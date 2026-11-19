Rockstar Games has already rolled out two updates for Grand Theft Auto VI , bringing improvements to the open-world game. Here, you'll find everything you need to know about the latest GTA 6 updates and patch notes, including version numbers, download sizes and release details.

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Article last updated: 18 November 2026

01 GTA 6 patches at a glance

GTA 6 launched on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games began rolling out updates to players who pre-downloaded the game on November 13, with two patches released ahead of launch.

Update Version Release date PS5 download size Xbox download size Patch 1 01.002.000 November 13, 2026 1.07 GB 2.18 GB Patch 2 01.002.001 November 16, 2026 602 MB 1.6 GB

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Version: 01.002.001

Release date: November 16, 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S

PS5 download: approx. 602 MB

Download for Xbox Series X|S: approx. 1.6 GB

Rollout: Phased

Patch notes: Not published

There seems to be a much bigger police presence in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

The latest GTA 6 update, version 01.002.001, is significantly smaller than the previous patch. On PS5, the download is around 602 MB, while data miners suggest the Xbox Series X|S version is approximately 1.6 GB – around 1 GB larger than its PlayStation counterpart. These figures are based on user reports and have not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

The update is being rolled out to players in phases, although it's unclear exactly what has changed compared to version 01.002.000. Rockstar has yet to publish official patch notes, so it's also unknown whether this will be the final launch-day patch.

What improvements does the GTA 6 update 01.002.001 offer?

It's unclear, as Rockstar Games has not published any patch notes. It presumably contains the usual bug fixes, performance improvements and preparations for the game’s launch.

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Version: 01.002.000

Release date: November 13, 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S

PS5 download size: approx . 1.07 GB

Download for Xbox Series X|S: approx . 2.18 GB

Rollout: Staggered across two waves

Patch notes: Not published

The GTA 6 download is massive © Rockstar Games

On November 13, the first GTA 6 update appeared in the PlayStation queue. Version 01.002.000 is around 1.07 GB in size on the PS5 and is marked as a mandatory update. You'll need to install it before playing. On Xbox, the download is even larger. A whopping 2.18 GB needs to be downloaded.

Interestingly, the rollout was staggered. According to a data miner, the first half of players received the patch first, with the second half following around eleven hours later. So if you didn’t see it straight away, that was perfectly normal.

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What improvements does the GTA 6 Patch 01.002.000 bring?

Here, too, the developers are keeping quiet about the contents of the update. What is surprising, however, is the fact that the patch on Xbox Series X|S is over two times as large as on the PlayStation 5.

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To make sure you're always playing the latest version of GTA 6, follow these four simple steps to keep your game updated and ready to go.

Pre-load the game . According to reports, pre-loading has been possible since November 12. Anyone who has installed the game will automatically be offered the patches. Enable automatic updates. Your console will then download both patches automatically as soon as they’re available to you. Check your download queue. If you haven’t seen the patch yet, check your console’s download queue. The phased rollout may take a few hours. Make sure you have enough storage space. The game itself requires around 212 gigabytes of hard-drive space. The patches will take up additional space. Clear some space in good time.

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05 Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He's previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.