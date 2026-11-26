Fixing up Jason's house, buying presents for Lucia: the opening hours of GTA 6 keep you surprisingly busy with everyday chores. But let's be honest – what you really want to do is tear through Leonida after dark, make some money and get behind the wheel of something special. We've picked out five cars worth getting your hands on early, including where to find them and how much it costs to register them. None require significant story progression, and none should break the bank, so there's no reason not to track them down as soon as possible.

How to steal and register cars in GTA 6

Jump in, put your foot down and drive off? It's not quite that simple any more. To make a stolen car permanently yours, you first need to register it. For that, you'll need Moses Watkins, the car fence who runs Watkins Auto Parts in Port Gellhorn. You meet him in Chapter 2, roughly a third of the way through the story.

To register a car in your name, Moses needs one without a tracker fitted. You can check whether a vehicle has one using the WAiNK app on your phone. Your first registration is free, but subsequent ones can get expensive: expect to pay a few thousand dollars for a basic car, while high-end models can cost more than $20,000. You'll also need an available garage slot for every registered vehicle. Additional garages can be purchased through the real estate app on your phone.

Early-game tip: If a car has a tracker, you'll have to leave it alone for now. You won't learn how to remove these devices until later in the story, so keep an eye out for vehicles without them. And remember to keep the tank topped up – cars in GTA 6 actually need fuel.

01 Maibatsu '97 Penumbra FF

The Penumbra FF is a must-have for Fast and Furious fans © Rockstar Games

Based on : Mitsubishi Eclipse (Paul Walker, The Fast and the Furious)

Location : Garage of a villa in central Vespucci Island (Rialto Islands, Vice City)

Difficulty : Easy

Stats : Speed 7.2 / Acceleration 7.6 / Asphalt 5.8

Registration : $6,750 (or free if it's your first car)

Tip : Disable the alarm using the switch on the garage wall first

Fast & Furious fans, get ready for a little nostalgia: Rockstar have recreated Brian O'Conner's green Mitsubishi Eclipse from the first film almost perfectly. It has the same paintwork, the distinctive blue wave graphics and even a licence plate reading "HAD YOU". In GTA 6, it's known as the Maibatsu '97 Penumbra FF, and you can find it in the garage of a villa in the centre of Vespucci Island, one of the Rialto Islands in Vice City.

To pull off the theft, first climb over the locked gate and disable the alarm using the switch on the garage wall. Forget this step and the police will be on their way as soon as you drive off. Next, break into the garage, hotwire the car and head straight to Moses. It's well worth the effort: the Penumbra has excellent acceleration, handles confidently and makes an ideal choice for your free registration. There's just one catch: Moses will respray the car during registration, meaning you'll lose its iconic original look. Fortunately, you can restore it at Vice Vinyl in Vice City.

02 Vapid Firebug Dominator

The Vapid Firebug Dominator is one for the V8 lovers © Rockstar Games

Type : Muscle car (rare variant of the Vapid Dominator)

Location : La Cascara Motel, beachfront in western Port Gellhorn

Difficulty : Medium (gang hideout with guards)

Stats : Speed 6.5 / Acceleration 7.2 / Asphalt 5.2

Registration : $2,950

Tip : Bring a Slim Jim and look for the SMG on the fourth floor

If you'd rather have a roaring V8 than Japanese sports car styling, the bright red Firebug Dominator is the one to go for. This rare version of the Dominator features a prominent supercharger, more power than the standard model and built-in nitrous. Even better, it's practically just around the corner from Moses. You'll find it at the La Cascara Motel on the beach in western Port Gellhorn, parked on the eastern side of the property.

There's just one problem: the motel is a Kolt & Associates hideout, and the gang is guarding the car park. The car is locked, so you'll need a Slim Jim to get inside or have to smash a window. Keep things quiet and you can make your escape without starting a shootout. Alternatively, the more adventurous among you can clear out the motel first. There's an SMG on the fourth floor, as well as cash in the safe. The enemies shouldn't pose too much of a challenge. At just $2,950, the Firebug is well worth registering, even if you've already used your free registration on the Penumbra.

03 Vapid Caracara 4x4

The Vapid Caracara is a storage unit on wheels © Rockstar Games

Type : Pickup / off-roader (special variant)

Location : Compound near the June Warehouse, west of the Delights Cabaret (Port Gellhorn)

Difficulty : Easy if you avoid the guards

Storage : Six bags

Security : No lock or alarm

Tip : Don't modify it, or you'll lose its special status

At first glance, it looks like an ordinary off-road pickup. In reality, it's more like a mobile storage unit. This special version of the Caracara can carry six bags in its load bed, making a huge difference when you're planning a robbery. No more having to leave valuable loot behind because you can't carry it all. Even players well beyond Chapter 3 continue to use this truck for precisely that reason.

You'll find it in a compound near the June Warehouse in Port Gellhorn, west of the Delights Cabaret. Around 10 members of Kolt & Associates are stationed there. That might sound intimidating, but getting the truck is surprisingly straightforward: the Caracara is parked near the lower entrance and doesn't have a lock or alarm. Simply run in, jump behind the wheel and drive away without firing a shot. If you're after more than just the vehicle, clear out the compound and help yourself to the safe, cash and a special SMG. The Caracara is also one of the best off-roaders available this early in the game. There's an off-road modification shop in Port Gellhorn where you can customise it, but be warned: making changes will remove its rare-variant status.

04 Canis Gunrunner Kamacho

The Canis Gunrunner Kamacho comes with its own winch © Rockstar Games

Type : 4x4 pickup (special variant of the Canis Kamacho)

Location : Garage at the Leonida Carrier Warehouse, south of Balsero (Vice-Dale County)

Difficulty : Medium (guarded Robbery Opportunity)

Extras : Factory-fitted winch that can even tow ATMs

Registration : $6,700

Bonus : Safe code 9256

Granted, this 4x4 pickup isn't a supercar, and you won't be leaving the police in the dust with it. Nevertheless, the Gunrunner Kamacho is one of the most exciting vehicles to find early in the game, thanks to the winch fitted to its rear. You can use it to tow cars, boats and other vehicles. But here's the really interesting part: ATMs. Even those built into walls. Simply attach the winch, pull the machine free and empty its contents. This truck could pay for itself faster than you can say "bank job".

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

You'll find the green camouflage pickup in the garage of the Leonida Carrier Warehouse in western Vice-Dale County, south of Balsero and near VCIA Airport. The warehouse belongs to a group of arms dealers and is marked as a Robbery Opportunity, so expect plenty of resistance. Inside, you'll also find an assault rifle, a luxury watch and a safe containing some extra loot. The code is 9256.

Our tip : Collect everything you can from the warehouse before making your escape in the Kamacho. Once you've got it registered, it's also great fun to take off-road, particularly along the dirt trails in Kelly County and around Mount Kalaga.

05 Emperor Sultan

Pick up the Emperor Sultan free from your friendly local fence © Rockstar Games

Type : Four-door sports saloon

Location : North of Watkins Auto Parts, Port Gellhorn

Difficulty : Easy

Custom variant : Gift from Moses after completing his optional vehicle requests

Storage : Four slots

Seats : Four

What's better than getting your hands on one of the best early-game cars in GTA 6? Getting it for absolutely nothing. The Sultan might not look particularly impressive, but it's a sensible and versatile choice. When you first meet Moses, he points you towards one parked on the corner just north of his workshop. With four seats, four storage slots and solid all-round performance, it's a great choice for pretty much anything Chapter 2 throws at you.

Things get even better if you stay on Moses's good side. After completing the mission "Daily Driver", he'll start giving you optional requests to bring him a Karin Futo, an Annis Hellion, a BF Bandito and, finally, a Western Nightblade motorbike. Once you've delivered the last vehicle, you'll receive a text message telling you that a Custom Sultan is waiting as a thank-you in the small garage next to his workshop. Register it, make sure you have a spare garage slot and it's yours. Free tuning from your friendly neighbourhood car fence – it doesn't get much better than that.

06 Everything you need to know about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He's previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.