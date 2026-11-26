Although not a popular pick in the current meta, Omen is still one of the most versatile controllers in VALORANT . His smoke utility provides copious opportunities to block sightlines and his ability to teleport across the map makes him uniquely mobile, able to escape enemy attacks and get the drop on unsuspecting enemies.

His skill ceiling is high and getting the most out of him is more than simply tossing a few smokes and hoping for the best. Luckily, we can learn a thing or two about how to best deploy this agent from VALORANT star and T1 player Tyson “TenZ” Ngo . Here are five tips you can learn from TenZ to take straight to the battlefield.

Watch TenZ dive back into playing Omen during competitive matches.

01 Plan your smokes before the round starts

One thing that can be observed when watching TenZ is that his smokes are calculated from the round opening. By placing a smoke near enemy spawn, TenZ creates opportunities for his team to “spam” – laying down fire through the smoke to stop enemies in their tracks.

TenZ – who recently announced his return to T1 from retirement – readies his Dark Cover during the buy phase, using it as an offensive tool, rather than a defensive one. It goes without saying that this hyper-aggressive approach requires strong communication, so agree with your team which angles to spam and attack with intention.

TenZ’s playstyle is often pre-emptive – he attempts to predict which positions enemies will move into, targeting areas that enemies often retreat into. TenZ jokes that smokes can function as “summoning portals”, meaning enemies can often be drawn to them, so use this to your advantage. Especially in lower elos, taking these gambles can often be the difference between climbing and getting stuck in Omen jail.

TenZ has a knack for seeing what's around the corner © Todd Gutierrez/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Use smokes to reposition

A cornerstone of good Omen play is staying constantly mobile. TenZ uses smokes in concert with teleport to never emerge from the same position twice. This keeps enemies guessing and stops you from getting easily exposed. If an attack fails, don’t try again, reposition and try to take your enemies unawares.

You should be constantly scanning angles around a smoke to make sure enemies don’t use the cover to their own advantage. Every smoke should have a clear purpose and you should make sure your teammates know the play before you commit.

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In lower elos, players will be more likely to back off from smokes, giving you the chance to play around them. However, if you want to emulate TenZ’s aggressive playstyle, you’ll want to use them as an opportunity to push in – pre-aiming where you predict enemies to be and spamming to keep the pressure up.

TenZ recently announced his return to professional competition with T1 © Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Use utility to hold space

Omen’s fast-acting abilities can create the temptation to rush onto sites, but his speed is more useful when deployed in conjunction with teammates to control space on the map. You can poke enemies and then teleport behind Initiators and Sentinels to support. TenZ often uses countdowns before a Paranoia flash, allowing his allies to strike at the precise moment his enemies are flashed, ensuring they don’t push in too early and get caught in the crossfire.

04 Teleport to high ground

One positioning tactic that you’ll notice TenZ using frequently is teleporting to high ground to both evade danger and access unique attacking angles. You can capitalise on this advantage effectively on Split, which has some sneaky spots near choke points at Heaven and Rafters. Icebox and Bind have plenty of vertical structures and containers that you can shadow step onto, momentarily confusing your enemies during frantic firefights.

Then there's Ascent, which also offers elevated positions that Omen players can use to their advantage. This can be particularly useful in teamfights - even if you don’t get the kill, splitting the enemy’s attention can create the opportunity for your allies to get to support. TenZ can be heard co-ordinating with teammates, asking them to go “high-low” with him. His ally holds the ground level, while he uses Shrouded Step to create a trap.

Good teamwork can make Omen even more effective © Gary Go/Red Bull Content Pool

You can play mind games with Shrouded Step, too. Advanced players will already know the common high-ground angles and will aim there when they hear the abilities’ audio cue. To throw them off you can perform a fake out, instead teleporting behind cover or to a nearby position. This is especially effective in higher ranks.

05 Use auditory cover

One tactic that TenZ employs frequently is using battlefield noise to conceal his movements. When enemies deploy ults or utility, TenZ can be seen dropping defensive smokes and teleporting to unconventional angles when he knows his opponents are committing to a push. Shrouded Step has a distinctive audio cue – it’s one of the major drawbacks of Omen’s moveset – so use battlefield chaos to catch enemies off-guard.

With TenZ leading the way, could we be about to see the great Omen renaissance? Barring a big buff from Riot, it’s unlikely, but with these tips, you’ll be able to extract some serious value from this underrated agent. If you’re looking to up your VALORANT game, why not check out our other agent guides including Jett and Brimstone?

About the author Who is Jack Ridsdale? Jack specialises in gaming, esports and technology. He has a particular interest in competitive shooters and fighting games, and has attended numerous esports events in the UK and beyond. His areas of expertise include Overwatch, Street Fighter, VALORANT and triple-A titles.