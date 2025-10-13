Road cycling for beginners: Your complete starter guide

01 What makes road cycling special

Stunning views come with the territory © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

Escape the city and enjoy the open road: with a road bike, you can set off from your front door, build endurance, and clear your head. Road bikes are designed to cover long distances quickly and efficiently, balancing low weight with high rigidity. But not all road bikes are the same - different models are tailored to different riding styles and terrains.

02 Types of road bike

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe riders use the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 © James Startt/Red Bull Content Pool

Endurance or marathon bike

All-round road bike

Aero bike

Time trial bike

Gravel bike

Cyclocross bike

Track bike

Which one suits you best depends on where and how you plan to ride.

If your current bike no longer feels right, there’s no need to replace it completely - you can upgrade individual components to suit new goals or riding conditions.

03 Must-have road bike accessories

Until you have a support vehicle, you need to carry your own essential kit © Fellusch/Red Bull Content Pool

Beyond the bike itself, every rider needs a few essentials. Fit two bottle cages so you’re always hydrated, and carry a puncture repair kit that includes:

Mini pump (often mountable alongside a bottle cage)

Multitool

Spare inner tube

Tyre levers

Repair patches

An “emergency tenner” (or other small note for emergencies)

Pack everything into a saddle bag under your seat so it’s always ready to go.

04 Road cycling clothing

Some tried and trusted cycling clothing © George Marshall/Red Bull Content Pool

A helmet is absolutely essential - it’s your best protection on busy roads. Sunglasses shield your eyes from wind, debris, and insects, while cycling gloves improve grip and protect your hands in case of a fall.

Bib shorts add comfort, with straps that prevent pressure on your stomach and a padded seat insert to absorb bumps. A fitted jersey reduces drag, keeps you cool, and has three handy back pockets for snacks or an extra layer.

05 Clipless or flat pedals?

A click-in pedal will get you moving faster © Marco Cremascoli

Road bikes are lighter, faster, and more responsive than regular bikes - so take time to get used to them. Clipless pedals connect your shoes directly to the bike, improving power transfer but feeling odd at first. Beginners may prefer flat pedals and trainers until they’re confident handling the bike. Once you’re comfortable, switching to clipless will feel much easier.

06 Before you ride

Stay alert in traffic © Fellusch/Red Bull Content Pool

Adjust your bike to fit your body properly. As a rough guide, your leg should be almost straight when your heel is on the pedal at its lowest point. For optimal comfort and performance, get a professional bike fit.

On your first rides, focus on the road and your bike - not your bike computer. Stay alert in traffic, and save detailed adjustments and data analysis for quieter roads later.

07 Road bike training tips

Climbing is a key skill © Charly López/Red Bull Content Pool

Good news: beginners see quick progress. Road cycling is easy on the joints, so you can train frequently without overloading your body. Rest days are vital - they allow your muscles to adapt and grow stronger.

As you improve, unstructured training will only get you so far. Structured sessions - like hill climbs or speed drills - plus strength and technique work will take you further.

Pros such as the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team riders start training in November to build endurance through the winter. Focus on steady aerobic rides to lay your fitness foundation. A winter training camp can also help you stay motivated and build form efficiently.

08 The right road cycling nutrition

Correct nutrition and hydration are key © Fellusch/Red Bull Content Pool

Fuel your rides with fresh, unprocessed foods. Limit refined sugar and excess fats, and prioritise complex carbohydrates for lasting energy.

Nutrition matters before, during, and after rides. On the bike, simple snacks like bananas provide quick fuel; energy bars or gels are convenient alternatives.

During races, nutrition timing becomes even more important - what and when you eat can make all the difference.

09 Road bike tours: planned or spontaneous?

There are few things finer than cycling on quiet, scenic roads © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

Road cycling is best on quiet, scenic routes where you can ride at your own pace. Plan your route in advance by noting key waypoints or downloading a route to your GPS via Strava or Zwift - so you can enjoy uninterrupted riding.

Or, if you prefer adventure, just head out and explore. Sometimes the best rides are the ones you don’t plan at all.