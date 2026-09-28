Second-placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Madring on September 13, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.
© Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
F1

Max Verstappen’s podium run: How his recent results compare

Max Verstappen’s podium run since June comes down to one exception. Here’s how his recent results compare with the 2026 Formula One championship standings.
By Tom Hopkins
3 min readUpdated on

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Max Verstappen

Already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, Dutch ace Max Verstappen is now a four-time Formula One world champion.

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Summary

  1. 1
    What Verstappen says about his second-place finish in Azerbaijan
  2. 2
    The numbers behind Verstappen’s season
  3. 3
    The championship picture
Max Verstappen finished second at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, securing his seventh podium finish of the 2026 season. The result is also his sixth podium in the last eight races, with only the Championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, having recorded more podium finishes during that period.
The start of the Dutchman’s podium finishing sequence began at Oracle Red Bull Racing’s home race in Austria. He’d finished second or third six times, with the other two ending in DNFs.
01

What Verstappen says about his second-place finish in Azerbaijan

Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium alongside team-mate Isack Hadjar following the 2026 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit.

Both Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers made the podium in Baku

© Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

“Yeah, we had a good race... I got close, but it was not enough,” Verstappen said in Baku’s post-race press conference after The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had seen the Dutchman again demonstrate how close he has been running to the front. This time he finished just 0.196s behind George Russell in Baku after closing on the Mercedes driver in the final stages, resulting in one of the closest winning margins in F1 this century.
He followed up by saying, “the car was feeling very good all weekend,” as he looked forward to the race in Malaysia on October 4.

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He was also happy that it was the first time this season that both Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers finished on the podium, saying, “Yeah, this is what the team wants. So, maximising the result, and I think we did that today. So that’s very good. It’s working really well with Isack in the team and we just need to keep that going.”

Position

Driver

Team

Points

1

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

302

2

George Russell

Mercedes

236

3

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

199

4

Lando Norris

McLaren

186

5

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

179

6

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

163

7

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

120

8

Isack Hadjar

Red Bull

86

9

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

59

10

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

41

02

The numbers behind Verstappen’s season

Max Verstappen, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli seen during the FIA Formula One World Championship at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on June 28, 2026.

Verstappen's stats compare favourably with the Mercedes drivers

© Jörg Mitter/Red Bull Ring

Verstappen sits sixth in the Drivers’ Standings, 139points behind Kimi Antonelli at the top of the table. He has the most podium finishes of any non-Mercedes driver this season and is tied with George Russell on a total of seven.
Not including DNFs, Verstappen’s average finishing position is currently 3.6, compared with 3.54 for Mercedes’ Russell and 2.71 for Antonelli. Since the Austrian Grand Prix, excluding DNFs, Verstappen’s average finishing position is 2.33, compared with 3.0 for Russell and 3.88 for Antonelli.
03

The championship picture

With six podiums in his last eight races, Verstappen has continued to score across the recent run of races, while the team continues to work on developing its package.
Third-placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy, September 6, 2026 in Monza, Italy.

Max Verstappen came in third at the Austrian Grand Prix

© Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Quotation
It’s working really well with Isack in the team and we just need to keep that going
Max Verstappen
“We profit sometimes a little bit from some misfortune of others. We are also trying to really maximise and sometimes, maybe slightly overperform. And that’s good. That’s the only thing that we can do at the moment,” Verstappen said after the Spanish GP in mid September.
“I’m definitely not having a comeback,” Verstappen told reporters in Madrid.
The Bahrain Grand Prix is next on the 2026 F1 calendar, taking place in Sepang, Malaysia, followed by eight more races before the season concludes.

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Part of this story

Max Verstappen

Already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, Dutch ace Max Verstappen is now a four-time Formula One world champion.

NetherlandsNetherlands
View Profile
F1
Red Bull Motorsports
Formula Racing

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