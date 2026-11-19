With the 2026 Formula One world championship already decided, attention now turns to the battle for this year's runner-up spot. Max Verstappen currently holds the advantage, but with five drivers still in contention and just 33 points separating them, there's plenty left to fight for as the season heads into its final stretch.

01 Verstappen’s competition for second place

Runner-up rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton lift up the new champion © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Kimi Antonelli has been crowned world champion for the 2026 season, finishing comfortably ahead of the chasing pack. The Mercedes driver is 111 points clear of Verstappen in second, but the battle behind him is much closer.

Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate, George Russell, is 17 points behind Verstappen in third, while Ferrari’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is just one point further back.

Hamilton’s Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc is 30 points behind Verstappen in fifth, while McLaren’s Lando Norris is 33 points back in sixth.

These are the full top-six standings heading into the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend:

Kimi Antonelli – 390 points Max Verstappen - 279 points George Russell - 262 points Lewis Hamilton - 261 points Charles Leclerc - 249 points Lando Norris - 246 points

02 George Russell - Verstappen’s closest challenger

George Russell started the season strong but faded in the title fight © Jöerg Mitter/Red Bull Ring

George Russell is Max Verstappen’s closest challenger for second place in the standings. He’s currently in third place, 17 points behind the Dutchman, having won three races this season.

Russell won the first race of the season in Australia, before finishing second in China a couple of weeks later. In the first half of the season, he was right up there competing with his teammate, Kimi Antonelli, for his first World Championship title.

His challenge faded, however, and the Italian increased his lead in the standings after Russell suffered DNFs due to battery failure in Canada and engine failure in Malaysia. He was 59 points behind Antonelli after the Hungary GP, going into the mid-season break, but now sits 128 points behind the new World Champion.

The British driver is fast in qualifying, earning pole in five races this season, but he’s been let down by unreliability and struggles when his Mercedes car isn’t performing well on a particular track. He’s strong in the midfield, too, thanks to his experience at Williams.

However, he's won just one race since the mid-season break, and hasn’t finished on the podium in the last five races, with Max Verstappen outscoring him by 90 points during that period. The results at the start of the season prove he can make the most of his fast Mercedes car and win races. He’s also finished in the top two at the last two Las Vegas GPs, and has qualified in the top four in the last three Qatar GPs, so he’ll be close competition for Verstappen.

03 Lewis Hamilton - An experienced world champion

Lewis Hamilton sits just 18 points behind Verstappen in fourth place © Lucas Pripfl/Red Bull Ring

Lewis Hamilton’s experience winning in the final few races of the season makes him strong competition for second place. Before the Brazilian GP, he’d not finished a race lower than sixth, but he’s struggled to turn good performances into wins. While he's finished on the podium seven times this year, he has only won once.

Both Ferrari cars are fast in the corners due to their aerodynamic setup, but slower than the competition for second on the straights. That means they may well struggle in Las Vegas, where long straights separate the few corners. But Hamilton’s strengths are general race pace, tyre management, and staying calm.

That pace could see him step up from the mid-points-scoring places to the top of the podium in the final three races. If he does, he’ll have a great chance of finishing second in the standings. He’s finished 12th in the last two Qatar GPs, but has won in Abu Dhabi five times as a Mercedes driver, so he has experience winning points at the end of the season.

04 Charles Leclerc - A consistent points scorer

Charles Leclerc (left) remains in the fight for second place © Jöerg Mitter/Red Bull Ring

Charles Leclerc is in fifth place currently. He’s fast in qualifying, but has been hampered by brake failure in Monaco, hydraulic failure in Barcelona, and an early crash at the Italian GP.

He’s finished fourth or fifth eight times over the season, showing a real level of consistency when finishing races, but struggles to finish higher. He’s only won one race, hasn’t qualified on pole, and has fewer podium finishes than the rest of the competition for runner-up this season.

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Leclerc is an aggressive racer who can be hard on his tyres, which may see him struggle on Las Vegas’ high-speed track, but that may help when it comes to the final two races of the season in the Middle East. He has finished in the podium places in three of the last four Abu Dhabi GPs, but has only finished in the top three once in Qatar.

05 Lando Norris - The other in-form driver

Lando Norris has recent form on his side © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Ring

Lando Norris may be in sixth place after the Brazil GP, but he’s one of the strongest competitors for second place because of his recent form and history in the final three races of the season.

He’s the reigning World Champion and arrives in Las Vegas fresh off the back of a victory in São Paulo. He’s won three races this season, matching Verstappen’s total, and has finished in the podium places six times.

However, reliability and consistency have hurt his season. Norris has four DNFs this year – including three in the first six races – which were caused by electrical, gearbox and battery problems. In addition, a few overall bad weekends where he’s finished out of the points-scoring places have counteracted the winning weekends.

If he can maintain his recent form in the closing weeks of the season, he’ll be strong competition for second place. He’s a good all-round racer, with high technical precision, and he’s finished in the top three in the last two Abu Dhabi races.

06 Verstappen’s record in the final three races

Verstappen has won two out of the three Vegas Grands Prix © Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

While some of Verstappen’s competition for the runner-up spot have performed well in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi in the past, their records aren’t as good as the Dutchman’s.

Verstappen has two wins in the three Vegas Grands Prix that have taken place, has won the last three races in Qatar, and won five of his six starts in Abu Dhabi. If he can reproduce that winning form in the 2026 season, the other drivers will struggle to catch him in their hunt for runner-up.

The next showdown in the battle for second place is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, on November 22. While Verstappen can't definitively secure the runner-up spot, he can reduce the remaining competition. If he earns more than 17 points more than Lando Norris, the McLaren driver can no longer catch him.

About the author Who is Tom Hopkins? Tom is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience in both gaming and sports. He has been Editor-in-Chief at multiple sites, leading teams at Gfinity and Twinfinite. He’s an expert in all things Formula One, football, EA Sports FC and more.