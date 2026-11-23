A real Easter egg, a dog on a jet ski, Bigfoot and UFOs: discover the best Easter eggs and secrets in GTA 6, and find out exactly where to track them down.

GTA 6 has barely been released and the community is already scouring every inch of Leonida. As always, Rockstar have delivered plenty of surprises. Among the mangrove swamps, neon lights and beachside villas, you'll find references to previous GTA games, Red Dead Redemption, cult TV series and all manner of wonderfully bizarre moments. Here, we've rounded up the best GTA 6 Easter eggs and secrets discovered so far, complete with their locations and instructions on how to find them. Be warned: some entries contain story spoilers, which are clearly marked.

Tip: The list of Easter eggs in GTA 6 is already extensive, but fans are nowhere near uncovering all its secrets and mysteries. We'll update this article as soon as new Easter eggs are discovered.

01

Discover the Skunk Ape in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Location : Gullet Marsh, Grassrivers, around Cottonmouth Lake

How to unlock : Find a flyer and contact Kirk to start the 'Search for the Skunk Ape' side mission (available only at night)

Special feature : A Weazel News report about the sightings plays on the TV in Jason's house

Skunk Ape, better known as Bigfoot, is back as one of the most famous Easter eggs in GTA history. Fans have spent years hunting for Bigfoot, from San Andreas to the Wild West. In GTA 6, the legendary creature finally gets the attention it deserves, this time appearing as the Skunk Ape, Florida's version of the mythical beast. And it certainly lives up to its name: it stinks.

The hunt begins with flyers scattered around Leonida from Chapter 1 onwards, including one at Skeeter's Bar in Hamlet. This is where you'll encounter cryptid hunter Kirk, who offers you the 'Search for the Skunk Ape' side mission. The mission can only be started at night. Head to Gullet Marsh, south of Gambit Bay, where you'll spot the creature on a gravel track, feasting on a deer carcass. Follow it into the undergrowth and you'll eventually reach a strange totem shrine. Its fumes will promptly send your character into dreamland. When you wake up, you'll catch a brief glimpse of the beast's silhouette.

02 GTA 6 The Vault: How to unlock the secret radio station

GTA 6 features a secret radio station: The Vault © Rockstar Games

Location : The Vault nightclub, Downtown Vice City (south of the Jack of Hearts and west of the NINE1NINE); look for the red poster just inside the entrance

How to unlock : Scan the poster using the WAiNK mobile app (R1 on PS5, RB on Xbox Series X|S)

Reward : The Vault secret radio station, available in vehicles and through headphones

Genre : Underground house, techno and electro

Host : DJ Pretzel

The GTA 6 soundtrack is enormous, with radio stations covering a huge range of musical genres. But did you know there's also a secret radio station that you have to discover and unlock yourself? It's called The Vault, and here's how to find it.

First, head to Downtown Vice City and look for the nightclub of the same name. It's located south of the Jack of Hearts and west of the NINE1NINE. Enter through the main entrance and look for a red poster featuring a gas mask and The Vault logo. Take out your phone, open the WAiNK scanner app and scan the poster (R1 on PS5, RB on Xbox Series X|S). That's all there is to it. From now on, The Vault will appear on your car radio, and you can also listen to it on foot using your headphones.

The trip is worth making for more than just the music. The Vault is one of the Unique Playlists, a collectables category you need to complete to reach 100 percent completion. There are two in total. The second, The Sniper of La Perle, requires you to scan four posters rather than just one. That makes The Vault the quickest collection task you can complete in Vice City.

03 UFO abduction at Port Gellhorn (spoiler)

One of the series’ most popular Easter eggs also turns up in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Spoiler warning: This section reveals the sequence of a hidden event.

Location : Country road east of Port Gellhorn, near the Starlet Motel, Kelly County

Prerequisite : Available from Chapter 2, after approximately two hours of gameplay

Reward : Hidden trophy or achievement, 'The Truth Is Out There'

Flying saucers are another recurring and much-loved Easter egg in the GTA series. If you enjoy cruising along lonely country roads at night, it's worth taking a detour towards Port Gellhorn in Kelly County. From Chapter 2 onwards, at around 2am, you may come across an abandoned car on the roadside. Its doors are open, the lights are on and the alarm is blaring. It sounds like the opening scene of a dodgy horror film – and that's pretty much how things unfold.

A trail leads into the woods, where you'll find a woman floating in a beam of light. Free her and she'll ask you to retrieve her car. Unfortunately, your journey back doesn't go quite as planned: a UFO intercepts you. You wake up three in-game days later, feeling rather confused but with the hidden trophy 'The Truth Is Out There' added to your collection. Mulder would be proud. If the car doesn't appear, simply try again on another night.

04 The literal Easter egg on the radio tower

An Easter egg as an Easter egg? It's Easter egg-ception © Rockstar Games

Location : The tallest radio tower in Vice City (Vice-Dale County)

How to unlock : Climb the tower, take an egg from the nest and throw it with the power gauge fully charged

Reward : Secret cutscene, but no items

Time required : Approximately six to seven minutes to climb the tower

This GTA 6 Easter egg delivers exactly what it promises: a real Easter egg. Finding it, however, involves the sort of bizarre challenge that only Rockstar could come up with. You'll have to spend around seven minutes climbing a tower. The reward itself isn't particularly useful, but the accompanying cutscene is worth the effort. Here's what you need to do.

At the very top of Vice City's tallest radio tower in Vice-Dale County, you'll find a bird's nest filled with brightly painted eggs. The tower is enormous, so reaching the top takes around seven minutes. Yes, these are actual Easter eggs. Once you get there, pick one up and throw it over the edge with all your might.

We'll leave some of the details for you to discover, but let's just say that an estate agent down on the street is in for a rather unpleasant surprise. You'll also get to enjoy a short cutscene. Fans believe the gag is a nod to a similar joke in 2002's GTA: Vice City. There's an added bonus, too: the same platform is the starting point for a BASE jump with checkpoints, making the journey back down considerably quicker than the climb up.

05 The secret alien rescue mission (spoiler)

Spoiler warning: This section covers a hidden quest line, including a puzzle that you'll need to solve.

Location : Spaceship (after the abduction) and the restricted research facility in southern Leonida

How to unlock : Complete the UFO abduction, solve the puzzle and enter the code at the research facility

Reward : According to players, a permanent boost to health, stamina and focus

The UFO abduction is only the beginning. If you continue sleeping afterwards, you'll eventually wake up aboard a spaceship in a white room. From there, you'll need to sneak past a chamber full of eggs, examine a model of the solar system that points towards a location in Leonida and solve a combination lock. At a control panel, press the buttons until all the lights line up, then place a milk bottle inside a machine. That's quite a lot of effort for an Easter egg, but the reward makes it worthwhile.

Back on Earth, you'll find a cordoned-off research facility in the southern part of the state. You can enter it using the same code: 2314. Inside, you'll encounter the same puzzle, but this time the machine produces a living alien. Take the little fellow outside and his spaceship will arrive to collect him. As a thank-you, you'll receive a permanent boost to your health, stamina and focus.

06 Cool Dog: The dog on the jet ski

It's just a dog on a jet ski - nothing to see here © Rockstar Games

Location : Open water, for example Gambit Bay in the Leonida Keys

How to unlock : Head well out to sea, jump into the water and wait to hear barking

Reward : A wallet containing $1,218 and a pair of sunglasses

The waters around Vice City make up a huge part of the GTA 6 game world, so naturally there's an Easter egg waiting to be discovered here, too. And what an Easter egg it is. Meet a genuine four-legged superhero who might just be the coolest character in the game. Wearing goggles and a life jacket, a dog speeds towards you on a jet ski and offers you a lift. The encounter is probably inspired by a real-life dog who became famous in Florida for his jet ski adventures.

But the best part comes if you stay on board. Rather than dropping you off at the nearest beach, Cool Dog takes you to a secluded island full of fellow dogs and toys. There, he'll dig up a wallet containing $1,218. You'll also find a box containing a pair of sunglasses next to an overturned boat. A second jet ski is waiting nearby to take you back.

07 Dexter Morgan's apartment

Fans of the TV series Dexter will find numerous references in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Location : Washington Island, Vice City, near Top Fun Drones on Vice Beach

Details : The apartment cannot be entered; a 'Kill Kit' is hidden in a toolbox on the roof, and a boat resembling the 'Slice of Life' is moored at the jetty

Availability : As soon as you arrive in Vice City

Vice City is Miami, and Miami is Dexter territory. So it makes perfect sense that Dexter Morgan, television's friendliest forensic pathologist (and a familiar face from the book series, too), has left his mark on the city. On Washington Island, near the Top Fun Drones shop at Vice Beach, you'll find an apartment building with a cylindrical section that bears a striking resemblance to the Bay Harbor Club from the TV series.

Unfortunately, you can't enter the building, so the air-conditioned apartment and its infamous collection of trophies remain out of reach. It's still worth heading up to the roof, though. Inside a toolbox, you'll find a syringe, a knife, duct tape and rope – essentially everything Dexter needs for his after-hours activities. At the jetty in front of the building, there's also a boat that looks remarkably similar to his beloved 'Slice of Life'. Best of all, the building is accessible as soon as you arrive in Vice City, so there's no need to wait for a particular story mission.

And this is just one of the many Easter eggs referencing the series that can be found throughout GTA 6.

08 The Belville house from GTA: San Andreas

Location : Belville, Leonard County

How to unlock : Break into the garage

Background : The house has appeared in a photograph in GTA: San Andreas since 2021

Rockstar certainly knows how to play the long game. As far back as 2021, a photograph of a suburban house with two palm trees appeared in the Lil' Probe Inn in the remastered version of GTA: San Andreas. Fans have spent years trying to work out what it meant. Now, the answer can be found in Belville, Leonard County. Break into the garage and you'll discover the hideout of a conspiracy theorist who has reached a rather unsettling conclusion: he's living inside a video game.

09 The giant mutant crab: A gaming meme brought to life

Location : Remote research station or house in Gullet Marsh

How to unlock : Restore power at the fuse box, read the journal on the computer and then exit the screen

Background : A reference to the 2006 'Giant Enemy Crab' meme

Gamers with long memories will recall a legendary console presentation from 2006 that featured the phrase 'giant enemy crabs'. The moment quickly became an internet meme, and Rockstar clearly haven't forgotten it. It's so iconic, in fact, that it even inspired a dedicated skin in League of Legends called Giant Enemy Crabgot.

At a remote research station in Gullet Marsh, restore the power using the fuse box outside and then read the research journal on the computer. As soon as you look away from the screen, a gigantic mutated crab will pounce on you. The encounter even comes with its own cutscene.

10 The mysterious horse monument: An unsolved GTA 6 mystery

What lies behind the mysterious Monument of Leonidan Supremacy? © Rockstar Games

Location : Monument in Manifest Canyon, Kelly County, and stone circles at the summit of Mount Kalaga

Status : Unsolved

Clue : Controller vibrations and Morse code-like beeping near the monument

Every major Rockstar game needs a mystery to keep its community guessing. In GTA 6, one possible candidate is the Monument of Leonidan Supremacy in Manifest Canyon. The statue features a pillar, a globe and four horses bearing strange symbols. According to the plaque, the horses represent the four pillars of Leonidan culture. Make of that what you will.

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Things get even more intriguing when you approach the monument. Your controller starts vibrating and emits a series of beeps in a pattern that sounds remarkably like Morse code. So far, nobody has managed to solve the mystery.

11 Red Dead Redemption Easter eggs: Greetings from the Wild West

Who wore it best? Lucia Caminos or Arthur Morgan © Rockstar Games

Locations : Jacob's Tavern in Millport, building north of Taco Bomb in West Kalaga, and flea market (hat)

Discoveries : Western novel about New Austin, Arthur Morgan-style hat for $5, Duke-branded weapons

It's no secret among Rockstar fans that GTA and Red Dead Redemption share the same universe. GTA 6 takes things a step further, however, with several references to the Wild West. In Jacob's Tavern in Millport and in a building north of Taco Bomb in West Kalaga, you'll find a Western novel titled The Cowboy's Prayer is to Die Young that references the fictional region of New Austin found in Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you'd rather shop than read, head to a flea market, where you can pick up a cowboy hat for just $5. It bears a striking resemblance to Arthur Morgan's iconic headwear.

12 GTA 4 Easter eggs: A reminder of Liberty City

Niko Bellic takes a stroll in GTA 4 © Rockstar Games

Location : Side table by the back door of Jason's house, Key Lento (Chapter 1 only)

Item : Memoirs of a former Liberty City gangster, referencing events in 2008

Important : Easy to miss, as the house is no longer accessible later in the game

Plenty of GTA fans believe the fourth instalment is far superior to GTA 5. And when it comes to the best spin-off in the series , everyone has their own favourite. This particular Easter egg is a nod to GTA 4, but there's an important catch: it's easily missed.

Right at the beginning of Chapter 1 in GTA 6, you'll find an autobiography on a side table by the back door of Jason's house in Key Lento. It's the memoir of a former Mafioso from Liberty City, and its author recounts events from 2008. That's significant because 2008 is the year in which GTA 4 takes place. Make sure you read it before leaving the Keys, as you won't be able to return to the house afterwards.

There are also a few collectable cards in the game that allude to previous instalments in the series.

13 GTA 5 Easter eggs: Michael De Santa leaves his mark

Walking, talking Heat reference: Michael De Santa © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Locations : Jason's garden (boat), mobile phone settings (ringtone), Body Copy magazine, conversation outside a bar during an early mission

Discoveries : Boat with Los Santos GPS, 'Wind Chimes' ringtone, Fabien LaRouche and a conversation about Mount Chiliad

Michael De Santa , one of the iconic trio from GTA 5, appears to have left his mark on GTA 6. There's a boat parked outside Jason's house, and its GPS, of all things, displays a map of Los Santos. Fans are fairly convinced that this is Michael's yacht. You'll also find the 'Wind Chimes' ringtone in your phone settings – the same ringtone Michael used in GTA 5.

An issue of Body Copy magazine provides another familiar face: Fabien LaRouche, Michael's irritating yoga instructor. He's now teaching at a retirement home. Namaste! And during an early mission with Donny and Brian, two men standing outside a bar can be heard discussing a secret bunker containing jetpacks beneath a mountain. Anyone who's played GTA 5 will immediately recognise the reference: the Mount Chiliad mystery lives on.

14 Vice City nostalgia: References to the 2002 original

Many considered Vice City to be the best GTA game before GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Locations : Opening credits, Starlet Motel (Love Fist sticker) and Ocean Beach (trophy)

Collectables : Neon opening credits, Ocean View reference, Love Fist sticker and 'In The Beginning' trophy

A return to Vice City without a healthy dose of nostalgia? Unthinkable. Even the opening credits feature pink neon lettering in the style of the 2002 original, while one of the cutaway scenes shows a man in a white jacket standing beneath an 'Ocean View' sign. As fans will know, the Ocean View Hotel was Tommy Vercetti's first home in the original game.

There are plenty more references to spot as you explore the city. At the Starlet Motel, you'll find a sticker featuring Love Fist, the legendary rock band from Vice City, as well as a purple hippopotamus-shaped bin. The 'In The Beginning' trophy also requires you to enjoy a cocktail with a view at Ocean Beach, the starting location in the original game.

15 Pop culture references: From Seinfeld to Fast & Furious

Paul Walker’s Mitsubishi Eclipse from the first The Fast and the Furious © Rockstar Games

Locations : Hamlet impound yard (number plate), villa on Vespucci Island (film car), various shops and televisions

Discoveries : 'ASS MAN' number plate, Fast & Furious Eclipse, 'Petty Forever' sticker, 'Tenebrae Lux', 'RX-Men' comic and more

There's no doubt about it: GTA 6 is one of the biggest media releases of all time. And, as you'd expect from the series, the latest instalment is packed with pop-culture references, from Seinfeld to Fast & Furious. The red Phoenix that Jason retrieves from the police impound yard in Hamlet has a rather unusual number plate: 'ASS MAN', with a flamingo in between. Seinfeld fans will immediately recognise the reference to the episode in which Kramer is given exactly the same number plate.

In the garage of a villa on Vespucci Island, you'll find a green, modified car modelled on Paul Walker's Mitsubishi Eclipse from the first The Fast and the Furious film. And yes, you're free to take it for a spin. Elsewhere, a 'Petty Forever' sticker on a shop door pays tribute to Tom Petty, while 'Tenebrae Lux' – a parody of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – crops up during Chapter 1. There's also the comic 'RX-Men', which pits a team of medical superheroes against the villain Dr Placebo.

16 What are Easter eggs? FAQs

What exactly are Easter eggs? What is an Easter egg? An Easter egg is a deliberately hidden detail in a game that’s easy to overlook during normal gameplay. What do typical Easter eggs involve? Developers usually hide references to other games, films or TV series, or an inside joke. Do you have to find Easter eggs? No. You don’t need to find Easter eggs to progress through the game. Which game was the first to feature Easter eggs? The term dates back to the game 'Adventure', released in 1980. The developer hid a secret room bearing his name. Which games feature Easter eggs? Nowadays, it’s common practice for a game to be packed with Easter eggs. You can find them in almost every game.

17 Everything you need to know about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind @nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.