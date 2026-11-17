The king is back. After retiring in 2024 and spending much of 2026 creating content, Tyson 'TenZ' Ngo is returning to competitive VALORANT. He's joined T1 for VCT Pacific 2027, but he's far from the only big story of the offseason. Fresh rosters, revamped powerhouses and brand-new organisations are gearing up for the new season. Red Bull Home Ground in Los Angeles will offer the first real glimpse of many of these new line-ups.

01 TenZ returns to competitive VALORANT with T1

South Korean giants T1 have announced a major change to their roster, bringing back a familiar face ahead of the new season. The winners of Red Bull Home Ground 2024 in Germany confirmed recently that TenZ would join their competitive VALORANT line-up for the 2027 VCT Pacific season. Reports of the move had been circulating since early November, but the announcement finally made it official.

The Canadian star had competed professionally in VALORANT since 2020 before bringing his career to an end in September 2024 following his spell with Sentinels. T1 signed him as a content creator in May 2026, and he's now made the move from the content team to the active roster. Sentinels, the organisation with which he won two Masters titles, were not part of the picture this time.

TenZ at a glance

Real name : Tyson Ngo

Born : May 5, 2001, in Nanaimo, Canada

Major titles : VCT Masters Reykjavík 2021 (Grand Finals MVP), VCT Masters Madrid 2024, VCT Americas Kickoff 2024

New team : T1

VCT Pacific 2027 role : Not yet announced

02 What TenZ's return means for T1

TenZ was an early adopter in VALORANT © Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

TenZ is one of the most recognisable faces in VALORANT. Think of him as the game's equivalent of Faker in T1's League of Legends team. He made his name as an exceptionally skilled Duelist, but has since expanded his agent pool to include Controllers and Initiators. His return puts one of the game's biggest stars back on the competitive stage.

There are sporting questions to consider, too. TenZ has not played an official VCT match in more than two years, so it remains to be seen how quickly he can rediscover his competitive form. VCT Pacific is also a very different environment from the Americas league. T1 have fielded exclusively South Korean players since joining the VCT, meaning the arrival of a Canadian star raises questions about communication and how he'll fit into the team's roles.

However, the potential rewards are considerable. T1 won Masters Bangkok in 2025 but missed out on Masters Toronto after being eliminated in Stage 1 of Pacific. Now they're rebuilding for the 2027 and 2028 competitive cycle, with ambitions that extend beyond regional success. Bringing a global icon into an established core with international winning experience sends a clear message. With Sacy joining as head coach, TenZ will also be reunited with a familiar face from his Masters Madrid triumph in 2024.

03 TenZ's journey: from CS:GO prodigy to VALORANT superstar

TenZ was virtually unbeatable during his competitive VALORANT career © Todd Gutierrez/Red Bull Content Pool

Tyson Ngo grew up in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, Canada. At the age of 18, he joined Cloud9's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team in 2019 and quickly established himself as one of North America's most promising young talents. However, the team struggled, and he was moved to the bench that October. In January 2020, he switched his focus to full-time content creation.

The move to VALORANT : When Riot Games launched the VALORANT beta in April 2020, TenZ left CS:GO behind to become Cloud9's first professional VALORANT player . It was a gamble on an entirely new shooter, but it paid off quickly. His exceptional aim and mechanical ability soon made him one of the most recognisable players in the game.

The Sentinels years : In January 2021, he stepped away from professional play to concentrate on streaming. However, the break lasted only a few months. Following Sinatraa's suspension, Cloud9 loaned TenZ to Sentinels in April 2021. He played the first two stages of the 2021 VCT remotely from Canada. On May 30, 2021, Sentinels swept Fnatic 3–0 in the Masters Reykjavík final, the first international VALORANT tournament, with TenZ earning the Grand Finals MVP award. Sentinels subsequently bought out his Cloud9 contract in June 2021, with reports putting the deal's value at between $1.25m and $1.5m USD.

The wait for another trophy : Following their Reykjavík triumph, Sentinels went almost three years without another title. TenZ was temporarily benched in April 2023 due to illness and a hand injury. Having moved to Los Angeles in January 2022, he also established himself as one of the biggest streamers in gaming. His achievements outside competitive VALORANT included winning Gamer of the Year at the 2022 Streamer Awards and the Competitive Gamer award at the 2023 Streamys.

A second Masters title : On March 24, 2024, Sentinels defeated Gen.G 3–2 in the Masters Madrid final. TenZ became only the second player to win two Masters trophies and the first to achieve the feat with the same organisation.

Retirement and the content creation years : On September 14, 2024, TenZ announced his retirement from professional VALORANT after four years of competition. He remained with Sentinels as a content creator, became a Wooting brand ambassador in April 2025 and joined T1 as a content creator in May 2026. At the time, he revealed that he'd been listed as an emergency substitute for the roster. Six months later, the substitute has become a starter.

04 T1's new VALORANT roster for 2027

TenZ will be joined by crashies as part of T1's new intake © Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

With TenZ back in competitive action, South Korean powerhouse T1 are assembling a revamped roster with major ambitions. The organisation has retained iZu, stax and BuZz, while bringing in crashies alongside TenZ. Meteor, Munchkin and DH have all left the team. Stax is reportedly switching from Initiator to Controller, while also taking over the in-game leadership role.

There is another major development: Sacy is joining T1 as head coach. The LOUD world champion and Masters Madrid winner is taking on his first professional coaching role, reuniting with TenZ after their shared triumph in Madrid in 2024.

05 VALORANT roster changes: the biggest moves ahead of 2027

Defending Red Bull Home Ground champions, G2, will have a new-look roster © Colin Young-Wolff/Red Bull Content Pool

The partner teams for the 2027 and 2028 seasons have been confirmed, with eight organisations in each region. The transfer window opened on November 2, and the offseason has already delivered plenty of surprises. There's been a huge amount of movement across the competitive VALORANT scene, with some of the new line-ups set to make their first appearances at Red Bull Home Ground 2026 .

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Aurora Gaming are perhaps the biggest surprise of the offseason. The Serbian organisation is making its first move into Riot Games' competitive titles and has unveiled a five-player roster featuring Derke, Boo, trexx, B1SK and chiwa. Derke has left Vitality to join the new project, with Vitality bringing in jawgemo from G2 as his replacement.

Gen.G have signed MaKo and Dambi following a disappointing year. Cloud9, meanwhile, have lost OXY and Zellsis and are rebuilding around GLYPH, alym, Derrek and nightz, alongside FireBallOps. NAVI have released their entire roster and head coach, and will compete with their junior team for the time being. FURIA and Global Esports have both left the circuit.

Sentinels have brought in OXY from Cloud9 as their first signing. Brawk, canezerra and Zellsis have followed, while johnqt remains with the organisation. Jerrwin, JonahP, cortezia and reduxx have all departed. It represents a complete rebuild for the organisation that TenZ helped make famous.

G2 Esports have lost in-game leader valyn, with BABYBAY and jawgemo also leaving. Sato and kiNgg are reportedly joining from LEVIATÁN, while HYUNMIN is also rumoured to be on the way. Trent and leaf are expected to remain.

Fnatic have parted ways with crashies, Alfajer and Boaster. According to Sheep Esports, valyn, marteen and Minny are set to join, with ANGE1 taking over as head coach. Kaajak and Cloud are staying with the team.

Even the reigning world champions have not escaped the offseason upheaval. LOUD won Champions 2026 but lost lukxo shortly after lifting the trophy. Reports suggest erde could follow. Paper Rex have also said goodbye to Jinggg and d4v41, while PatMen is reportedly set to return.

06 Red Bull Home Ground 2026: the first look at VALORANT's new rosters

The Red Bull Home Ground World Final is heading to LA in 2026 © Colin Young-Wolff/Red Bull Content Pool

This is where everything comes together. Red Bull Home Ground takes over Los Angeles from December 10 to 13, 2026, with matches taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and WePlay Studios. Ten teams will compete for a $100,000 USD prize pool, marking the first time the tournament has been held on the US West Coast.

The group stage takes place on December 10 and 11, followed by the bracket stage on December 12. The Grand Final is scheduled for December 13. The final two days of the tournament will be open to a live audience and available to watch online via Twitch and YouTube .

Invited teams include G2, NRG, Sentinels, Fnatic, T1, ZETA DIVISION, 100 Thieves and LOUD, with the remaining places to be decided through an open qualifier. That means TenZ's T1, the revamped Sentinels and Fnatic line-ups, and a rebuilt G2 could all play their first matches together at the event, just weeks before the 2027 season gets underway.

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.