Fitness

HYROX goes big with one-lap format: What you need to know

HYROX London is expected to be the sport's largest event to date and it comes with a notable change: a new one-lap format. What does this mean for athletes and the future of the sport?
By Agnes Aneboda
4 min readPublished on

HYROX, the global fitness racing phenomenon, is introducing a significant change at this year's HYROX London event with the debut of an indoor one-lap format. Instead of running multiple laps during the 1km sections around the stations area, participants will now complete the course in a single lap. This change eliminates the need to count laps, reduces the number of curves, which can disrupt an athlete's rhythm on the run, and may make overtaking easier.
While London isn't the first city to adopt this format, the event carries new significance, because HYROX London is set to become the largest event in the sport's history. According to HYROX, the one-lap format could become a standard feature in more races on the calendar. Red Bull spoke to HYROX race director Mat Lock, who oversees race conditions to ensure fairness and effectiveness as the sport pushes toward global tier-one status, about this much-anticipated development.
Mat Lock smiling wearing a HYROX shirt: He is the new Technical Director for Elite Racing.

Meet Mat Lock, the new HYROX Technical Director for Elite Racing

© HYROX

The HYROX world is talking about the new one-lap format. How does this change the game?

Mat Lock: As a young and evolving sport, HYROX is constantly iterating to enhance both the racer and spectator experience. The one-lap format is not entirely new, it's already used in Berlin and Auckland, though both are outdoor runs. What makes London particularly exciting is that it marks our first indoor single-lap course. Does it change the game? It certainly adds a new dimension.

There's a general perception that a one-lap course is inherently faster, but the reality is more nuanced. Factors like the number of turns, athlete density and environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity all play a role in how a course performs. For example, take Glasgow in early 2025: it featured a four-lap course shaped by the venue's constraints. Despite that, Lauren Weeks set a new world record and James Kelly was just one second off the men's record. So, a one-lap format alone isn't the magic ingredient, but it's definitely part of the evolving story

The one-lap format isn't entirely new, it's already used in Berlin and Auckland
Mat Lock, HYROX Technical Race Director Elite Racing
Lauren Weeks competing at the HYROX Major Amsterdam in 2024

Lauren Weeks dominated from the start

© Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Why did HYROX introduce this new format and where has it already been tested?

Whether or not a one-lap format is used depends on several factors, most notably the characteristics of the venue, the scale of the event and the size of the start waves. We've already implemented the one-lap run in Berlin and Auckland, both of which were outdoor events. In those cases, the layout was driven by necessity: the venues couldn't accommodate an indoor course, but offered the space to create a single-lap route. Another key factor is density management. With a multi-lap run, more athletes occupy the course at once. A one-lap course allows us to accommodate larger start waves while maintaining flow and delivering a better experience for the athlete - which is always our priority.

Men's Pro competitors take off at Hyrox's Sydney event on July 27, 2024.

It can get really hot inside HYROX venues

© Marty Rowney/Red Bull Content Pool

How many races are expected to use the one-lap format going forward?

HYROX is growing at a phenomenal pace, with many races now quickly reaching capacity. As demand continues to increase, our venues must scale accordingly. While not all venues can accommodate a single-lap run, it's absolutely something we'll consider when selecting locations, especially for our larger events. We expect to see more one-lap formats introduced where the venue and race design allow for it. It's not a one-size-fits-all solution, but it’s an exciting part of how the sport continues to evolve.

Ultimately, the single-lap course, while not a guaranteed path to faster times, marks another pivotal moment in HYROX history by opening new avenues in race design, density management, and event scaling. With recent events like Glasgow demonstrating that records can still be broken on multi-lap tracks, the one-lap format isn't a singular solution for speed, but rather a bold, strategic move that is actively shaping the future of hybrid fitness racing.

