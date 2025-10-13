© Getty Images
Cycling
Road cycling for beginners: Your complete starter guide
New to road cycling? Discover the essentials - from choosing the right bike and gear, to training tips, nutrition and tour planning - to help you get started with confidence and enjoyment.
01
What makes road cycling special
Escape the city and enjoy the open road: with a road bike, you can set off from your front door, build endurance, and clear your head. Road bikes are designed to cover long distances quickly and efficiently, balancing low weight with high rigidity. But not all road bikes are the same - different models are tailored to different riding styles and terrains.
02
Types of road bike
- Endurance or marathon bike
- All-round road bike
- Aero bike
- Time trial bike
- Gravel bike
- Cyclocross bike
- Track bike
Which one suits you best depends on where and how you plan to ride.
If your current bike no longer feels right, there’s no need to replace it completely - you can upgrade individual components to suit new goals or riding conditions.
03
Must-have road bike accessories
Beyond the bike itself, every rider needs a few essentials. Fit two bottle cages so you’re always hydrated, and carry a puncture repair kit that includes:
- Mini pump (often mountable alongside a bottle cage)
- Multitool
- Spare inner tube
- Tyre levers
- Repair patches
- An “emergency tenner” (or other small note for emergencies)
Pack everything into a saddle bag under your seat so it’s always ready to go.
04
Road cycling clothing
A helmet is absolutely essential - it’s your best protection on busy roads. Sunglasses shield your eyes from wind, debris, and insects, while cycling gloves improve grip and protect your hands in case of a fall.
Bib shorts add comfort, with straps that prevent pressure on your stomach and a padded seat insert to absorb bumps. A fitted jersey reduces drag, keeps you cool, and has three handy back pockets for snacks or an extra layer.
05
Clipless or flat pedals?
Road bikes are lighter, faster, and more responsive than regular bikes - so take time to get used to them. Clipless pedals connect your shoes directly to the bike, improving power transfer but feeling odd at first. Beginners may prefer flat pedals and trainers until they’re confident handling the bike. Once you’re comfortable, switching to clipless will feel much easier.
06
Before you ride
Adjust your bike to fit your body properly. As a rough guide, your leg should be almost straight when your heel is on the pedal at its lowest point. For optimal comfort and performance, get a professional bike fit.
On your first rides, focus on the road and your bike - not your bike computer. Stay alert in traffic, and save detailed adjustments and data analysis for quieter roads later.
07
Road bike training tips
Good news: beginners see quick progress. Road cycling is easy on the joints, so you can train frequently without overloading your body. Rest days are vital - they allow your muscles to adapt and grow stronger.
As you improve, unstructured training will only get you so far. Structured sessions - like hill climbs or speed drills - plus strength and technique work will take you further.
Pros such as the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team riders start training in November to build endurance through the winter. Focus on steady aerobic rides to lay your fitness foundation. A winter training camp can also help you stay motivated and build form efficiently.
08
The right road cycling nutrition
Fuel your rides with fresh, unprocessed foods. Limit refined sugar and excess fats, and prioritise complex carbohydrates for lasting energy.
Nutrition matters before, during, and after rides. On the bike, simple snacks like bananas provide quick fuel; energy bars or gels are convenient alternatives.
During races, nutrition timing becomes even more important - what and when you eat can make all the difference.
09
Road bike tours: planned or spontaneous?
Road cycling is best on quiet, scenic routes where you can ride at your own pace. Plan your route in advance by noting key waypoints or downloading a route to your GPS via Strava or Zwift - so you can enjoy uninterrupted riding.
Or, if you prefer adventure, just head out and explore. Sometimes the best rides are the ones you don’t plan at all.