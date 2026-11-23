Gaming
GTA 6 offers 18 Collectible Card sets, filled with a whopping 480 cards in total, and some of them are worth a surprising stack of cash at the pawn shop. Forget packs, foil wrappers and that one cousin who never gave back your rookie card. In GTA 6, trading cards are tucked away all over Leonida, from garages and toolboxes to random kitchen tables.
Here's everything you need to know about the sets, the numbers and how the whole collecting thing works, without spoiling a single hiding spot.
01
GTA 6 Collectible Cards at a glance
Collectible Cards are one of the biggest side activities in GTA 6. Every card is a fictional piece of the game world: made-up baseball, basketball, football and soccer teams, dancers, comic heroes and a few novelty sets with names that are very much rated M. You don't buy them, you find them, and once they're in your collection they stay there, even if you flip them for cash.
- Card sets: 18
- Cards in total: 480
- Smallest set: Backyard Wrestling (12 cards)
- Largest sets: five sets with 36 cards each
- Card types: baseball, basketball, football, soccer, novelty, dancers, comics
- Where to sell: pawn shops
- Sale value: around $20 to well over $1,000 per card
- Needed for 100%: at least 15 of 18 sets plus 3 cards in each of the 5 counties
All 18 card sets in GTA 6
The sets fall into two camps. Ten of them are sports teams from Vice City, Liberty City and Los Santos – yes, Rockstar couldn't resist a nod to its other famous cities. The rest is a wild mix of wrestling, dancers, comics and pure Rockstar humour.
City Teams (10 sets):
Set
Type
Cards
Vice City Flamingos
Baseball
24
Vice City Narcos
Basketball
24
Vice City Manatees
Football
24
Vice City Club De Fútbol
Soccer
30
Liberty City Swingers
Baseball
24
Liberty City Penetrators
Basketball
24
Liberty City Wrath
Football
24
Los Santos Corkers
Baseball
24
Los Santos Panic
Basketball
24
Los Santos Pounders
Football
24
Special Sets (8 sets):
Set
Type
Cards
Backyard Wrestling
Novelty
12
America's Next Top Hooker
Novelty
24
Delights Dancers
Dancers
18
Jack of Hearts Dancers
Dancers
36
Nine1Nine Dancers
Dancers
36
The Legends of Ratface
Comic
36
Right Wing: America's Hero
Comic
36
Ed Comics Universe
Comic
36
Quick math for the completionists: Vice City alone accounts for 102 cards, Liberty City and Los Santos bring 72 each. The five 36-card monsters account for 180 cards, making them the real time sinks for completionists.
02
How collecting cards works
There are no booster packs to rip open. As with many of the activities covered in our GTA 6 beginner's guide, exploring Leonida is key. Cards are hidden in fixed spots across the map, both indoors and outdoors. Keep an eye on wall cabinets, tables, counters, garages and unattended toolboxes. A visible marker shows up when you're close, so you just walk over and grab it.
Then there are the yellow boxes mounted on walls around Leonida. They hand out random cards that also count towards your progress. Shiny cards seem to work in a similar way and can spawn in more than one location.
Important for set completion: some cards come in different colour variants, for example Bronze, Silver and Gold or Red, Blue and Purple. Each variant counts as its own card. Duplicates exist as well, but they don't add to your progress a second time. They do, however, sell just fine.
A few finds need a specific tool or story progress before you can reach them. And here's the one warning worth remembering: two cards may become unreachable after Chapter 2, so don't put off exploring early on. If you're keeping track of your story progress, our complete GTA 6 mission list breaks down all five chapters
You can track everything by pulling out your phone under Progress -> Collections -> Collectible Cards. Unsold cards also end up in a box in your safehouse, where you can admire your haul like a proper collector.
03
Selling cards: what they're worth
Here's where GTA 6 beats real life: you can sell a card at a pawn shop and still keep it in your collection log. Your set progress doesn't drop, so there's no reason to hoard cards in a drawer. That makes cards one of the better ways to earn money early on, and the game even nudges you there: one of the first Exploration tasks on the map is to pawn a collectible card.
Prices depend on rarity and colour variant. Common cards can go for as little as $20, while rare variants like Gold fetch well over $1,000. Some sets are simply worth more than others. Sold cards disappear from the box in your safehouse, but they stay logged in the progress menu and keep counting towards 100%.
04
Trophies, achievements and 100% completion
Card hunting pays off with two trophies or achievements. 'Don't Touch My Deck' unlocks once you complete three sets. Fastest route: start with the two smallest ones, Backyard Wrestling (12 cards) and Delights Dancers (18 cards).
'A Long Road' is the big one and requires 100% completion. For the cards, that means 15 of the 18 sets, not all of them. If you skip three of the 36-card sets, you get away with a minimum of 372 cards. On top of that, the 100% checklist includes a separate card challenge: find three collectible cards in each of Leonida's five counties. Still a long road, but at least the trophy name is honest.
05
FAQs: GTA 6 Collectible Cards
06
Everything you need to know about GTA 6
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