HYROX world records and rankings: the fastest times and global standings

The good thing about HYROX is that any athlete of any level can take part. The difficult thing, though, is that the likes of Lauren Weeks and Hunter McIntyre are far from retiring and still smashing records.

But don’t lose hope. With the HYROX World Championships 2025 due to take place in Chicago, United States, from June 12-15 at the historic Navy Pier, it's incredible to see just how often records are being broken and just how rapidly the sport is progressing.

With that in mind, why not treat this database of HYROX legends as inspiration for your own training? You never know, with some real dedication you might just find your own name on here one day.

01 Men and Women’s Elite 15

The HYROX Elite 15 race is the absolute pinnacle of the HYROX world, with the 15 best male and female athletes going head to head to prove their dominance and mastery of the sport.

Lauren Weeks reclaimed her throne in Glasgow © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

Lauren Weeks, a three-time world champion, holds the fastest-ever women’s time in the Women's Elite 15 race at 57m 28s, achieved at the HYROX Elite 15 2025 season opener in Amsterdam. Megan Jacoby, former reigning champ, didn’t make it easy for her, with Weeks just edging her out on the burpees station by 32 seconds. Amazingly, Weeks, achieved her new world record by crushing her own previous best of 58m 03s.

At the same event, Alexander Rončević , reigning Men’s HYROX World Champion, nailed the course with a time of 53m 31s – the second-fastest time in HYROX history. He was pushed to victory by Australian James Kelly, who was hot on his heels and finished just 22 seconds behind him.

Alexander Rončević has the second fastest men's time in HYROX history © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Men Pro

Hunter McIntyre is arguably the greatest HYROX athlete who ever lived, with three World Championship belts to his name. Unsurprisingly, he holds the fastest time for the Men's Pro division at 53m 22s seconds, set in Stockholm in 2023.

The rest of the age categories look like this:

16-24 – Tim Wenisch – 00h 56m 07s (Cologne 2023)

35-39 – Rich Ryan – 00h 54m 28s (Chicago 2024)

40-44 – Lukas Storath – 00h 56m 18s (Anaheim, May 2024)

45-49 – David Martin Peral – 01h 01m 20s (Malaga 2023)

50-54 – Guy Portlock – 01h 02m 35s (Berlin, May 2025)

55-59 – Joze Kojc – 01h 02m 55s (Berlin, May 2025)

60-64 – Marc Ziesmer – 01h 18m 34s (Hamburg 2023)

65-69 – John House – 1h 43m 42s (Las Vegas 2022)

Hunter McIntyre is the king of HYROX to date © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Women Pro

On the women’s side of things, all-round bad-ass Lauren Weeks comfortably holds the record at 56m 22s, won in Glasgow on March 12, 2025. And while that was undoubtedly an historic day, Weeks is still hungry. Could Chicago see her break her own record once again?

Here’s how the other age groups look:

16-24 – Joanna Wietrzyk – 00h 56m 49s (Glasgow, March 2025)

25-29 – Vivian Tafuto – 00h 59m 38s (Glasgow, March 2025)

30-34 – Lauren Weeks – 00h 58m 03s (Vienna, Feb 2024)

35-39 – Lauren Weeks – 00h 56m 23s (Glasgow, March 2025)

40-44 – Jezabel Kremer – 01h 02m 58s (Glasgow, March 2025)

45-49 – Mareesa Robertson – 01h 07m 33s (Melbourne 2023)

50-54 – Amy Bevilacqua – 01h 01m 09s (Toronto, October 2024)

55-59 – Anna Buxo – 01h 15m 39s (2024 World Championships, June 2024)

60-64 – Heidi Williams – 01h 30m 32s (Dallas 2020)

04 Men Pro Doubles

Rich Ryan and Pelayo Menendez Fernandez teamed to bag the World record in the Men’s Pro Doubles division with a time of 48m 31 in Miami in April of 2025. For men and women, the Doubles category has seen a flurry of recent records being set and broken, showing just how refined this category is becoming as athletes fine-tune their approach, fitness, and teamwork.

The other record holders, by age-group, are:

16-29 – Charlie Botterill, Ollie Russell – 00h 50m 02s (London, May 2025).

40-49 – Joffrey Voisin, Guillaume Levoy – 00h 50m 57s (London, May 2025).

50-59 – Simon Passmore, Danny Sevilla – 00h 58m 02s (Frankfurt, December 2024)

Joanna Wietrzyk holds the Women Pro Doubles record with Tia-Clair Toomey © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Women Pro Doubles

Tia-Clair Toomey and Joanna Wietrzyk bagged a world record of their own with a time of 54m 24s, set in Houston in March of 2025. Amazingly, the women competed in the youngest category, the 16-29, showing immense promise of future world records to come.

The other record-holding women’s teams are:

30-39 – Megan Jacoby, Linda Meier – 00h 55m 02s (Cologne, April 2024)

40-49 Jezabel Kremer, Muntsa Ciurò – 00h 58m 33s (Paris, April 2025)

50-59 – Kristjana Hildur Gunnarsdóttir, Camilla Åbergh – 01h 04m 26s (Copenhagen, March 2025)

06 Men’s Single Open Age Groups

Comfortably beating his Elite 15 record, Alexander Rončević outdid himself in Cologne in April 2024 to finish the HYROX Men’s Open with a time of 50m 38s. Not bad for an athlete who teaches primary school when he isn’t competing.

Rončević hones his sled-push technique © Mirja Geh/Red Bull Content Pool

As for the best of the rest:

25-29 – Dylan Scott – 00h 53m 42s (Washington DC March 2025)

40-44 – Tiago Lousa – 00h 53m 55s (Vienna February 2025)

07 Women’s Single Open Age Groups

From Cape Town, September 21 2024, the rules changed for the Women’s Single Open, requiring all female participants to now complete 100 Wall Balls, not 75 as it had previously been. With that in mind, we’re at the forefront of the new and improved women’s races, and it’s a very exciting time to see what records will emerge. As it stands, the world record was set by Lauren Weeks in Washington DC, in March 2025, with a time of 55m 38s. Take that, wall balls.

The other champions, by age group are:

16-24 – Lucy Procter – 00h 57m 35s (Glasgow, March 2025).

25-29 – Sophia Parvizi Wayne – 00h 57m 36s (Vienna, February 2025)

Lucy Procter is the 16–24 age group record holder © Markus Rohrbacher/Red Bull Content Pool

08 Men’s Open Doubles Age Groups

In another victory for the youth, 16-29 age-group competitors Jake Williamson and Fabi Eisenlauer smashed the world record, finishing the Men’s Open Doubles, Berlin 2025, with a time of 47m 57s.

In a competitive field, the other victors look like this:

30-39 – Rich Ryan, Pelayo Menendez Fernandez – 00h 48m 36s (Dallas 2023)

40-49 – Alexander Rončević, Joze Kojc – 00h 51m 04s (Vienna February 2025)

50-59 – Gasper Valant, Joze Kojc – 00h 54m 40s (Warsaw, April 2025)

60-69 – Stefan Eichorn, Peter Kelly – 1h 03m 45s (Copenhagen, March 2024)

70+ – Stuart Chorley, Marino Malinka – 1h 35m 16s (London, April 2024)

09 Women’s Open Doubles Age Groups

Again, we’re in 100 Wall Balls territory here, with Meg Martin and Mollie Emond of the 30-39 age group leading the pack with a time of 54m 20s, achieved in Brisbane March 2025.

The other Women’s Doubles world records by age group are as follows:

16-29 – Alex Hill, Lauren-Leigh Richardson – 00h 55m 12s (Berlin, May 2025)

40-49 – Sam Bilbie, Georgina Wood – 00h 58m 02s (Manchester, January 2025)

50-59 – Lucy Egan, Katherine O’Hara – 01h 07m 34s (Malaga, March 2025)

60+ – Julie Pangburn, Melissa Van Doren – 01h 10m 20s (Miami, April 2025)

10 Mixed Doubles

Earlier this year Europe saw a flurry of records being set in the Mixed Doubles races, with three out of five records being renewed. Naturally Alexander Rončević was involved, teaming up with Alice Schurer to bag a 50m 58s finish in Cologne in April 2024.

Megan Jacoby has held numerous records over the years © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The other record breakers are:

30-39 – Megan Jacoby, Lukas Storath – 00h 51m 08s (Cologne, April 2025)

40-49 – Joffrey Voisin, Jezabel Kremer – 00h 53m 43s (Vienna, February 2025)

50-59 – Thilo Schmalkoke, Aleksandra Vargin – 00h 59m 54s (Vienna, February 2025)

60+ – Wendy Williams, Peter Kelly – 01h 11m 59s – (Glasgow 2024)

11 HYROX legends

The first woman

Megan Jacoby, HYROX Elite World Champion 2024, has the history-making honour of being the first woman to ever complete a HYROX race in under one hour. The deed went down at the World Championships in Nice, France, in 2024 – just two years after Jacoby’s HYROX journey began. She finished in a heart-pounding 58 minutes.

The rivalry between Megan Jacoby and Lauren Weeks is legendary © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Historic rivalry number one

As you may have noticed from the lists of names so far, two women stand out: Megan Jacoby and Lauren Weeks. Their friendly rivalry has been going strong for a while with Jacoby, the reigning world champion, looking to defend her titles from the nearly-but-not-quite-dominant Weeks.

Historic rivalry number two

Hunter McIntyre might be on top, but how far would he have got without James Kelly pushing him? Kelly is an Australian athlete, known for his aggressive racing style. He brings this energy to his pursuit of McIntyre’s titles, with both men being bona fide world championship contenders this year.

Fastest wall ball

Focusing on a single station, Travis Owles is the undoubted master of the men’s wall ball, with a record time of just 2m 54s recorded during the HYROX Olympia Relay. With the average wall ball times for men ranging from 3m 40s to 4m 00s, it’s safe to say this was a grand slam for Owles.

The most pregnant competitor

She might be hot on Jacoby ’s heels, but Lauren Weeks, three time HYROX World Champion, is notable for yet another achievement. At the 2022 HYROX World Championships, she competed while eight months pregnant, finishing in ninth place out of 14.

12 Highlights from the current season

Jake Dearden is aiming to put his name in the record books during 2025 © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

So far the HYROX Season 2025 has been an all-out, high-octane adventure, with several world records being obliterated.

The Women's Relay record was smashed by Lauren Weeks, Kate Davey, Lauren Griffith, and Zara Piergianni in Las Vegas with a time of 53m 14s.

Meanwhile, the Men's Relay world record was set by Jørgen Dahl Dahl Olsen, Simen Røssland, Kevin Woods and Kieron White in London with a time of 46m 53s.

Meanwhile, Lucy Procter went all out to reclaim the world record in the Open Women's in Glasgow with a time of 57m 35s.

We have a feeling there’s plenty more to come…

Find more of our HYROX coverage here .