robbing stores, cracking banks, and turning the loot into cash. Sounds like work, but much of it happens almost incidentally while you follow the gripping story of Jason and Lucia .

Requirement Target What you need to know Complete the story 91 main missions Play through to the end credits. Optional tasks 100 There are considerably more than 100, so you can skip some. Gang operations 39 of 39 Only 19 are marked during the story. You'll have to find the rest yourself. Bank jobs 22 of 22 Available from ‘Credit Check’ in Chapter 3. For small banks, you need to clear the cash register and the safe. Payday loan jobs 7 of 7 Also available from ‘Credit Check’. Empty the counter and the safe in the back room. Smash ’n’ Grabs 34 of 35 Pawn shops and jewellers. You also need to crack the safe in the back room. Stick-ups 50 of 91 Hold-ups at supermarkets, fast-food restaurants and liquor stores. Sell drugs to a fence $100,000 Most of your stock comes from gang operations and cocaine flamingos. Sell jewellery to a fence $100,000 Loot obtained from jewellers. Sell marked banknotes $250,000 Obtained from banks and payday loan jobs. You'll need the Dye Pack Jammer. Bank vaults 8 of 8 Endgame content, available only after completing an optional Chapter 4 mission. Sell vehicles to a fence $200,000 Moses, Pay ’n’ Spray and Randy's wish list.

Optional tasks: These include almost everything that isn't part of the main story. Purple card symbols and even meditations, for example. Those who play out of curiosity will reach 100 percent almost effortlessly.

Gang operations: Yellow icons appear as soon as you’re nearby. It's important to make sure to take all valuables at each location; otherwise, the mission won’t count.

Bank vaults: The ultimate challenge. This is unlocked via the optional mission ‘That’s Where The Money Is…’ in Chapter 4. After that, you track an armoured cash-in-transit van to the bank and wait until the security guard opens the vault.

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Selling vehicles: Starting with the mission 'Moses' in Chapter 2, Moses accepts cars without tracking devices at his garage in Port Gellhorn. Randy's wishlist jobs are particularly lucrative: a sports car in good condition, for example, fetches around $35,000.

03 Part 2: Exploration and activities

Keep an eye out for cards as you explore Leonida © Rockstar Games

The biggest chunk of the checklist. Twenty requirements send you all over Leonida, from shipwrecks to mini-golf courses to basketball hoops. This is where you’ll see who really has the staying power and who sticks with it despite this mammoth task and challenge.

Requirement Goal What you need to know Kenton Sets 5 of 7 From 'Island Dreams' in Chapter 1, loot wrecks with the metal detector Collectible Card Sets 15 of 18 480 cards in total, duplicates don't count WAiNK Locations 100 Scan with the phone app Underwater Discoveries 33 of 33 You need all 7 Kenton Sets for this Magazines, Books, Comics 30 of 34 27 finds plus 7 Book Swaps Meditations 15 of 18 Jason and Lucia count separately Cocaine Flamingos 100 of 125 Only pink ones with a black-and-white beak Special Playlists 2 of 2 Via scannable posters Styles 70 of 79 Tattoo magazines and luxury watches Unique Races 30 of 40 Win, don't just take part Race Challenge Gold Medals 10 of 13 You can pick the easiest ones Shooting Range Gold Medals 42 of 42 18 at the Griffin Shooting Range, 24 at Rodgers Ranch Video Games 4 of 4 Just launch them, no need to finish Pool Opponents 5 of 7 Beat five different opponents Mini Golf 2 of 3 One round each is enough Basketball Hoops 90 of 100 One shot made per hoop, repeats don't count Drone Time Trials 42 of 42 14 locations with three races each Stunts 300 of 397 Can be freely combined from four stunt types Challenges 70 of 80 Eight categories of ten challenges each Bret's Target Decks 15 of 15 Only playable with Jason

04 Part 3: Discoveries – vehicles, weapons and animals

Jason and Lucia don't have to follow the same criminal path © Rockstar Games

On paper, this is the smallest section with just three items, but you should start with it right at the beginning of the game. That’s because scanning, collecting and observing almost take care of themselves whilst you’re playing normally, if you make it part of your daily routine.

Requirement Goal What you need to know Scan base vehicles 200 of 277 Cars, boats and aeroplanes via the WAiNK app Standard weapons 50 of 66 53 firearms, 9 melee weapons, 4 explosives Examine animal species 100 of 255 With binoculars, hunting is not necessary.

05 You should be aware of these pitfalls

To achieve 100% completion in GTA 6, you can't really miss anything. However, there are a few things that could potentially cost you unnecessary time if you don't pay attention to them:

‘Credit Check’ is the key. The Chapter 3 mission unlocks Bank Jobs and Payday Loans and gives you the Dye Pack Jammer. Without it, you can’t sell marked banknotes.

Kenton takes a break. After Chapter 1 , he’s temporarily unavailable and doesn’t return until just before Chapter 3.

The console plays up in Chapter 2. You won’t be able to start the video games in your own home during this chapter.

Meditation requires both of you. Each meditation location counts separately for Jason and Lucia. So you’ll need to call your partner and let them meditate too.

Only 19 gang operations are marked. You’ll have to track down the remaining 20 yourself.

06 Tips for the quickest route to 100 percent

Completing the GTA 6 100% checklist is a challenge that could easily keep you busy for 100 hours or more. Rockstar Games has packed the game with an enormous amount of content, making it one of the most expansive open-world experiences around. Follow these tips to save time, avoid unnecessary backtracking and work your way towards 100% completion more efficiently:

Start scanning everything right from the start: Vehicles and animals are the items that are the most tedious to catch up on after the main story. If you get your mobile out early and keep your binoculars to hand, you’ll save yourself hours of driving around later on. Tackle optional tasks straight away: As soon as a new icon appears, just get it done. Many of them unlock new features as you go along. Check the map after every chapter: As the story progresses, new activities and map filters become available. Save stunts, challenges and medals for the end: You’ll complete many challenges automatically whilst playing normally. You can then tackle whatever’s left all at once. Save manually: It’s worth creating a separate save file before changing chapters, especially if you’re aiming for Platinum. And before you start messing about with cheats , create a separate save file just to be on the safe side.

07 FAQs about the 100 percent checklist in GTA 6

Where can I find the 100 percent checklist in GTA 6? Only after completing the main story, under Progress > Statistics > 100%. Everything you’ve done up to that point will count towards it. What do I get for achieving 100 percent in GTA 6? The ‘A Long Road’ trophy or achievement. On PlayStation, it’s gold; on Xbox, it’s worth 100 Gamerscore. Is there anything I might miss on the 100 percent checklist? No. Individual optional story tasks may expire, but this doesn’t affect the checklist as there are plenty of alternatives. Everything you need can be completed after finishing the story. How many main missions are there in GTA 6? Jason and Lucia’s story comprises 91 main missions. You’ll only see the 100 percent checklist once you’ve completed them all. How long does it take to complete GTA 6 to 100 percent? Roughly 100 to 120 hours, including the story. How quickly you complete it depends mainly on how early you scan vehicles and animals. GTA 6 Platinum: Do I need to do more than just 100 percent? Yes, the GTA 6 Platinum trophy requires additional trophies, each with their own requirements. The objectives overlap significantly, but they are not identical.

08 Everything you need to know about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.